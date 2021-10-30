FIRST SELECTMAN (Vote for 1)
Danielle Chesebrough
Age: 38
Occupation: First selectman, Stonington
Education: Stonington High School; Clemson University — political science; UCONN — master's in social work and public policy.
Why you should vote for me: Over the past two years we have made progress on a number of issues, ranging from internal governance to investing in our local infrastructure, and we would appreciate having two more years to continue to advance existing projects and lay the groundwork for new ones.
Top issues:
1. Updating our zoning regulations: thanks to our collaboration with the Board of Finance, many Boards and Commissions, and our Town staff we have been successful in securing funding needed to finally update our zoning regulations. Over the next two years, we will need to engage our residents and local business owners to ensure our regulations reflect the priorities of our community and offer consistent outcomes for those entering into the local zoning process.
2. Mental health: this past year we have been able to make significant progress on addressing this critical issue in our community. Thanks to a strong partnership with our Police Department and Human Services team, we were able to secure a new position to focus on enhancing this existing partnership through community outreach to those in need of supportive services. We also continue to work on our educational 211/911 campaign with the United Way of CT. Mental Health touches our lives in so many ways, and we need to continue to make progress in ensuring children through seniors know about the supportive services available and that our community is here to help.
------------------------------------------------------
BOARD OF SELECTMEN (Vote for 2)
Deborah L. Motycka Downie
Age: 61
Occupation: Hydrogeologist/Environmental Consultant
Education: I have Bachelor of Science degrees in Geology and Biology from Bucknell University and a master's degree in Geology/Specialization in Hydrogeology from the State University of New York.
I originally trained as a petroleum geologist and spent five years as an Exploration Geologist on wildcat rigs offshore Texas. For the past 35 years I have worked as an Environmental Consultant and Project Manager. I am a Connecticut Licensed Environmental Professional (LEP) and I help my clients investigate/remediate and redevelop contaminated properties and negotiate environmental permits and regulations.
Political experience: I am honored to be currently serving as Selectwoman in Stonington (since 2019). I have a long history of public service in Stonington including: eight years on the Stonington Board of Education (BOE), 14 years on the Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission, including serving as both Chairman and Vice Chairman of that group; serving for a number of years on the K-12 Building Committee, Water Pollution Control Authority (WPCA), and Stormwater Task Force.
Why you should vote for me: I believe in public service over politics; over the past two years I have demonstrated that I have the time, commitment, experience and ability to serve the town as a Selectwoman.
Top issues:
1. I will continue to emphasize communication, transparency, and fiscal responsibility in town government. We need to prioritize upgrades and repairs to our existing infrastructure while incorporating coastal resiliency and potential impacts from future climate (heat and flooding) issues. Critical infrastructure issues include the aging sewage collection system and treatment plants, the Pawcatuck water loop and our town bridges and causeways. I will also work to complete ongoing projects - such as the Pawcatuck sidewalks, the Mystic RIver Boathouse Park, the Stillman Mill and ongoing drainage upgrades while still preserving our AAA Bond Rating.
2. Finally, I will work towards respectful collaboration and innovation as we contemplate smart development that will preserve open space and won't destroy our environment or our way of life.
June D. Strunk
Age: 66
Occupation: Certified Financial Planner
Education: Ph.D.
Political experience: Currently Second Selectman for Stonington
Why you should vote for me: As an incumbent who served through the pandemic, there is still so much to do. It would be an honor to continue to serve the residents of the Town of Stonington for two more years.
Top issues:
1. Public safety is one of the top two issues. We are very fortunate to have a dedicated police force and I want to be sure that our first responders have the necessary tools and equipment to keep us safe.
2. Climate change is the other top priority. Adaption to climate change is critical. We are currently rewriting our zoning regulations and it's important to be sure that coastal resilience is part of that.
------------------------------------------------------
BOARD OF EDUCATION (Vote for 4)
Kevin Agnello
Age: 30
Occupation: Senior data analytics engineer (Frontline Education)
Education: Pre-doctoral candidate, educational psychology, University of Connecticut; Master of Arts, educational psychology, University of Connecticut '21; Master of Arts, education curriculum and instruction, University of Connecticut, '14; Bachelor of Science, finance, University of Connecticut, '13.
