RICHMOND — When voters hit the polls this November, they will be asked to select from a lengthy list of candidates. In fact, the race has become so crowded, it will leave more hopefuls on the outside looking in on Nov. 9.
The ballot features a crowded field of candidates for Town Council that includes five Republicans, three Democrats and four candidates who are unaffiliated. The field includes four incumbents, Democrats Lauren Cacciola-Parmer and Ronald Newman, Republican Richard Nassaney and unaffiliated James Palmisciano, while Chairwoman Nell Carpenter is not seeking reelection.
The incumbents will be joined on the ballot in 2022 by Democrat Samantha R. Wilcox; Republicans Michael Colasante, Raymond F. Pouliot, Mark H. Trimmer and Jeffrey Vallaincourt; and unaffiliated candidates Daniel E. Madnick, Mark Taylor Reynolds and Nicholas A. Solitro.
“It is a crowded field this year, but I think that’s a good thing,” Newman said in a phone interview last week. “There are a lot of people with a lot of passionate ideas, and hopefully we can do something positive with it.”
For the incumbents, the challenge will be convincing voters that their experience and work on the council is moving the town in the right direction. Many of the challengers this year have expressed the desire to see changes, however, and said they would focus on enhancing transparency in local government and making sure residents’ voices are heard.
Democrats
Cacciola-Parmer, 37, who is seeking a second term in office, and first-time council candidate Samantha Wilcox, 33, have both campaigned on a platform that includes enhancing communications between town officials and the public, as well as targeting sustainable, appropriate business growth in the community.
During her first term, Cacciola-Parmer entered a council that was still being forced to meet remotely and had to shift immediately to meet all the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer in “emergency mode,” she said she is looking forward to targeting economic growth.
“I feel like we have unfortunately missed a lot of opportunities to bring in good businesses that could have helped our tax base,” she said. “The data from the past couple years is not indicative of what could be accomplished, and it would be a priority for me if reelected.”
The mother of a 9-year-old son, Cacciola-Parmer has a bachelor’s degree in sports management from Misericordia University in Dallas, Pa., and is currently working through Capella University to obtain a master’s degree in psychology and applied behavioral analysis. She recently started as a clinical worker with the Chariho Alternative Learning Academy.
Wilcox is new to the council race, but is active in the community as a member of the Conversation Commission and Dog Park Committee. She said she would like to build on the work she has done already in the community, including using her skills as a paralegal to aid the council in complex legal matters.
If elected, she said she would not only focus on economic development but would put an emphasis on building a more transparent, accessible system. She said while campaigning, she has found that many residents feel they are not given all the information.
“I really want to make sure we enhance transparency and communication,” she said. “If elected, I would seek to start a regular digital newsletter or email list so that there is a steady, consistent point of communication for everyone.”
A mother of two with her husband, C.J., Wilcox earned an associate degree from the Community College of Rhode Island and has spent the last seven years working as a paralegal in Newport, specializing in maritime law and coastal issues.
Newman, 66, is also running as a Democrat and has served four consecutive terms in office and six terms total as a member of the Richmond Town Council. He is running on a platform of addressing solar concerns, expanding “environmentally safe” business opportunities in town and enhancing communication with residents.
In an interview last week, Newman said he has felt blessed to be able to serve the community over the past eight years and had considered stepping away but decided to seek reelection after several residents encouraged him to run again.
“I’ve lived in this town longer than some have been alive, and I just felt it was important to be someone who would always listen and make sure everyone has a voice. That’s something I hope to bring to the next council,” he said.
A lifelong resident of the community where he lives with his wife, Cathy, Newman is a Chariho and University of Rhode Island graduate. He is employed by the Rhode Island Department of Agriculture.
Republicans
After a prospective candidate agreed not to run in order to aid the Republican Party in avoiding a primary in 2022, it has been a tale of two campaigns. Incumbent Richard G. Nassaney has faced displeasure over his decision to seek reelection, which has led to his running a platform separate from challengers Michael Colasante, Helen F. Sheehan, Mark H. Trimmer and Jeffrey M. Vaillancourt.
The 51-year-old Nassaney, who is seeking his fourth consecutive term on the council, said no matter the results, he does intend for the campaign to be his last and said he hopes voters will give him one last term to accomplish his final goals. He said he is committed to the coming term and hopes he can “help fix the toxic environment” before stepping away.
“Right now I feel like there is a toxic environment on the council level where no one is allowed to speak. In a small town like this, it shouldn’t be that way, and I hope that before I go, I will get the chance to break down some of these barriers and bring some civility back to local politics,” he said last week.
Nassaney criticized members of his party as being unaccepting of those with different opinions and said that, if reelected, he would make sure he did not play to partisan politics and stayed focused on doing what is best for the entire town.
Owner of RGN Sales, a manufacturing business he worked at — and later bought from his father — that supports plumbing and heating needs, Nassaney is the father of two and has lived in the community with his wife of 26 years, Melissa. He is a graduate of Roger Williams University and has a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Campaigning together on the Republican ticket are four newcomers who hope to make an immediate impact. They are running on a platform of fiscal responsibility, noting that there will need to be an emphasis in the coming term on balancing business needs and improving processes that are currently hindering efforts to bring new commercial and industrial jobs and taxable property into the community.
“There are the usual catchphrases that people use, that they’ll lower taxes and address these higher costs and improve our quality of life. It all sounds good, and it’s all stuff every candidate wants to do,” said Vaillancourt, 52. “The important point is that the money is not endless, and if elected, I am willing to dive in and really work to make sure we are allocating our money appropriately and spending that money efficiently. We need to make our taxes work.”
