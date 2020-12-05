WESTERLY — The Town Council's split vote to fill a vacancy on the School Committee is spurring calls for reconsideration while others say a change to the Town Charter is needed. The aftermath of the decision has also churned up what one former candidate for the position says was an "ugly" aspect of the campaign leading up to Election Day.
Last Monday, the council voted 4-3 in favor of Michael Ober, a Democrat, to fill the vacancy rather than Timothy Killam, the other nominee. Councilors Karen Cioffi, Christopher Duhamel, Suzanne Giorno and Brian McCuin voted for Ober. Councilors Sharon Ahern, Caswell Cooke Jr. and Philip Overton, who nominated Killam, opposed the vote for Ober.
The vacancy was created by the resignation from the School Committee of Mary Adams in October. Both Killam and Ober were candidates, along with five others, for the five open seats on the ballot in November. Voters did not consider Adams' seat because she resigned after the ballots were finalized. Killam, who finished with 4,976 votes, and Ober, who finished with 4,933 votes, both finished behind Rebecca Fowler, who received 5,491 and was voted onto the School Committee with the lowest vote tally of those who were elected.
Some residents and council members have questioned why Killam, who received 43 more votes than Ober, was not selected by the council to fill the vacancy. The Town Charter gives the Town Council the authority to fill vacancies on the School Committee but does not set out a specific process for the council to follow. In this case, the council decided to consider Killam and Ober because they had run for office recently, but in other instances the council has asked individuals to apply and then interviewed them and voted.
"Those votes weren't heard and those voices matter," Alexandra Healy said. "Especially in the climate we're in, I feel this is so important."
Healy, who has a child who attends Westerly Middle School and another who will soon enter the school system, took to Facebook following the council's vote and asked residents to convey their disappointment to the Town Council and ask for reconsideration or a new vote. She called for sending email messages to council members speaking when the council meets on Monday night. Healy supported Killam's candidacy in the general election and put one of his campaign signs in her yard.
A few residents responded to Healy on Facebook and said they would follow her suggestion. Members of the Town Council, on Friday, said they had heard from residents.
Despite the charter provision that allows the council to make the decision, some residents believe the council should have given the position to Killam based on vote tallies.
Ahern said she voted against Ober and favored Killam based on Killam receiving more votes in the general election. She used the same approach when she voted for Cooke to be vice president of the Town Council but the council selected Councilor Suzanne Giorno despite Cooke having received more votes in the general election.
"I was consistent. I felt that Caswell Cooke had the second-highest vote total and he should be vice president, and I thought Tim Killam had the next-highest vote total and the vacancy should be offered to him," Ahern said.
Having received more votes than any other candidate for the Town Council, Ahern was selected to serve as council president by the council on Monday. Ahern said she doubted Healy or Killam's other supporters would succeed in convincing the council to overturn its vote.
"I think there is a need for a Town Charter change to allow the School Committee to make the selection," Ahern said, noting that three vacancies have occurred on the School Committee within the last two years.
Cooke joined with Ahern in a call for a change to the Town Charter and said he was disappointed by the council majority's selection of Ober rather than Killam."We just had an election and Tim Killam was the next-highest voter-getter. It was just logical to me," Cooke said, explaining his vote.
Cooke called the council's decision "politically motivated," noting that Ober, a Democrat, was supported by fellow Democrats on the council: Duhamel, McCuin and Giorno. Councilor Karen Cioffi, who is registered as an unaffiliated voter, also voted for Ober. Cooke, a longtime Republican, is now an unaffiliated voter, as is Ahern. Overton is a Republican.
"Nobody did anything wrong with voting for Mike Ober. I just think it's in poor taste," Cooke said.
Cioffi, on Friday, said she clings to her registration status. "As an independent, I take that very seriously in the sense that I don't feel obligated to either [party]," Cioffi said.
While Killam and Ober both have experience serving on the School Committee, Cioffi said she believed Ober, who also served on the Board of Finance, was a stronger candidate. "I went with Mike Ober because I'm hoping he is a good fit. I think he has more experience when it comes to budgeting. ... I think Mike brings something to the table that we're going to have to rely on. We're going to have a very difficult budget year," Cioffi said.
