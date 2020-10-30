WESTERLY — Seven candidates are vying for four full terms and a single partial term on the School Committee. The field includes individuals who currently work in nearby schools and reflects a mixture of previous experience in elective politics.
The election comes as school districts throughout the state and country struggle with teaching students during a global pandemic and following the defeat of two proposed school building projects focused primarily on the town's elementary schools.
Diane Chiaradio Bowdy
Diane Chiaradio Bowdy, who was first elected in 2012, is running as part of a team of Democrats that also includes Robert Cillino, Giuseppe Gencarelli and Mike Ober.
"I'm running for School Committee because there is so much that needs to be done, especially in terms of facility upgrades and, potentially, a new building. We've had two projects fail at the polls (one renovation and one new build with additional renovations). Both were very close to passing, but obviously that doesn't cut it," Chiaradio Bowdy said.
Getting a facilities project approved and implemented and improving student performance are critical goals, Chiaradio Bowdy said. She also pointed to ensuring programs formerly held at the Tower Street School Community Center continue successfully; working to increase retention of students within Westerly Public Schools; and focusing on the social and emotional well-being of students as critical issues.
To develop a facilities project that appeals to a majority of voters, Chiaradio Bowdy said the School Committee and district administrators must drive the project from start to finish. "While the Building Subcommittee certainly plays a critical role in this project, it's the School Committee and the administration that need to be in the driver's seat," she said.
Robert Cillino
Running as a Democrat, Robert Cillino is a newcomer to elective politics and party affiliation. Previously an unaffiliated voter, Cillino said he registered as a Democrat in order to run as part of a team with Chiaradio Bowdy, Gencarelli and Ober. He currently works as an instructional specialist in mathematics for the Waterford Public School district and has been a teacher for more than 20 years.
He pointed to the condition of the town's elementary schools as a critical issue.
"I can't believe our schools still look the way they do," Cillino said.
He called for an assessment of all options, including analysis of costs, as a means to generate widespread community support of a final project. A public outreach campaign aimed at educating the residents on the benefits of such a project for children and the overall town must be included, he said.
"I don't necessarily think a new build is the way to go, and I don't necessarily think a complete remodel is the way to go. There are people out there who are much smarter than me who can develop the proposals, then it's up to the School Committee and the Town Council to evaluate those and educate the public on what the needs are and how it's going to benefit the kids," Cillino said.
He noted that neighboring towns in Connecticut have accomplished school building projects in recent years.
"Let's get all the ideas on the table, and I do think there needs to be a consensus on the School Committee. I do think that it is possible to reach a meeting of the minds and keep at the forefront 'If not this, then what?'" Cillino said.
Cillino said he hoped to gain an understanding of the factors influencing the district's per-pupil spending rate if he is elected.
Christine Cooke
Christine Cooke, a Republican, is the School Committee's current chairwoman.
"As a proud graduate of Westerly High School, I am running because I feel that this is one way I can give back to my community. It is no secret that in the recent past, the School Committee has been fraught with conflict and dysfunction. As the current leader of the School Committee, I have used my strong relationship skills to help improve the tone and productivity of the School Committee meetings. We are making important decisions that impact students, families and our community, and leadership matters," Cooke said.
She called for a meeting of the School Committee, the Town Council and the School Building Subcommittee soon after the election as an initial step to developing a new school facilities project.
"At that session, we need to put everything out on the table in terms of what we will and won't support. The last two projects failed in large part because we had elected officials actively working against the proposed project ... Meanwhile our buildings, facilities and systems continue to age. This to me is unacceptable and cannot continue," Cooke said.
The district must also remain focused on ways to stem the tide of students who opt to attend Chariho High School or other schools, Cooke said.
Rebecca Fowler
An independent candidate, Rebecca Fowler is running for office for the first time. She is director of food services for Stonington Public Schools. If elected, Fowler said she hopes to use her leadership experience, gained through her work and as a military spouse, to "get things done while maintaining a certain level of professionalism, which I have not seen from certain elected officials over the last few years."
She pointed to working for an upgrade of the town's elementary schools as her primary goal, and said she favors a new school building to replace the current State Street Elementary School. School Committee members and members of the Town Council, she said, must focus on common ground.
"Members of the School Committee and Town Council have to learn to negotiate with each other. For example, if a new plan for the elementary schools is put forward that is supported by all School Committee and Town Council members, I believe it will pass," Fowler said.
