WESTERLY — The question of term limits for members of the Town Council could go back before voters in November.
The term limits are one of a few potential changes to the Town Charter that the council plans to discuss during a meeting scheduled for Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Town Hall. The public can also participate by clicking on the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88540968272 .
A document attached to the council agenda explains the thinking behind a potential removal of the term limits, which would require approval of voters during a referendum. The document notes that under the current system, the council could be filled with people who have never served. "You [could] have no institutional history on any given council, leading to a longer lead time in making educated decisions," the document reads. The term limits were approved by voters in 2016 and reaffirmed in October when a move to remove them was voted down.
Another potential question the council plans to discuss is whether or not to remove the charter's establishment of the director of public works as a required municipal position. The job has been vacant for about one year. "It is an unnecessary taxpayer expense" and the position's responsibilities are covered by the public works and engineering departments along with the town manger, the document reads.
A third potential question would ask voters to remove the charter's prohibition on former council members taking town jobs within one year of their service on the council. According to the document, the charter provision is unduly restrictive and acts as a disincentive for some residents to run for the council.
Council President Christopher Duhamel said the three questions are a mix of ones left over from a previous charter revision effort and ones proposed by current members of the council. He said the question on when former members of the Town Council can take jobs with the town may be determined to be moot because of a state law that establishes similar restrictions.
In general, Duhamel said, the council "is just throwing these out there. I think it's important the public sees this discussion but it doesn't mean a majority of councilors support them."
The council will also discuss a proposed resolution that would ask Gov. Gina Raimondo to let school districts decide on their own when to start the 2020-21 school year. The governor has said all public schools in the state will follow the same calendar as part of her administration's effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Under the governor's plan, school would start Aug. 31. Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. has said the late August start would hurt businesses that rely on tourism traffic. Duhamel said allowing districts to set their own start dates would give them a better chance to prepare and keep students and teachers safe.
The council is also expected to vote on paying a $15,712 legal bill submitted by DeSisto Law LLC. Duhamel said the bill is for a personnel related legal matter the Providence-based firm handled but he declined to go into further detail.