McCuin said he voted for Ober because he is more familiar with him and believed he had more experience than Killam, who had been serving on the committee since March of 2019, when he was appointed to fill a vacancy on the committee. Ober served previously for seven years.
Duhamel said he was aware of "a lot of concern or questions about why certain councilors voted for Mike Ober over Tim Killam." Duhamel praised Killam, who he served with for several months on the School Building Subcommittee. "But I've also worked with Mike Ober. ... Unfortunately, I had to make a decision between the two, and in my opinion, Mike Ober will be great for the School Committee," Duhamel said.
Killam said he was both disappointed and relieved by the council's decision. "It doesn't matter if it was one vote or 43 votes. They silenced those 43 voters and I don't think that's the right thing to do," Killam said.
Killam attributed the council's vote to "politics" and said his time on the committee was filled with "tension and controversy." The tension, he said, arose from being named vice chair of the committee despite having been appointed to the committee and from his time on the Building Subcommittee.
"Then there was the fundraiser and the backdoor controversy and the hostility that people displayed. That was ugly," Killam said.
The fundraiser was for Killam's family to purchase a new wheelchair lift for a family vehicle for their 4-year-old son. Conducted on Oct. 21 by WBLQ in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Westerly, the radiothon event included a live broadcast in front of the U.S. Post Office on High Street.
Killam said he was falsely accused of trying to use his son's condition for political purposes and to garner votes for the general election. Killam pointed to Diane Chiaradio Bowdy as one of the people who raised questions about the fundraiser.
"I've had a sigh of relief knowing I don't have to go on with that kind of chaos. I can step back and take a deep breath and focus on my family. It feels kind of good," Killam said.
Chiaradio Bowdy denied accusing Killam of anything and said she had never spoken with Killam about the fundraiser and felt badly for him. Instead, she said, she was contacted by a "media rep" and asked whether she thought publicity for the fundraiser would give Killam an unfair advantage.
"My only comment was that I wasn't aware of any event," she said. "Subsequently I was contacted by four citizens with essentially the same question. I directed them to ask their question of the event organizers. I also asked the question of one of the event organizers who indicated there had been no questions from any members of the public. I then received a scathing email from the other event organizer who demonized me and all elected officials. I responded, 'You are way off base,' but never received any further communication."
During the campaign, Chiaradio Bowdy said the School Committee had endured a difficult two years.
"I repeatedly expressed that the School Committee had a rough couple of years and that we needed to restore credibility. I'm sure that didn't endear me to some of my colleagues," she said. "Had the election and appointment had a different result, we wouldn't even be having this conversation. Yet the people and the Town Council have spoken."
Chiaradio Bowdy noted that she and Christine Cooke were reelected by large margins and that three political newcomers, with no prior experience, were also elected.
"So [Killam], who had the seat to win or lose, did in fact lose it ... by a lot. That was the will of the voters. There are no rules governing how the Town Council appoints; the charter simply states that they do appoint. I advocated for Mike Ober during the campaign as a member of our team based on his experience, knowledge and professionalism. Obviously I continued to advocate for him as an appointee once the election results were in. His resume speaks for itself," Chiaradio Bowdy said.
Ober said he believed members of the Town Council were familiar with him and Killam and they followed the process set out in the Town Charter. He said he looked forward to helping the School Committee work on a new building project and its annual budget.
"I'm glad the council made the decision quickly because I think there's a lot of work to do. I think Tim and I were both qualified and both would be good for the School Committee," he said.
Killam said he believed Ober would do a good job on the School Committee.
I find Me Bowdys comments interesting, but less than truthful. Deflecting. Some of us have watched, listened long enough.
Her comments during the election about the state of school committee about her colleagues was rude at best. These are the same individuals she will still need to work with and collaborate with.
I'm fearful she will cause conflict again on school committee as she has in the past, especially if she has the majority with her "team" as she commented on during the election. Quite frankly since Christine Cooke became chair of the school committee it has run well with limited drama and never the condescending remarks of the past.
