WESTERLY — The Town Council will discuss the possibility of the town taking ownership of the former Potter Hill Mill property, including a dam across the Pawcatuck River, during a meeting scheduled for Monday night at Town Hall.
John Dorsey, the lawyer who is serving as court-appointed special master in the mill receivership case, will talk to the council about potentially seeking permission from a Superior Court judge to transfer ownership of the mill property to the town. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in council chambers.
The Town Council authorized Dorsey to petition the court to put the 4½-acre mill property into receivership in late 2019 after town officials had tried for decades to have the deteriorating mill buildings demolished or renovated. Former Town Manager J. Mark Rooney, who proposed the receivership approach, said at the time that receivership would provide a means for the town to address multiple issues involving the mill property without taking ownership of the property.
As the receivership has proceeded, the council and Dorsey have discussed use of the mill property, which offers views and access to the river, as a public park. In September, the council agreed to earmark $400,000 of the town's allotment of federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds to be used toward the cost of demolishing the mill buildings.
Council President Sharon Ahern, on Friday, said Dorsey requested the mill be put on the council's agenda. She said Dorsey would address the town potentially taking ownership of the property and could answer questions from members of the council. The property has been in Dorsey's custody since the receivership case began. Most recently, it was formerly owned by Edward Carapezza's Renewable Resources Inc.
Ahern said Dorsey also plans to ask the court to keep the receivership case open as a means to help the town with permitting and regulatory approval for demolishing the mill buildings. As a condition of the proposed transfer of ownership to the town, Ahern said, Dorsey would ask the judge overseeing the case to exempt the town from having to address the dam until the town develops and approves a plan for the dam.
The council recently voted to discontinue a grant program aimed at removing the dam to improve fish passage in the river, reduce flood risks, and return the river to a more natural state prior to the dam being built in the 1700s. Instead of complete removal of the dam, council members said they preferred a less intensive approach that would accomplish some of the goals of the grant without changing the river's current depth and width.
In other business, the council will consider approving an ordinance that would amend the municipal zoning regulations to allow tattoo parlors in the town. The proposal comes after a resident who owns a tattoo parlor in Pawcatuck informed the council that two beauty parlors in the town provide "permanent makeup" services. The state classifies the services as the equivalent of those provided in tattoo parlors. Tattoo parlors, according to the zoning regulations, are currently not permitted in the town.
Those wishing to view or participate in the meeting remotely can do so by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88940497588 or by calling 929-205-6099 or 877-853-5257. The meeting identification number is 889 4049 7588.