Vaillancourt said Friday that during the upcoming term, he hoped to be able to tackle solar once again and help the town find a more intermediate solution that will balance the needs of landowners to develop their properties with the responsibility that council members have to look out for residents.
The owner of Amity Electric, Vaillancourt grew up in Rhode Island and graduated from Toll Gate High School in Warwick. He has received all certifications as a master electrician and is licensed to work in six states.
With changes in her life over the past few years offering some unexpected free time, the 74-year-old Sheehan said she is excited to represent the public and has a number of ambitious goals, if elected.
In an interview last week, Sheehan said fiscal responsibility, including growing the grand list and limiting the tax burden on families, would be top priorities, but noted she would also seek to enhance communication and coordination between different town boards; develop a more clear long-term vision to accompany the town’s Comprehensive Plan; expand development opportunities; make the town more inviting to new businesses; and to encourage public dialogue and discourse.
“Right now, I believe the council has been somewhat disorganized and it has led to questions regarding what the vision is. I would like, as a council, to see us set a clear objective of what the short- and long-term goals are,” she said.
Now semi-retired after selling her practice, Sheehan is a part-time psychotherapist from a large local family. Wife of the late George J. Sheehan III, she has been recently active as a volunteer with the St. Vincent de Paul Society and a lector at St. Mary’s Church.
For Colasante, the decision to run this year was based on the need in town for someone with strong business experience and the ability to tighten the town’s budget without impacting employment or services.
“With my background, I believe I am a proven leader with the business experience necessary to help lower the tax burden,” Colasante said.
While others may mean well in serving, Colasante said his 43 years of experience as a self-employed real estate developer and 34 years as a Richmond resident help position him to “hit the ground running,” and make the tough decisions in order to improve fiscal efficiencies and lower the burden.
While serving as a member of the council in the early 1990s, Colasante said he had helped to successfully reduce taxes for three consecutive years. He said that would remain a priority, and the father of six, who is married to School Committee candidate Kathryn E. Colasante, said he would draw on his other experience to serve everyone in town.
In addition to his time with the council, Colasante has served on the Planning Board, as a member and chairman of the Economic Development Commission, as a member and chairman of the Chariho Strategic Planning Committee, and on the Tax Assessment Board of Review. He has also served on numerous other business-oriented committees across the state.
Messages left with Trimmer were not returned Friday.
Unaffiliated
Incumbent Jim Palmisciano and challengers Daniel E. Madnick and Mark Taylor Reynolds may not be aligned with a party, but all three unaffiliated candidates said they believe that will provide the nonpartisan nature to help propel Richmond to a prosperous future.
The community has a strong base of businesses to build off of, Palmisciano said, but more needs to be done to help them flourish, and that would be a top priority if given a second term. He said he also hopes that, if reelected, he could expand on his work as vice president of the council and create a more welcoming atmosphere where ideas can be shared and debated without partisan lines being drawn.
After joining the council in late 2020, the 51-year-old Palmisciano said much of his first term was a case of operating in “survival mode” that entailed addressing emergency needs, meeting public health requirements and doing things a different way. He said he is looking forward to the opportunity of potentially serving a second term that is more “normal.”
“We are in a position where, if we can work together, we will be able to build a vision to align with our Comprehensive Plan,” he said. “I am committed to serving the town and to doing what is right for our residents, no matter how hard the decision may be.”
A father of two in the Chariho Regional School District, Palmisciano and his wife, Dana, moved to the community in 2007, and he currently works as the sales enablement director for Europe for Schneider Electric. He is a graduate of Providence College, where he earned bachelor’s degrees in European history and languages.
For Reynolds, a newcomer to the council arena and an attorney who practices with his father and other partners at the Law Offices of Reynolds, DeMarco & Voland in Providence, the decision to run was based on the desire to give back to the community.
“I felt it was time to step up, and with my experience, I believe I have a lot of skills to offer the town,” he said. “If there is a focus right now, it would be the need to look at affordability and quality of life.”
If elected, Reynolds said he would seek to expand commercial properties and development in the community as a way of taking tax burden off residents. He said he would seek to balance taxes with other income as well, looking into state and federal grants or other sources to offset expenses without raising taxes, eliminating positions or reducing the quality of life.
The 56-year-old father of two adults lives in town with his wife, Karen. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Ithaca College in New York and a law degree from Syracuse University.
Madnick is a New Hampshire native who attended college at the University of Connecticut and chose to run for council as an ambitious, energetic 34-year-old who said his primary goal is to help as many people in the community as possible.
“I was never interested in politics specifically, but I recalled an exchange at a Richmond Financial Town Meeting where Rich Nassaney stood up and said, 'We need help. We need volunteers who are willing to sit here and make the difficult decisions,’” he said in a phone interview.
If elected, Madnick said he hoped to be a more proactive member of the Town Council and split his focus several ways. He acknowledged that economic development will need to be a top priority, but said he would also seek to be efficient in spending the remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds; work to help secure a more accessible urgent-care facility or service in town; create more recreational opportunities or build a community center; and work to solidify short- and long-term plans surrounding land use.
As a member of the Planning Board, Madnick said he has come to learn that planning impacts more of everyone’s daily life than any other portion of local government. He said he plans to draw on that experience as he makes decisions for the community.
A father of two with his wife, Samantha, Madnick moved to town in 2016.
“I think I have the mind needed to implement goals that will help position the town better for the future,” he said.
