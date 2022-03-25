WESTERLY — The Town Council has agreed to take some of the recommendations of the Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition for the municipal multiculturalism committee.
The council came to a consensus on Monday, by a 6-0 vote, to move forward with plans to amend the original resolution that established the committee when it was approved in August. The amendment will set the committee's membership at 10, with five initial members serving two-year terms and five other initial members serving three-year terms. Following the initial appointments, terms will be for three years. The committee will also have liaisons from the Town Council and School Committee, officials said.
The coalition, which formed out of local protests that followed the death of George Floyd in 2020, had recommended the number of members, saying its members were concerned that a larger committee might be hard to manage and populate. In a letter to the coalition's steering committee, the coalition also recommended a mission statement for the committee and proposed early agenda items. Coalition members said they hoped their recommendations would help establish a functional committee.
Councilor Suzanne Giorno, the central council proponent of the committee, said members of the town clerk's office had agreed to put excerpts from the recommended mission statement as well as steps for accomplishing the mission on the committee's agendas. The mission statement recommended by the coalition says the committee will be dedicated to "exploring and promoting the full cultural richness" of the town. It also discusses harnessing the social and economic benefits of diversity.
"I like that language. I think that is exactly what we set out to do and where we are going with this committee," Giorno said.
Kevin Lowther, a member of the coalition steering committee, said recognition of the economic benefits of embracing diversity goes missing at times.
"This is often discussed as if it is a zero-sum game — as if one side wins and one side loses. But there is a real economic case to be made as well as a social case," Lowther said.
To accomplish the mission, the coalition recommended reaching out to build relationships, providing opportunities for discussion, promoting events and cultural exchanges, and communicating strategies for thriving in a multicultural society.
Giorno also recommended having the committee use the early agenda items put forth by the coalition. The items include developing relationships between committee members, reaching out to the community, discussing the meaning of multiculturalism, building a culture and rules of order to foster a safe environment, and identifying the town's cultures to ensure representation.
"Right off the bat I think it will be important that we all get on the same page as far as what multiculturalism means to everyone on the committee and what it means in our community," Giorno said.
