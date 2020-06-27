ROCKVILLE — The Rockville Root Cause community food initiative began with a simple idea: use sustainable agricultural practices to grow food so no one in the community goes hungry.
Now, even more people will receive free produce. Less than a year after the garden opened, owner and founder Kally Hanifin has received a grant to expand the growing space.
The $6,000 “People’s Garden” grant was awarded by the federally funded Natural Resource Conservation Service to the Rhode Island State Conservation Committee, which in turn allocated the funds to the Southern Rhode Island Conservation District.
Gina Fuller, district manager of the Southern Rhode Island Conservation District, said that in addition to more growing beds, some of the funds will pay for a new well and some will fund sustainable growing practices.
“We provide technical and financial assistance to landowners to help them manage their soil and water resources, so one of the things that we were highlighting in this RFP [request for proposals] was the use of high tunnels and other conservation practices to extend your season,” she said. “We are also providing them soil amendments if they need them to improve their crop growth and soil health, soil tests, any kind of conservation assistance is within our mission.”
The Hanifin family purchased the Rockville Seventh Day Baptist Church (renamed the Old Rockville Church) at 281 Spring St. in 2017 and Kally founded Rockville Root Cause on the church property that same year. The garden began with 11 raised beds, but Hanifin said it would now be more than double the original size.
“Two and a half times the size it was before,” she said. “We went from 11 beds, we’re up to 20 and we have five more to go in, so it’s a substantial increase in size. That also includes the new well to water all of this.”
A core group of three volunteers, including Hanifin and her mother, tend the gardens with occasional help from neighbors. While they wait for the new well to be installed, they are hand-watering the beds with buckets filled at a neighbor's house — no small task in the recent hot, dry weather.
Once the vegetable harvest begins in earnest, Hanifin said there will be a small stand offering free produce to anyone who needs it.
“A major plan for this summer to distribute the food and the produce that we’re growing, we are going to put a little roadside farm stand,” she said. “I work for a printer, so I’m going to print up some low-cost fliers with information on what we’re doing and everything and then just make it free food and say, ‘Are you hungry? Help yourself. This is for our neighborhood and our community and times are tough, and if you need some fresh vegetables to take home to your family, enjoy.’”
And there’s one more recent addition, a small flock of chickens.
“We got 12 chicks and I’ve been raising them since mid-May, and it was funny, because everybody said, ‘What kind are they?’ And I said, ‘Of course they’re Rhode Island Reds, because I’m so specific about local,'” she said.
One of the requirements of the grant is an in-kind match, which is being fulfilled by Hanifin’s father, Brian Crandall, a carpenter who has donated lumber and labor to the project.
“He’s donating the time and the labor and the materials to make a new fence,” Fuller said. “They’ll espalier the fruit trees along the new fence. He’s also using the timber to make the bed frames to make the new raised beds.”
Hanifin said it was satisfying to see the garden expanding so quickly.
“It feels so good to see the size of it,” she said. “It feels like we have made so much progress in just one year.”
Last year, there was a big party to celebrate the harvest, but this year, due to the pandemic, there won’t be any gatherings.
“It’s tough, you know,” Hanifin said. “It’s this thing where we’re trying to promote community, and now, we’re promoting community, but from a distance. It just doesn’t feel like that goes together. We’re really fortunate because it’s outdoors, it’s a big garden. It’s probably about 50 [feet] by 50 now, so it’s a big garden and it’s kind of open to the public. People can just stop in and wander around if they want to, so it is a nice, big green space that people can go to and be away from other people but still feel connected to other people. You’re seeing the work that other hands put in.”
Information on Rockville Root Cause is available at: https://www.rockvillerootcause.org/
