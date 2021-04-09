WESTERLY — The Town Council will continue to study ways to address illicit connections to the municipal sewer system before considering proposed changes to the municipal sewer ordinance to solve the problem.
The illicit connections, which involve property owners piping stormwater from sump pumps, roofs and window wells into the sewer system, make additional and unnecessary work at the wastewater treatment plant on Margin Street. Dylan Conley, a lawyer who represents the town, worked with town officials on a proposed amendment to the sewer ordinance that would establish a program for eliminating the illicit connections by working with property owners to discharge stormwater into their yards or the municipal stormwater system, which is separate from the sewer system.
"It's an effort by the town to not treat water that doesn't need to be treated," said Bill Beauregard, assistant director of public works, during a Town Council meeting on Monday.
A rain storm on Oct. 27, 2019 resulted in a wastewater flow of nearly four times the daily average at the treatment plant, according to Beauregard. Officials believe a large volume of stormwater continues to be pumped to the treatment plant despite a $1 million project to line and repair sewer pipes to keep groundwater from infiltrating the pipes. The extra water that flows into the plant costs the town hundreds of thousands of dollars each year, officials say.
The program and ordinance changes proposed by Conley in consultation with Beauregard and environmental engineers from Weston & Sampson, a firm with offices in Connecticut and Massachusetts, would allow the town to inspect private property to look for illicit connections. The program also proposes a low-interest loan program for property owners who need help paying for work to disconnect from the sewer system and address stormwater on their property.
Town Manager J. Mark Rooney said officials believe there are about 200 properties that have illicit connections to the sewer system. "But we won't know until there are additional tests," he said.
Many of the illicit connections were established decades ago, Rooney said.
"A lot of property owners did this 50 or 60 years ago when it wasn’t as clear that it was illicit and there weren't storm sewers on a lot of roads," Rooney said.
Inspections of the sewer pipes that were done in conjunction with the lining and repair effort have given officials an idea of where the illicit connection properties are located. Several are in the area of Oak Street, officials said.
The low-interest loan program would be supported either by the state Infrastructure Bank or by using funds from the town's fund balance or surplus, officials said. One of the proposed ordinance changes would establish a capacity fee for new users of the sewer system. Officials said funds from the fee could be used to remove illicit connections.
The state Department of Environmental Management has asked the town to address the illicit sewer system connection problem as a condition for issuing a new permit for the sewer treatment plant. Officials are continuing to work with DEM on the permit. Once the permit is issued, the town will be expected to establish a timeline for meeting provisions of the permit. Officials have estimated $12 to $15 million worth of repairs to the plant will be required as part of the permit process.
Town Councilor Christopher Duhamel, who works as a civil engineer, questioned whether changes to the ordinance would accomplish the goal of removing illicit connections to the sewer system and asked for estimates on the cost of the loan program and alternatives.
Aly Packhem, project engineer with Weston & Sampson, said developing cost estimates would be difficult unless the properties are inspected. Adopting the ordinance changes would give the town the authority to inspect the properties in question, Conley said.
Other towns in New England are dealing with or have faced the problem of illicit connections to municipal sewer systems, according to Beauregard.
Officials are also hoping to address, through the sewer ordinance, a related problem: property owners who direct water from sump pumps directly into the street. The practice damages road surfaces and leads to icing conditions in the winter.