Better use of social media might help educate residents on potential building projects and lead to a plan that gains the acceptance of a majority of voters, she said. She also called for hiring a school facilities director as a full-time district position rather than the current approach of using a contract employee through an outside company as a means to address persistent complaints about the maintenance of school buildings.
Giuseppe Gencarelli
A veteran public schools educator, Giuseppe Gencarelli is currently principal of Hope Valley Elementary School. He said he was motivated to run by the failure of proposed building projects in 2016 and 2019 and the state of the elementary schools.
"We need some sort of plan going forward. Whether it's a new build or a remodel, something has to be done ... we need to communicate with more families so people understand the condition of our buildings," Gencarelli said.
To improve the performance of students, Gencarelli called for a deep analysis of data to get to the "root cause" of problem areas. For instance, he said, educators at the Hope Valley Elementary School, when confronted with poor student performance in science, determined that students struggled with questions involving the use of graphs, tables and charts. When the specific area was targeted, Gencarelli said, science tests scores improved markedly.
"That's what I mean about getting to the root cause," Gencarelli said.
Gencarelli said he would use his communication and relationship-building skills to help the School Committee find "middle ground" among its own members and with the Town Council. Communication and education will be critical, he said, to getting a new building project approved by elected officials and voters.
As district officials work to slow the tide of students who opt to attend Chariho High School, Gencarelli recommended finding ways to engage eighth-grade students at Westerly Middle School to ensure they are aware of what is available at Westerly High School. Consideration could also be given to developing programs for eighth-grade students to participate in career and technical education programs or moving eighth-grade students to the high school, he said.
"These are the conversations I think we should have," Gencarelli said.
Gencarelli said he was impressed by the field of candidates seeking election to the School Committee.
"It seems like these are vibrant people that want to make a difference. I think we can make some exciting headway. I just hope I get elected," Gencarelli said.
Timothy Killam
Timothy Killam, an independent, is currently completing an unexpired term he was appointed fill. He works as operations manager for Dockside Electronics in Mystic.
"I am running for School Committee because I feel that after being appointed to the School Committee for the past two years, the outstanding important business that has been started during my tenure hasn't been completed, and I feel strongly about being a part of the need for a major facilities upgrade for the future of Westerly Public Schools," Killam said.
Killam said his experience in small business helps his consideration of financial issues facing the school district. "I feel as someone that runs a small business, I have a keen eye on budgets and efficiency in running during lean times. Every penny counts right now, and I will scrutinize the upcoming budget and work hard to negotiate a fair, but equitable, teachers contract renewal," Killam said.
Like Cooke, Killam said the School Committee should meet with the Town Council soon after the election to discuss a school facilities project.
"... The only way to move forward is that the new School Committee and Town Council meet shortly after the election, and agree that this has to be a collaborative effort. In my opinion we need to have the Town Council give us a budget cap, and work a plan based on the fact that we already have a number that the council is comfortable with. Clearly, building a plan and then proposing a cost to the council has shown to be a bone of contention, so let's start with a number everyone is comfortable with and work a plan based on that," Killam said.
Killam also pledged to continue working for better student performance.
"I think we really need to dig deeper into why test scores have not grown. At the elementary level, Westerly Public Schools invested heavily into curriculum leaders when negotiating the last contract. In the years since that position has been created, the improvement on scores has been minimal. I think we need to look at ways to refocus these positions into other resources to help Westerly grow," Killam said.
Michael Ober
Michael Ober, who works as an eligibility services specialist for the Connecticut Department of Social Services, previously served on the committee for a total of seven years. He has also served on the Board of Finance and on the Municipal Land Trust.
"I've always thought it's important to be involved in local government. That's why I served before. I'd like to use my experience and ability to benefit the town," Ober said.
The two failed building projects have brought about a lesson, Ober said.
"I think everyone understands we have to work together," Ober said.
The condition of the town's elementary schools and how to address them will affect "everything else we do," Ober said, adding the deficiencies will be expensive to fix regardless of the approach that is used.
Increased cooperation between the School Committee is needed and will help, Ober said, with budget issues and in finding a solution to the school facilities issues. Critics of the School Committee and building projects cannot be scoffed at, he said.
"We have to be willing to work with anybody. If there are critics we should listen to them. Everyone who wants to be involved should be involved so we can develop goals and come to consensus," Ober said.
Constant evaluation of curriculum and teaching methods will help ensure student performance improves, Ober said. If problems are found, new approaches can be developed quickly, he said.
To ensure students stay in Westerly rather than attend other schools, Ober said the district must be thoughtful about what programs are offered.
"We have to draw them in. Students are like customers," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.