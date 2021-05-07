WESTERLY — The Town Council will conduct a public hearing on proposed changes to the municipal sewer ordinance on Monday. The amendments are intended to help reduce the number of unauthorized connections to the public sewer system and reduce costs.
The bulk of the proposed amendments would establish a program for reducing unauthorized connections that divert rain water from sump pumps, roof drains and other means into the sewer system thereby increasing the load on the sewer treatment plant.
The public hearing will occur during the council's meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Members of the public who wish to comment on the ordinance amendments during the hearing are asked to do so by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89484268462 or calling 929-205-6099 or 877-8535257. The meeting identification number is 894 8426 8462. In-person attendance at council meetings is not allowed due to state-imposed COVID-19 safety measures.
Town officials have agreed to implement a program to reduce the amount of stormwater that gets into the sewer system through defective pipes and unauthorized connections as part of negotiations for a new permit the town needs to continue operating the treatment plant on Margin Street. The new permit will carry more stringent specifications for removal of nitrogen from wastewater before it is discharged into the Pawcatuck River. The new specifications will require an upgrade to the plant. Failure to adequately address the problem of stormwater getting into the sewer system could mean the difference between a $15 million upgrade of the plant and a $30 million upgrade, town officials say.
Most of the unauthorized connections are believed to involve historic residences in the town's North End. In many cases, officials say, the connections were made decades ago before modern road drainage systems, leaving property owners with few options on how to deal with stormwater in basements or from roof spouts. Changes to the ordinance would allow town employees and contractors to enter private property to conduct inspections looking for unauthorized connections, and set up a system of notification to property owners who would be required to disconnect within one year of notification.
Town Councilor Christopher Duhamel, who works as a civil and environmental engineer, on Friday said the program outlined in the ordinance amendments is necessary.
"It's absolutely needed to bring the North End and other developed areas into compliance with water quality standards and separate stormwater out. It's done in other communities, and we just have to catch up," said Duhamel, who has sat in on some of the permit sessions with representatives of the state Department of Environmental Management.
Duhamel stressed the ordinance changes are driven by DEM's requirement to upgrade the sewer treatment plant.
"This is not something the town has created. DEM has asked us to upgrade the plant and this ordinance will help us do it for less," Duhamel said.
Town Council President Sharon Ahern, a lawyer whose law practice has focused on environmental issues, agreed with Duhamel and noted that DEM is required to help enact federal clean-water standards.
"If we don't do this, there is a strong likelihood that DEM and the federal government will force us into a more stringent effluent limitation, which would change how much money is needed to improve the technology at the wastewater treatment plant, so we have to amend the ordinance or we face stiffer penalties," Ahern said.
The proposed amendments would give the town manager authority to work with property owners on how stormwater is diverted from their properties once they disconnect from the sewer system. Weston & Samson, an environmental engineering firm with offices in Massachusetts, helped the town's lawyers develop the ordinance changes and will conduct the inspections and help property owners develop alternative means for dealing with stormwater.
"We know every property is going to be different and we want to help analyze what is needed," Ahern said.
The ordinance amendments were developed with an aim to help the entire town, Ahern said, noting that the federal government can issue fines of $25,000 per day for willful violation of clean-water regulations.
"You really have to strike balance. You don't want it to be an undo hardship but overall the town can't afford not to improve the system," Ahern said.
Also proposed is a municipal loan program that property owners could use to address unauthorized connections and develop new ways to deal with stormwater on their properties. The loans would be recorded in the municipal land records as liens that would be removed once the loan was paid back. Town officials have also said they plan to seek grant funding that could be used to assist property owners. The amendments would also establish fines for failure to comply with the ordinance.
The amendments would also establish a sewer capacity fee for new sewer connections and a sewer connection fee. The proposed sewer capacity fee of $2.66 gallons per day based on a property's estimated maximum daily flow would be used to fund a program for increasing capacity in the sewer system through infrastructure improvements.
The sewer connection fee would start at $1,000 for residential properties and increase based on the number of bedrooms over three bedrooms. Non-residential fees would start at $1,250 per unit and be calculated based on the number of employees.
