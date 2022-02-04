WESTERLY — The Town Council will review recommendations on how to determine potential new uses for the town-owned marina property off of Margin Street during a meeting scheduled for Monday at Town Hall at 5:30 p.m.
The 4.35-acre site on the Pawcatuck River has been used as a private marina since 1962 through a series of leases. With the current lease set to expire later this year, the council recently started discussing ways to make better use of the property as an amenity for residents.
The Economic Development Commission, Planning Board and the town's harbormaster are recommending a town staff assessment of the property to determine the condition of slips, a boat ramp and other amenities on the property as well as a comprehensive study by a consulting engineer.
A memorandum from the Economic Development Commission and the Department of Development Services says officials intend to apply for a $500,000 federal Economic Adjustment Assistance grant and use some of the funds for a study of the marina and potential uses. According to the memorandum, $300,000 of the grant would be used to hire an engineering firm to perform an engineering and design analysis and to determine necessary improvements that would strengthen the town's tourist economy, improve public recreational access to the river, and allow for access to and distribution of fresh fish and shellfish.
The remaining $300,000 of the grant would be used to hire a consultant to perform a job study to identify ways to encourage new businesses to create more options for high-paying, year-round jobs in the town. The memorandum says a about 15% of seasonal jobs were lost between 2019 and 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The marina property consists of a single building with bathrooms. The building is no longer used for retail or maintenance purposes. The marina also has 50 boat slips, offseason storage for 80-90 boats and a boat ramp.
According to the findings developed by members of the Planning Board, Economic Development Commission and the town's harbor master, the current lease of the marina property generates than $20,000 in annual revenue for the town but could generate $200,000 to $300,000 per year.
"This is a unique parcel of town-owned riverfront property. The current use is not necessarily the best use," reads a summary of the findings of the Planning Board, Economic Development Commission and the town's harbor master.
The Economic Development Commission, Planning Board and the town's harbormaster studied the marina and interviewed 12 individuals, including commercial fishermen, town employees who are recreational boaters, the director of the municipal recreation department and others
Those who were interviewed offered ideas such as expanded use of the property as a marina, including use by commercial fishermen, a fresh caught seafood restaurant and allowing use by paddlers rather than only motor-powered boats.
The town officials also see the marina property as being the anchor of an envisioned river walk, a 1-mile-long jaunt from the marina to the Westerly-Pawcatuck bridge.
Opportunities to participate and view the meeting will also be available at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89811352861 or by calling 929-205-6099 or 877-853-5257. The meeting identification number is 898 1135 2861.
Also included on the council's agenda is a discussion and possible action on potential amendments and revisions to the Town Charter. The Town Council is moving toward scheduling a referendum on proposed changes to the charter in May. Voters would be asked to eliminate term limits for the Town Council, and to eliminate requirements for the town to hire a director of public works and a director of development services.
Voters might also be asked to approve elimination of a charter provision that requires former members of the Town Council to wait at least one year from their last day of service on the council before applying for town jobs.
