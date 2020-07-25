STONINGTON — If the idea of making homemade strawberry shortcake, blueberry muffins, baked potato bites and warm potato salad whets your appetite, you might want to head to your computer, log on and learn how to virtually make the tasty-sounding dishes ... just make sure the kiddos are by your side.
"Little Cooks & Farmers," a series of free cooking classes for children, is the latest offering from the Yellow Farmhouse Education Center at Stone Acres Farm in Stonington.
Children — as well as their parents or caregivers — can now learn to make a variety of simple dishes thanks to the innovative — and free — online program.
"Knowing that kids and their families are spending more time at home and looking for safe and healthy options, we figured the best thing we could do is offer virtual cooking classes," said Laura Jackson, the center's director of outreach.
"Like everybody else, we had to pivot," said Jackson, considering the disruptions in daily life imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this spring. "So we just started without a whole lot of practice and a whole lot of experience."
So, every Tuesday at 11 a.m., Jackson organizes ingredients in her "little homemade studio" and goes live online for a cooking class — specifically designed for kids ages 3-6 — on Facebook Live and YouTube. Every class is recorded, saved and available for viewing later.
Jackson said each class features a different seasonal ingredient, is designed to help build children's kitchen skills, help them learn where their food comes from and how it's grown.
One week she taught the online students how to make egg salad using eggs from the farm.
"We even made our own mayonnaise," Jackson said, "and we showed the kids that the eggs came from the chickens ... we showed them the chickens.
"Most of the recipes use ingredients that can be found in the pantry and are geared toward children ages 3 to 6," said Jackson, the mother of two small children. Ingredients for each week’s recipe are always be posted ahead of time on the center's website.
The cooking class first takes participants on a virtual tour of the Stone Acres vegetable fields to see what’s growing, she said, then it's off to the kitchen for the cooking class that can be followed along at home, step by step.
Jackson said the idea is to show children how simple it can be to prepare and eat food that's not only delicious but nutritious.
"Cooking is such a great way for children to make positive memories," Jackson said. "It gives them confidence, too.
"Children like to participate in meaningful work, and cooking is real work," she added.
"Children get a lot of out of cooking," she continued. "We set them up for success by letting them get their hands dirty and showing them they can do things themselves."
Classes often include a relevant craft or story.
Last week, Jackson read a portion of "Blueberries for Sal," Robert McCloskey's 1949 classic about a little girl who picks blueberries with her mom and comes upon a bear cub doing the same thing with her bear mom.
Jackson said she also taught the children to create "blueberry art" by transforming a cork into a purple stamp.
The center also offers cooking classes for older children every Friday but those classes have a tuition of $40 per session.
Jackson said it was important to the center to offer a free series of classes to make the lessons accessible to as many families as possible.
"You don't even need a computer," she said, "just a phone and internet access."
Jackson said she hopes the free cooking classes will continue through the fall.
"We really want to make the farm more of a community resource," she said, "as it was in the past.
"We want to be a space where people can find respite. We want people to know we are here."
Families can find the list of ingredients on the center's website, yellowfarmhouse.org/kids-cooking-classes, and/or social media channels (@yellowfarmct) and then tune in Tuesdays at 11 a.m. on Facebook Live or YouTube.
The center, a nonprofit organization created to offer special events, cooking classes and professional development for teachers, was in the middle of a well-received series when the pandemic hit. The Dandelion Series, a collection of lectures and workshops, was designed to “get our community talking about where our food comes from and what a sustainable food future might look like."
The center is part of Stone Acres Farm on North Main Street in Stonington. A 63-acre family farm that dates back to 1765, the farm is owned by a group that includes Jane Simmons Meisner; her husband, Dan Meisner, the restaurateur; and Jane's parents, Heidi Simmons, a member of the Stonington School Board, and Rob Simmons, the former Congressman and a former Stonington First Selectman. Stone Acres was, until the late 1980s, a working dairy farm.
Meisner is a part owner of three Mystic restaurants: Oyster Club, Engine Room and Grass & Bone. The Oyster Club has sponsored several outdoor "pop-up" restaurants on the farm.