Political experience: This is my first time seeking public office.
Why you should vote for me: I'm a graduate of Stonington Public Schools, a parent, a former high school teacher, a current educational researcher and data analyst, and can provide a unique and well-rounded perspective to the Stonington Board of Education.
Top issues:
1. Budget transparency: I believe that the BOE could offer the public a more digestible summary of budgetary information. If elected, I would seek an explanation for why each dollar needs to be spent and ensure adequate information is made available to taxpayers.
Quality and consistency of dialogue: I would like to see members of the board and the school administration provide rationales for their policy decisions. If elected, I would not shy away from debate and would not be afraid to ask questions. I would justify my policy decisions and ensure that they are well-developed through community engagement, research, data, and experience, and I would challenge my peers to do the same. Further, the board should encourage consistent parent and community involvement. Everyone's voice deserves to be heard and the board should foster an open and welcoming environment for input from each stakeholder group.
Sara Baker
Age: 41
Occupation: Professor
Education: Ph.D. organizational communication University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Why you should vote for me: I am a professional educator who would bring a fresh voice and seek to incorporate students’ voices into their educational experience.
Top issues:
1. The first is the new superintendent search. I have direct experience serving on university job search committees. As such, I would advocate for a series of community forums to be held throughout the process. These forums would provide appropriate updates to the public and create a space for public comment. It is key that the new superintendent and the hiring process itself has buy-in with our educators, staff, students, and public at-large.
2. Second, I would seek to address processes and procedures in place for addressing student concerns, particularly those regarding harassment and discrimination. I would work to create mechanisms for student voices to be routinely expressed and implement accountability procedures for appropriately responding when concerns are raised. With a background in organizational communication, I understand how organizations function as a whole and how individuals function within these systems. Specifically, I am an advocate for the concept of workplace dignity as a universal right afforded to every person in an organization. Dignity is experienced personally (i.e., a personal sense of self-worth, value) and socially (i.e., to appreciate the respect of others). I would take this approach to addressing concerns brought forth to the board and for guiding decision making processes.
Chris Donahue
Age: 33
Occupation: Sales Consultant Valenti Volkswagen
Education: Stonington High School graduate and coursework at Three Rivers
Political experience: Vice Chairman of the Stonington Public Facilities Committee for two years and member of the Stonington Democratic Town Committee for four years
Why you should vote for me: I ask for your vote Nov. 2 because no other candidate is as concerned about the strength and prosperity of our community, and if you look throughout the state, strong prospering communities share one thing: an excellent school system.
Top issues:
1. The number one issue I would like to work on is the mental and emotional health of our students. This pandemic has taken an emotional toll on all of us especially the children in our community. I want to work with professionals, teachers, and members of the community to make sure we are putting forth the proper policies to promote the wellness programs already in place.
2. The next issue I want to work on is finding the most suitable candidate for superintendent. We need to make sure we find someone who holds the students success in the highest regard and holds themselves accountable to the taxpayers who are paying their salary. I would propose we hold workshops with the community, teachers and board members in our search for a new superintendent as to ensure as open and transparent a process as possible.
Daniel Kelley
Age: 58
Occupation: Director of security — Providence Marriott
Education: B.S. University of Connecticut and ECSU teacher certification program
Political experience: Groton City deputy mayor, councilor and treasurer, Groton Town RTM member.
Volunteer experience: Little League coach and Babe Ruth baseball president and coach, PTO president at Deans Mill School and Mystic Middle School, executive board member SHS Athletics Boosters, COMO soccer and basketball coach.
Why you should vote for me: I would like to continue to give back to the community I love by providing leadership using the decades of experience I have accumulated.
Top issues:
1. The search for and the hiring of a new superintendent is critically important. Our new superintendent will lead our school district into the future under the guidance of the Board of Education. We will need a new superintendent to build upon what we have and bring fresh ideas and programs to the district.
