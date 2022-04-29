WESTERLY — The School Committee is expected to approve a school redesign plan no later than May 18. The selected option will eventually be subject to the consideration of voters in November.
During a meeting on Thursday, members of the School Committee wrestled with variables that will affect their decision. The effort includes finding a plan that falls within the $50 million borrowing cap imposed by the Town Council and is capable of transforming the town's elementary schools into modern-day learning environments.
To meet state regulations the plan must also account for how improvements will be made, either under the initial bond or through future funding efforts, to Westerly Middle School and Westerly High School.
Other variables include working within site restrictions at both Springbrook Elementary School and Dunn's Corners Elementary School. The restrictions, which include topography and wetlands issues, limit the size of potential additions to the two schools.
Members of the School Committee are also keenly aware of the need to find a plan that passes muster with voters after previous redesign projects were voted down in 2016 and 2019.
The discussion on Thursday focused on the two options that arose from the School Building Subcommittee's deliberations: Option B and variations of it, and Option D.
The original Option B, called for constructing a new school building at the current State Street Elementary School and tearing down the existing building at the location. Option B's $49 million cost estimate includes $7.44 million for renovations and additions at Dunn's Corners Elementary School and $6 million in additions and improvements at Springbrook Elementary School, but would leave no funds for work at any of the other schools or for capital projects needed throughout the school district. The variations of Option B involve various elementary and preschool grade configurations between a new State Street School and the other two elementary schools. Some of the variations exceed the $50 million cap.
Option D is estimated to cost $37 million and calls for closing State Street Elementary School, renovating Dunn's Corners and Springbrook elementary schools for use as K-3 facilities, moving Grade 4 to Westerly Middle School and moving Grade 8 from the middle school to Babcock Hall at Westerly High School. Members of the School Committee and others said they were concerned about the chances of Option D being approved by voters after several parents and teachers criticized the plan because Grade 8 would move to the high school and Grade 4 would move to the middle school.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau floated the idea of Option D, but suggested moving the district's central office into the middle school and keeping Grade 4 in elementary schools. The use of the middle school in all the plans is based on the need for the district to address the state Department of Education's space-utilization requirements. The department is unlikely to approve plans that do not meet the requirements. Without the department's approval, the project will not qualify for partial-cost reimbursement.
School Committee member Christine Cooke asked her colleagues on the committee to consider asking the Town Council to change the borrowing limit.
"The $50 million was arbitrary. It was not based on debt analysis; it's based on preference. We did a survey after the last bond failed in 2019 and it said cost was not the issue," Cooke said.
School Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy said she was hesitant to support seeking additional funding from the council after the $50 million cap had been discussed for several months. "It almost seems disingenuous. I would worry about the message it sends," Chiaradio Bowdy said.
Justin Hopkins, School Building Subcommittee chairman, suggested trying to put the proposed project into perspective.
"We are not going to have a generational plan with $50 million. It's not going to be a 30- or 40-year plan. Maybe it's OK that this is a 10-year plan," Hopkins said.
Hopkins also noted that the district and the town have been methodically addressing some capital projects. For instance, he said since the 2019 project was voted down, new security equipment has been installed at schools — a new roof was put on Dunn's Corners School, and a locker room-replacement project is being planned for the high school. Heating and air conditioning projects are also planned, he said.
"We are going to have to continue as a community to keep investing in these things regardless of what happens with the building plan," Hopkins said.
Chiaradio Bowdy said the School Committee will make a decision no later than during its May 18 meeting.
