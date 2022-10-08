HOPKINTON — The makeup of the Hopkinton Town Council may not be any different once elections are said and done, with all five incumbents seeking reelection on a slate that includes eight candidates.
Then again, with a ballot that introduces three new Republican challengers into the mix who each bring their own experience volunteering and working in the community, there’s a chance there could be a bit of a turnover come fall as well.
Democrat Sharon Davis and unaffiliated candidates Stephen Moffitt Jr. and Robert Marvel, all currently incumbents to the council, will join a ballot Republican incumbents Michael Geary and Scott Bill Hirst and colleagues Robert W. Burns, Robert Greene and Edwin W. James as the five attempt to wrestle control of the council into Republican hands.
With five seats up for grabs at least a few incumbents will be finding their way back to the council chambers. Which few, and whether there will be a new president and vice president after Moffitt and Davis served in those roles last term, will be impacted by the decisions that voters make.
Robert W. Burns
At 44-years-old, Burns was born in the region and traveled to Vermont and Tennessee while growing up before eventually settling back down and spending most of his adult life in Hopkinton, where he lives with his wife, Sheri.
The owner of Evan’s Welding and Oak Street Mini-Storage, Burns said he became a lot more involved in politics and began working with Republicans after questions were brought up that made him look into the Chariho school budget and the town’s share. From there, he said he came to realize a lot more could be done to help improve zoning in order to attract better, more viable businesses and expand the grand list.
With that in mind, he said he decided to run. If elected, Burns said he hopes to not only be a voice for the taxpayers but to also improve relations across the aisle.
“I am willing to be open-minded and listen, even if I know I may disagree. A lot can be learned simply from listening,” he said. “This town needs people now more than ever who are willing to listen and to have debates without arguing. There are always valid points on both sides, and that’s a perspective I hope to be able to bring.”
Sharon Davis
Following a successful career as a top administrative leader in the business world that included roles as vice president of operations for Carson Products and director of administrative services at the University of Connecticut, Davis retired to Hopkinton with her husband, Luther Davis, in 2010 and became active in politics as a poll worker and member of the Democratic Town Committee before joining the council following election in 2018.
The two-term Democrat served as the vice president over the past two years, focusing on a variety of initiatives that included a new solar ordinance, reducing spending during budget deliberations, maintaining quality and commitment to education and working to resolve concerns presented by those who live near Potter Hill Dam following a proposal to remove it.
“My top issue is the lost property tax revenue on solar projects due to the state legislature’s passage of House bill H8220A. My position is to support the Stakeholders’ Task Force (Town Assessors, Developers, Office of Energy Resources, and the RI League of Cities and Towns) that is trying to work out all of the alternatives to the tax-grab bill by the developers and create legislation that is more equitable to all parties,” she said.
If reelected, she said she would call on state legislators to come forward and aid the community in addressing those solar changes. If they are unable to work with the community, she said she would not hesitate to call them out and seek other solutions alongside other communities represented by the task force.
Michael Geary
An incumbent Republican, Geary first joined the council in 2020 after he challenged Democrat Brian Patrick Kennedy in an effort to represent the 38th House District. Those efforts in 2016 and 2018 were close but came up just a bit short, he said with a chuckle last week, which led to requests by the Hopkinton Town Committee that he consider joining the council.
Geary, who is semi-retired and owns Simplicity Farms in Bradford with his wife, Lynn, spent two decades in the U.S. Navy before moving to the area nearly 20 years ago. He is an avid outdoorsman and volunteers in numerous capacities around the region.
If reelected, Geary said he hopes to be able to break down barriers and work with all council members to expand economic development in the community, an effort that will be necessary to both reduce tax burden on residents and grow the town’s grand list to include a greater percentage of taxable commercial assets. He said he would also keep a close eye on public budgets, including Chariho’s annual budget, and seek to enhance volunteer recruitment and retention with organizations throughout the community.
“The first term was anything but normal. We started day one with Zoom meetings, so while I was in the council chambers, it just wasn’t the same,” he said. “We’ve got a good slate and I feel like there is a lot we could accomplish in the next term.”
Robert Greene
A member of the Ashaway Fire District’s board of directors and committee that oversees Ashaway Ambulance, Greene said he was frustrated over the past few years as the district struggled to even get enough participation to vote at the annual meeting.
