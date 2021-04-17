WESTERLY — The Town Council's decision to create a new liaison to the Planning Board position is continuing to reverberate.
The council last Monday discussed the position and related efforts that some members say are geared toward keeping residents informed of proposed development projects.
"It's because so many other cities have liaisons to that [board]. We just wanted to keep the council apprised of what's going on but not interfere … because we've asked so much of our Planning Board," Councilor Suzanne Giorno said.
Earlier this year, Town Council President Sharon Ahern told the council she had spoken with town lawyers and was told she could create the new position. She appointed Councilor Philip Overton to serve in the role. The council, for years, has appointed its members to serve as liaisons to several other boards and organizations, including the Recreation Board, Economic Development Commission and the Memorial and Library Association Board of Trustees for Westerly Library and Wilcox Park.
Creation of the new position followed a Planning Board hearing on a proposed condominium development for land on East Avenue, where Ahern and Councilor Karen Cioffi each have homes. Ahern and Cioffi were both critical of the proposal during the hearing and in written remarks submitted to the board.
Ahern has acknowledged the East Avenue proposal contributed to her decision to create the liaison position but said she was also concerned the council might not have received early notice of other recent projects and proposals in the town, including a medical marijuana facility in Bradford and discussions about a possible new development at the Winnapaug Country Club.
The council appoints members of the planning, zoning and other boards. Unlike some boards, municipalities are required to have planning boards, whose primary duty is to develop the Comprehensive Plan. Many land development projects such as new housing and commercial developments start the local review process at the Planning Board and then move to the Zoning Board of Review.
In addition to establishing the new liaison to the Planning Board, Ahern also recently asked that plans for proposed projects be attached to Town Council meeting agendas. The practice started on Monday when pre-application plans for the former St Pius X School property were attached to the council's agenda. The Planning Board reviewed the plans in July and no further public activity has occurred with the plans. The pre-application review phase is intended to give developer's early input to the Planning Board.
Councilor Brian McCuin, who owns a local construction and real estate development company, questioned the practice.
"It came as a real big surprise when I saw plans for future development in our packet. ... I wondered why are we getting that when they are not even scheduled for a hearing," McCuin said.
McCuin went on to offer a developer's perspective.
"I know how I would feel if it happened to my plans. I would think there's political pressure being put on the board. ... It's not the best look for the town of Westerly. You are asking for trouble ... just the appearance of it brings out a bad reflection on us and the Planning Board and the whole town," McCuin said.
Councilor Christopher Duhamel, whose work as a civil engineer has given him experience with how projects are reviewed by municipalities, said he was unaware of other towns or cities that attach development plans to council agendas, but said some towns provide a summary of plans on municipal websites. Town Manager J. Mark Rooney said he would work with the town's planning staff to look at a similar approach. Plans are currently attached, electronically, to Planning Board agendas.
One resident, Jean Gagnier, commented on the practice of councilors writing to the Planning Board.
"The Planning Board should be a fairly independent body. It's appointed by the council but it doesn't work for the council," said Gagnier, a former council member.