2. Our schools and staff have received recognition for their excellence, and we need to build on that excellence and not remain complacent. The recent pandemic has shown us both the positive and negative affects to our children. We need to grow the positives aspects and address the negatives. Smaller class sizes demonstrated both academic and social gains, yet virtual learning resulted in some students falling behind. We need to continue to identify these areas and implement policy and programs to address them. We will initiate new programs that will make our district a leader where every student can reach their potential.
Jan MacGregor
Did not submit responses.
Nicholas Tewell
Age: 36
Occupation: Lieutenant, Connecticut State Police
Education: Salve Regina University, Newport, R.I., Bachelor of Arts
Political Experience: First time running for an elected position.
Why you should vote for me: I am the parent of two students at Deans Mill School and committed to ensuring the Stonington School District provides the best education and opportunities to all students of Stonington.
Top issues:
1. Accountability and transparency are key components within a school district and will be a focus of mine. We, families and community members, need to be involved in our schools to make sure our children are safe, both physically and mentally. I would like to see our students, teachers, and administrators receive information and guidance about inappropriate relationships. Students should feel safe in school and be focused on their educational goals. As a mandated reporter, I understand the importance of these issues.
2. It is imperative our children remain in school and receive a well-rounded education. This includes learning about language arts, science, history, technology, and math. We should be teaching critical, independent thinking. I want our schools to focus on preparing Stonington Students for the future and provide them the foundations for success and the next stage in life. We need to provide extracurricular activities for students to explore and develop their interests: athletics, drama, art, music, student organizations. Our next superintendent should be ready and willing to work with the Board of Education, teachers, and families of the Stonington Community. Teachers, staff, administrators, and parents need to have open lines of communication about education, school policy, and curriculum.
------------------------------------------------------
BOARD OF FINANCE (Vote for 4)
Michael Fauerbach
Age: 50
Occupation: Business operations leader at Pfizer
Education: BA in economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA with a concentration in finance from Penn State University
Political experience: Stonington Board of Finance (2015 to present) and Stonington K-12 School Building Committee (2014-2015)
Why you should vote for me: I have the relevant financial skills and experience to continue to make a positive impact, and I remain committed to making Stonington a great place for us all to live, work and play.
Top issues:
1. We need to make the appropriate investments in education, infrastructure, and services to ensure that Stonington continues to thrive. But of course, we need to do this in a fiscally responsible manner — increases to the mill rate need to be kept in check. One way in which we may be able to achieve both of these objectives is to more aggressively pursue state and federal grants to help defray the costs of certain municipal projects and initiatives. Several of our local, state, and federal representatives deserve credit for already helping us in this regard, but I’d like to see us redouble our efforts in pursuing these opportunities.
2. I’d like to identify new ways in which the Board of Finance can get additional input from residents on matters that are most important to them. One of the unexpected benefits of remote meetings during the pandemic was that residents who might not have typically had the time or means to join us in-person were able to engage with us virtually. As we return to in-person sessions, I don’t want to lose the positive aspects of virtual meetings and also want to explore additional mechanisms for seeking input from residents.
Glenn Frishman
Why you should vote for me: I am very concerned that Stonington and the nation are entering a period of rapid inflation similar to what I encountered in 1975 when I left the Army and joined the private sector. Mortgage rates peaked at 20% and remained high for several years. I feel that my experience will be of value to the taxpayers in the next few years.
Top issues:
1. The Pawcatuck water loop. I believe that matters of public safety are and should be a top priority.
2. Keeping keeping our property taxes as low as possible while maintaining our AAA bond rating. Having that AAA bond rating saves every taxpayer money when the town invests in capital projects.
3. Roads and bridges. We have a number of bridges and sections of various roads that are in need of repair and replacement.
4. Coastal resiliency in this way. While some may disagree one thing that would benefit our taxpayers while helping our grand list would be investing in updating the hurricane (flood) barriers we already have and researching if similar types of investment would be worthwhile in other parts of our community.
