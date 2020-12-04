WESTERLY — The new Town Council will begin its work Monday with a look at its rules of procedure.
Town Council President Sharon Ahern is proposing several changes aimed at clarifying the rules and improving the efficiency of the council's meetings. One of the proposed changes would limit citizens' comments during the council's workshop meetings to agenda items. Under current rules, citizens' comments can be made on any topic at both workshops and regular meetings.
The proposed change, Ahern said, would help the council stay focused on specific workshop agenda items. The workshops are intended to function as working meetings during which council members "hammer out" policy details, Ahern said. A related rule change would require council members to refrain from responding to citizen comments during regular meetings unless the comment pertained to an agenda item. The change would comply with advice the council has received from the town attorney.
"That's because of the Open Meetings Act ... those things that are publicly advertised are all that should be addressed," Ahern said.
Citizens who sign a petition that is submitted for consideration by the Town Council would be required to appoint a spokesperson under a new proposed rule. Like-minded citizens who attend council meetings and share the same views will be asked but not required to appoint a spokesperson. Ahern said the two rules are intended to keep meetings moving along.
"The last thing we want to do is discourage citizen comments, but there is a fine line and the council must have time to do the town's work. This is an effort to streamline," Ahern said.
Town staff would be required to submit backup material for future agenda items by the time the agenda is posted publicly under a new proposed rule. Ahern said the rule comes at the behest of Town Councilor Brian McCuin, who has expressed frustration with not having time to review material before council meetings. The town manager would be allowed to request permission to submit material after the Tuesday deadline.
The council is also expected to schedule a new public hearing on proposed revisions to the Comprehensive Plan now that the Planning Board has completed a secondary review of the two sections requested by the council.
The council will also receive an update on the town's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 10 COVID-19 patients at Westerly Hospital as of Friday afternoon, down from 17 patients one week earlier.