To make matters worse, he said, his experience made him believe it was time to throw his hat into the ring for a seat on the council.
“I feel like by running, I can make a much bigger difference,” he said in an interview earlier this year. “It feels like no one is listening. If I am on the council, at least I know I can do that for people.”
Messages left for Greene seeking further comment were not returned over the past week.
Scott Bill Hirst
A self-proclaimed “watchdog of the people,” Hirst is a long-serving Republican incumbent who has been an active part of politics over the past three decades.
The 69-year-old has long been one of the more active members of the Hopkinton Republican Town Committee and is seeking his eighth consecutive term and ninth overall on the council. He recently started a job working along the North Stonington-Hopkinton border, and said that if reelected, he plans on continuing to watch the budget and seek ways to reduce the tax burden on residents.
“We need to move forward in getting the town organized. There are a lot of boards and commissions that are not currently active, and they could go a long way to helping improve transparency and finding better ways to do things,” Hirst said.
If reelected, he said he hopes to be able to do more to reduce the budget impact of the Chariho school district, which receives approximately 76% of all town tax revenues, which will go a long way toward helping the town better address capital needs.
Edwin W. James
Following a term as town moderator over the past year, James received the blessing of his girlfriend, Heidi Fish, and youngest daughter as he made the decision to seek elected office for the first time.
Although somewhat new to politics, James is already well-known to many in the community after more than 30 years as a mechanic who specializes in commercial construction equipment. He is a 1989 graduate of Chariho High School.
“I’ve been a resident here my whole life, and I feel like I know the town well and that I have the ability to make a difference here,” James said Tuesday. “If elected, I would like to focus on economic development and doing more to build up the commercial base.”
He said when he drove around town after first announcing his intent, one thing that stood out was how few businesses there were. He said if elected, his objective would be to bring in new and appropriate businesses — to both expand the tax base and offer new jobs, even if part time for students and parents — that the community can benefit from.
Robert Marvel
The 59-year-old Marvel, an unaffiliated candidate, joined the Hopkinton Town Council after winning election in 2020 and had come in with no political experience at all. After navigating a COVID-19 pandemic, state mandates, national unrest and more, he said he feels he is now ready for whatever the term has to hold.
A resident of Hope Valley, Marvel has a bachelor’s degree in computer science and extensive background working as a cybersecurity analyst for a major media company.
If reelected, he said he would be able to maintain a nonpartisan approach to every issue. He said his lack of affiliation allows him to make the best decisions possible for voters. Marvel said he would also focus on enhancing communications between the town, boards and the general public, and would also focus on getting more people involved. Finally, he said the town must continue to work to lower the burden on taxpayers.
“I believe the biggest problem that Hopkinton faces is the struggle to maintain town services and equipment while keeping the property tax rates from rising,” he said. “We need to continue finding ways to increase tax revenues in ways that do not increase tax rates. We also need to find ways to reduce spending where we can, particularly in the Chariho budget.”
Stephen Moffitt Jr.
A lifelong resident of the area and 1994 graduate of Chariho, Moffitt earned election in 2020 and was named the council president. The 46-year-old father of five with his wife, Chariho school teacher Catherine Moffitt, is a golf course superintendent.
Moffitt has long been active in the community, serving as an assistant middle school soccer coach and board member with the Chariho Youth Soccer Association, as well as the organization’s director of fields.
“I am running to protect Hopkinton from being taken advantage of and to make sure Hopkinton has someone on the council who is looking out for the whole town,” he said.
If reelected, he said he would seek to bring more voice to the state capital. He said Hopkinton has not been well represented, and he would like to work with the state and the Rhode Island General Assembly to implement only laws that will have a positive impact on the town of Hopkinton.
“Close attention needs to be paid because a broad brush is used without regard to how Hopkinton and other towns will be affected,” he said.
Other Hopkinton races
Voters will be asked to cast their ballots for several other local seats on Nov. 8, although there is no other competition this year for other roles in the community.
Unaffiliated candidate Marita D. Murray is running unopposed for town clerk and unaffiliated candidate Thomas Buck is running unopposed to serve as town sergeant. Meanwhile, former Republican Chariho School Committee member David Stall is running unopposed to serve as town moderator.
