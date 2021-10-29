STONINGTON — With four new members set to join a Board of Education that will be tasked with searching for the district’s next superintendent after the election, Tuesday’s election will serve a role in determining the future of Stonington schools, a challenge that the candidates said they are ready for.
In the race for Board of Finance, challengers Faith Leitner and Chris Johnson are each seeking to oust one of the four incumbents all seeking reelection to the seven-member board.
Each of the contested races will see four of the six candidates on the ballot elected to office when residents take to the polls Tuesday for the 2021 Connecticut local elections. While the challengers for the Board of Finance face an uphill battle in unseating established officials, there will be four newcomers guaranteed to join a Stonington Board of Education that has seen multiple resignations, controversies and high turnover in recent years.
“We have an unusual opportunity here to have a new board select a new leader and to rebuild trust with the community,” said candidate Sara Baker, a Democrat. “I wanted to step up and be a voice for our students to make sure their concerns are being heard, taken seriously and responded to in an appropriate way.”
Board of Education
Baker, 41, joins Chris Donahue and Daniel Kelley on the slate for Democrats on Tuesday’s ballot. All three said this week that they chose to come forward and serve because they came from families who placed high regard on community service and the importance of being an active member of the community.
A six-year resident of the community with her partner, Baker said she has no children (yet) and joked that is what affords her the time to dedicate herself to the board.
“There were no other female candidates in the race, and I felt it was important to make sure everyone has representation, so that was a catalyst,” she said this week.
Baker said the investigation into allegations against former Stonington High teacher Timothy Chokas and findings that officials knew of the allegations and did not take all available steps to protect students was another factor in her candidacy.
An assistant professor with tenure at Southern Connecticut State University, Baker has a bachelor’s degree in public relations from Virginia Tech, a master’s degree in interpersonal communication from San Diego State University and a doctorate in organizational communication from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.
Donahue, a 2007 Stonington High grad and lifelong Stonington resident, said that if elected, he would put priority on mental health programs and developing stronger community partnerships to aid students in transitioning successfully to productive lives no matter where they go following graduation.
In an interview this week, he echoed Baker’s sentiments that parents “need to be more active” and said one goal of the incoming board should be to consider outside-the-box ways to make that happen.
As someone who found a fulfilling career without a college degree at Valenti Volkswagen in Mystic, he said he wants to expand what the district can offer to students who do not intend to move on to a traditional four-year college experience.
For Kelley, 58, the decision to run was based on the desire to serve the community. A jack of all trades with a widespread career history, he has worked for several years in education, including as a substitute teacher and paraprofessional for the Stonington school district before resigning earlier this year in order to avoid any conflict of interest during the campaign or if he's elected.
If he wins a set, Kelley said he would bring a unique perspective to the board to help keep students safe and push for review of the district’s COVID experience to see what lessons could be learned. He said he would be interested in also exploring hybrid options for student learning in an effort to better meet student needs.
On the Republican ticket for Board of Education, newcomers Kevin Agnello, Nicholas Tewell and Jan McMcGregor have run on a platform of improving transparency including in line-item spending, working to keep all students in school safely and enhancing opportunities for students, teachers and parents to all become more engaged.
Tewell, 36, is a father of two with his wife, Ashley Couto-Tewell, and a lieutenant with the Connecticut State Police at Troop F in Westbrook. He said he got involved after finding interest in serving after he became more involved with his children's education. He said his experience as an officer positions him to help oversee safety policies and address concerns at a time when the world is constantly changing.
“My top goal is to provide parents with a sense of reassurance that they can send their kids to school safely, whether a kindergarten student or senior at the high school, and know that they will receive a quality learning experience,” he said.
He said he is not afraid to speak up for all groups, and will work to assure he is being a community leader and setting a positive example for not only his own children, but all students.
Agnello, who was raised in Pawcatuck and graduated from Stonington High in 2009, is a University of Connecticut graduate who has experience working as a senior data analytics engineer for Front Line Educational and is a former math leader at Norwich Free Academy. He still lives in Pawcatuck with his wife, Ellen, and their two daughters.
With two master’s degrees in education and a doctorate in educational psychology, Agnello said he is “uniquely positioned to speak for all stakeholders in the community.” He said one of his top goals, after hiring a superintendent, is to increase transparency regarding the school district’s overall annual budget.
“While people can see line items, there is little information right now for why the amounts are what they are. We need to work more to provide a better explanation to the taxpayers why we are spending their money and what it is we are getting in return.”
A message left with MacGregor seeking comment was not returned.
Board of Finance
With Democratic Town Committee Chairman Timothy O’Brien, Democrat Michael Fauerbach, Republican Glenn Frishman and cross-endorsed unaffiliated candidate Lynn Young all seeking reelection in 2021, Democrat Chris Johnson and Republican Faith Leitner will begin Tuesday as outsiders looking in.
