WESTERLY — Two Misquamicut businesses have been ordered by the state Coastal Resources Management Council to stop work they were performing on the beach in front of their two properties and are each facing fines of at least $2,500.
Notices of violation carrying $2,500 fines were issued on April 28 to Surfin Paddy LLC, which operates Paddy's Beach Club at 159 Atlantic Ave., and Gene Properties LLC, which operates the Sandy Shore Motel at 149 Atlantic Ave. The fines can increase by $500 per day for each day the violation continues. The two businesses were also issued cease-and-desist orders on the same day.
Both businesses have a right to request an administrative hearing before the fines are assessed through a final order.
Surfin Paddy LLC received its violation notice for allegedly undertaking "unauthorized alteration of the coastal feature and activities in non-conformance" with an assent or multiyear permit issued by CRMC to the business in March 2020. Laura Dwyer, a CRMC spokeswoman, said the permit previously issued to Surfin Paddy LLC called for beach replenishment. A condition of the permit, Dwyer said, required bringing new sand in, but CRMC enforcement officers observed a long trench that had been dug out and the sand placed elsewhere.
The trench extended to and across the Sandy Shore Motel property. Its owner, Gene Properties LLC., did not have a permit of any sort, Dwyer said.
The two businesses have 21 days from receipt of the notices of violation to request an administrative hearing with CRMC. If a hearing is not requested CRMC will issue a final order formally assessing the fines, which would be due upon issuance of the final order.
Angela Thoman-Miller, Paddy's Beach Club manager, declined to comment except to say the club had a permit and was reviewing the orders.
Gene Arganese of Gene Properties LLC said he thought the work performed on the beach in front of the motel was covered by the permit issued to Surfin Paddy LLC. Gene Properties LLC ran afoul of CRMC in 2012 when the council alleged the company failed to follow specifications of a permit issued to allow setup of a temporary outdoor platform and canopy. That matter was eventually resolved and the company operates an outdoor lounge area that is taken down after each beach season.
