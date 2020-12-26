WESTERLY — The Town Council will receive an overview of proposals to upgrade and repair the municipal sewer plant, district schools and roads during a meeting scheduled for Monday afternoon. If endorsed by the council, voters would be asked to approve borrowing up to $26 million to pay for the work at a referendum envisioned for early March.
The council will also discuss proposed amendments to the Town Charter, which would also require voter approval at the referendum. One of the charter changes would reduce the size of the Town Council from seven to five members who would serve four-year, staggered terms. Councilors currently serve two-year terms that all expire every two years.
The meeting is scheduled for Monday at 4 p.m. and can be viewed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84302390937 . A telephone connection to the meeting will be available at 929-205-6099 (toll call) or 877-853-5257 (toll free call). To slow the spread of COVID-19, Town Hall is currently only open for in-person business by appointment, meaning citizens are limited to watching or listening to council meetings electronically.
The breakdown of project costs is as follows: $15 million sewer bond; $9 million road bond ($1 million of this would be used by the Water Department to upgrade aging infrastructure in conjunction with road projects); and $2 million school bond.
The sewer plant upgrade is needed in order for the plant to meet new specifications set out by the state Department of Environmental Management. The project is driven in large part by the need to reduce the volume of nitrogen in treated water that discharges from the plant into the Pawcatuck River. Town Manager Mark Rooney and other officials have said the state initially discussed more stringent standards that would have required a more expensive upgrade.
The sewer plant project cost is based on an estimate developed by Jacobs Engineering, the company that runs the plant under a contract with the town.
Funds from the $15 million road bond approved by voters in 2018 are nearly expended, and Rooney has recommended another bond to continue catching up with road work that was deferred over many years prior to his arrival and to take advantage of "favorable borrowing costs and lower costs of construction," according to a memorandum from Finance Director Dyann Baker. Reductions in the cost of oil have led to a corresponding drop in the cost of asphalt, Rooney said.
The road bond would be used to pay for major projects on Breen Road and Pasedena Avenue; Riverview Avenue; Bowling Lane; sidewalks on Church Street; resurfacing a segment of Atlantic Avenue; and more routine repaving projects on more than 30 roads throughout the town.
The proposed schools projects would be partially paid off through a proposed refinancing of existing school debt from the Westerly Middle School construction project. The projects reflect the school district's capital improvement plan. Included are roof, heating and ventilation, and floor replacement work at Dunn's Corners School; roof work at Springbrook Elementary School; heating and ventilation, and plumbing work at Westerly High School; and exterior masonry work at State Street School.
The school projects qualify for 35% project-cost reimbursement by the state Department of Education under a memorandum of agreement approved by the department as part of the school building project that voters rejected in 2019. School districts in the state, under a law that went into effect with fiscal year 2019, must spend an amount equal to 3% of their operating budgets on maintenance starting in fiscal year 2023. Districts are required to increase their maintenance incrementally until they reach the 2023 threshold.
The council will discuss eight proposed amendments to the Town Charter. One proposal would give the School Committee authority to fill vacancies that occur on the School Committee. The Town Council currently has the authority. A charter provision that vacancies would be filled only until the next general election would not change.
One proposal would reduce the number of days for publication of a financial impact statement from 60 days to 30 days before a bond referendum. The change would allow for more time to prepare the statements and allow for publication closer to the date of referendums.
Two of the proposed changes would require submission of the proposed annual budgets for the water and sewer departments at the same time as submission of the proposed municipal budget by the town manager. The change would eliminate the need for separate budget schedules and separate council and finance board meetings for the budgets.
Supplemental and transfer budget appropriations or reductions of budget appropriations would be performed through council resolution rather than ordinances, under another proposed charter amendment. The appropriations involve funds that were previously approved as part of budget approvals. A similar proposed change would allow for the transfer of funds in lapsed restricted accounts or unspent capital projects to be transferred by council-approved resolutions rather than by ordinance. The change would eliminate the cost for advertising proposed ordinances.
Proposed ordinances would be posted on the municipal website rather than published in The Sun under one of the proposed charter amendments. The change is intended to save the town the cost of advertising in the newspaper.