Leitner, 64, is no stranger to local politics. She is a former two-term member of the Board of Education, where she served from 2009 through 2017, was a member of the Stonington Harbor Management Commission from 1995-98 and has been a longtime member of several PTOs and the Stonington Drama Boosters.
A harpist who received a bachelor of science degree in natural resource management with a minor in harp performance from Colorado State University, she is a town resident with her husband of 36 years, Tim Murney, and the proud parent of two Stonington High graduates.
If elected, Leitner said she would place a priority on pushing back against proposed department budgets and line items that lack transparency; explore ways to address town debt sooner and more efficiently; address infrastructure improvements including water and sewer upgrades through critical long-term capital improvement planning; and improve efficiency of operations.
“I grew up in a fiscally common-sense home and was taught the value of living within your means,” she said. “I believe that’s the key to managing finances.”
Incumbents O’Brien, Fauerbach, Frishman and Young all said this week that despite challenges over the past several years that included a struggling economy and pandemic-related financial challenges, they are proud of how the board has been largely able to avoid partisan bickering to work together to do what’s fiscally best for both the short- and long-term future of Stonington.
O’Brien, who served as chairman during the previous term and has been a member of the board for more than a decade, said one of the challenges during the upcoming term will be finding a balance to allow the community to address important needs including sewers, roads and bridges without overcommitting to projects or overtaxing residents. He added that the town would need to also continue to prepare for state mandates regarding police body cameras and said the town will need to address it in a responsible, cost-effective manner.
Owner and president of Detotec North America, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Vermont.
At 50 years old, Fauerbach grew up in Massachusetts and came to Stonington with his wife, Liz, in 2004 as part of a relocation for a job with Pfizer. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA with a concentration in finance from Penn State University.
First elected to the board in 2015, Fauerbach said he joined because he was looking for a way to more actively give back to the town. He said if reelected, he would place priority on aggressively pursuing state and federal grants to address infrastructure needs and search for ways to garner greater input from residents. He also hopes to increase dialogue with the incoming Board of Education and take advantage of the change in leadership to develop stronger partnerships.
“We have an opportunity here, with a new board and new superintendent, to re-engage in a meaningful way that could prove beneficial for both boards, for the taxpayers and for the town as a whole,” he said.
A longtime public servant, Frishman has been involved in government through a variety of volunteer capacities since 1987 when he joined the Stonington Police Commission. He affiliated himself with the Republican party in 1994, and has now served on the Board of Finance for 27, years including 18 of them as chairman.
A former employee of Procter & Gamble and member of the Army National Guard, where he attained the rank of lieutenant colonel, he said he has been fortunate in life and has served the town because he felt a duty to do so.
Among his top priorities if re-elected, Frishman said he would work to make sure the town takes advantage of funding to complete the Pawcatuck water loop, work to keep taxes low and maintain the town’s AAA bond rating, address needs with town bridges and roads, and focus on cost-efficient solutions to promote coastal resiliency.
Young stands out on this year’s ballot as the only cross-endorsed candidate for the Board of Finance and as the only candidate also not directly affiliated with either party.
A graduate of Vassar College where she received a bachelor of srts in biology and chemistry, she said she was fortunate to find her way to Wall Street where she was able to find a stable career employed for 25 years as a financial executive, mainly on the investment side. When she retired to Stonington, she said she “never learned to take up golf” and was looking for something to dedicate herself to, leading to several volunteer roles before eventually serving on the Board of Finance.
She previously served as a 20-year volunteer on the board for the Water Pollution Control Authority, spent six years as a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission (including serving as chairwoman), and has been on numerous subcommittees.
Young said this week that she has maintained a fiscally conservative record and intends to continue that as the town not only looks to address current needs but prepares itself to be better positioned for the future.
Johnson did not return messages seeking comment.
Other contests
There are several other local contests on the Stonington ballot in 2021, and a few unopposed candidates. Sally Birchell Duplice was cross-endorsed by both parties for town clerk and Tax Collector Linda M. Camelio is also cross-endorsed and running unopposed.
In contested races, Democrat Sandy Grimes and Republican Jill Beaudoin will compete for the role of town treasurer and Democrat Karen O’Keefe and Republican Stephen Palmer will go head-to-head to serve on the Board of Assessment Appeals.
Each party has also endorsed four candidates for constable. Democratic candidates include Raul Ferreira, Eugene Pfeifer, Joseph Trelli and Donald Maranell, and the Republican nominees are Susette Tibus, Jim Kelley, Anthony Lombardo and Dan Booker.