Chris Johnson
Age: 38
Occupation: IT Enterprise Architect (Risk Management) at A/Z Corporation
Education: Attended UCONN for computer engineering
Political experience: I’ve organized and campaigned for local Democrats in 2018 and 2020, and been a community organizer in SECT for over 5 years. I serve on the executive board of H.O.P.E. Inc. in New London which builds affordable housing for low- and moderate-income individuals. During the pandemic, I also helped establish and run the local organization SHARE (stoningtonhelps.org) to connect volunteers with people in need.
Why you should vote for me: As an Independent and a risk-management professional, I will be a unique, constructive voice for Stonington and will help Stonington prepare for the shifting challenges of the future while protecting the things that make Stonington a great town.
Top issues:
I believe climate change is the greatest risk to the town’s people, infrastructure, and businesses and it will only continue to affect our daily lives. Our own Stonington Climate Change Task Force has made several recommendations including funding a sustainability manager position and making capital improvements that will make Stonington more resilient and financially secure in the future. These measures need to be advanced in order to ensure Stonington can adapt and thrive in a changing world.
I believe that a bright future for Stonington starts with supporting our residents today. I believe everyone in Stonington deserves access to good schools, employment or entrepreneurial opportunities, affordable housing, and the chance to participate transparently in decisions impacting our town. I want to listen carefully to my Stonington neighbors so that we maintain what we love most about Stonington while also finding opportunities to build a better future together.
Faith Leitner
Age: 64
Occupation: Professional Musician/Harpist
Education: BS Resource Management/Music, Colorado State University, 1980
Political Experience: Two terms Stonington Board of Education (2009-17); Member - Policy Subcommitee - 5 years; SEA Rep - 4 years; Board Secretary - 3 years; Chaired BOE Finance Sub Committee - 3 years; Policy Committee - 4 years.
Why you should vote for me: I will dedicate myself to holding all town departments to responsible spending and increasing efficiency.
Top issues:
1. Questioning proposed budget line items from all town departments that aren’t clear and transparent. Departments need to be accountable when submitting annual budget proposals. In addition it’s also important to listen to all departments and make sure that infrastructure projects such as water supply/ pressure in areas of Pawcatuck are brought forward in the Capital Improvement Plan.
2. Like any loan, the longer it takes to pay it off the more interest a borrower will pay. I want to explore ways to pay down the town’s debt as quickly as possible and save taxpayers' money.
Timothy O'Brien
Did not submit responses.
Lynn Young
Did not submit responses.
------------------------------------------------------
TOWN CLERK (Vote for 1)
Sally Birchell Duplice
Age: 62
Occupation: Deputy town clerk, Stonington
Education: B.S. degree from the School of Human Development and Family Studies at UConn
Political experience: None
Why you should vote for me: I have 36 years of experience working in the Stonington Town Clerk’s office, 33½ as an assistant and 2½ as Deputy.
Top issues:
There are no issues or political agendas that come with the position of Town Clerk. My goal is to ensure a smooth transition upon the retirement of the current Town Clerk and to continue the level of professionalism and highly regarded service and record keeping that the public is accustomed to receiving from the staff in the Office of the Town Clerk of Stonington.
------------------------------------------------------
TAX COLLECTOR (Vote for 1)
Linda M. Camelio
Age: 65
Occupation: Tax Collector
Education: BA in Chinese and linguistics; MS in management.
Political experience: I've worked on a number of political campaigns, and also worked as a constituent services representative for Congressman Rob Simmons.
Why you should vote for me: Voters should vote for me because I have a high collection rate (99%), yet am always very willing to work with taxpayers who may be struggling.
Top issues:
Communication and transparency are very important, and as tax collector, I try to communicate with taxpayers, the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Finance as often as possible. The more people understand what we do and how we do it, the higher their level of satisfaction with public servants and the services the town provides.
------------------------------------------------------
TREASURER (Vote for 1)
Samuel Grimes
Jill Beaudoin
------------------------------------------------------
BOARD OF ASSESSMENT APPEALS
Karen O'Keefe
Stephen Palmer
