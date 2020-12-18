Conditions were hardly ideal for a celebration last Saturday, with dark skies and heavy rains looming over southern Rhode Island and many local annual holiday events on hold due to a rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the region.
It simply wasn't enough to stop first responders and volunteers from coming together to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Matthew's Wish with a special, socially distanced cruiser convoy and toy parade that spanned from the University of Rhode Island to the Rhode Island Center Assisting Those in Need in Charlestown as a way of helping underprivileged children this holiday season.
"It was amazing to see, and it was a fitting way to recognize Matthew (Thayer) for his efforts," said Richmond Police Chief Elwood Johnson, a member of the board of trustees for Matthew's Wish. "The symbolism is huge. To see so many people come out to support him, to see his infectious smile and spirit, it was inspiring."
Over two dozen cruisers and 19 pieces of fire apparatus from departments across the region, led by Richmond resident Matthew Thayer and his father Tim, trekked from URI to Chariho Plaza and eventually to the RICAN facility in Charlestown in what proved to be the largest parade to date.
The annual toy parade didn't include the usual delivery of gifts, due in large part to a change in the toy collection and distribution in 2020 to promote safe practices during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the event still proved to build on previous efforts and bring awareness to childhood poverty, unite the community and provide assistance for those in need.
Founded in 2016 by Matthew Thayer, Matthew's Wish is a nonprofit organization that works every Christmastime to collect toys and donations to be delivered to RICAN clients in need. The effort, which Tim Thayer said was inspired by his son's request to host a toy drive as his Christmas present, has grown by leaps and bounds each year.
Despite being unable to collect donations at numerous locations this year — over 15 businesses served as collection points in 2019 — Thayer said local donations and special support from new Hopkinton Police Officer Brittany Carpenter, who inspired recruits from the Rhode Island Municipal Police Training Academy’s 135th session to get involved, the organization was able to collect more than $2,400 and inspire others in the community to give back.
"Thanks to the community efforts, including a $1,500 donation from the recruits, we were able to make sure we could accommodate all clients of RICAN so that everyone could have a chance to enjoy the holiday this season," Thayer said.
Johnson and Hopkinton Police Det. John Forbes each said the 2020 effort was organized by the recruits after Carpenter, who previously worked for the Richmond Department of Public Works, approached Johnson to see how they could get involved.
Each recruitment class is asked to organize a charitable collection, and Johnson said Carpenter asked him how she could help support Matthew's Wish. Johnson, who works with the Rhode Island Special Olympics, put her in touch with the organizer of a similar event done annually in Massachusetts on behalf of the Special Olympics and he said she ran with the concept from there.
RICAN Director Scott Straight said the parade, and previous donations that helped to serve client needs, were essential in helping the center provide something for everyone in an especially tough year marked by pandemic-related economic hardships.
"We've been fortunate to have great continued support from Matthew's Wish, and that paired with other efforts helped us to serve the needs of over 200 clients this holiday season," Straight said on Monday.
Straight said Matthew's Wish "adjusted beautifully" to the challenges this year, instead using a QR code to collect donations and shopping online through Amazon to allow presents to be delivered directly to the center with minimal handling to enhance safety.
He said that donation, along with the efforts of several other local programs, including Teens for Teens and Racers for RICAN, made sure that every client who came forward received something for their children.
Straight, Johnson and Thayer each said the parade "is not the end of our efforts," and said they hoped the visual would inspire others to come forward in the coming weeks and help those in need. Straight said with the holiday fast approaching, his organization is eyeing January and February in an effort to continue to provide assistance at a time when donations often dry up.
"We are asking those who wish to help to consider cash donations, or to provide donations of food if they are able," he said. "We have had tremendous community support, but there is a tremendous need this year and that won't go away when the holiday season is over."
For more on Matthew's Wish or to make a donation, visit the organization's website at matthewswishri.com/ or find them on Facebook at facebook.com/matthewswishri. For more on RICAN, visit rhodeislandcan.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.