WESTERLY — On a recent morning, Officer Kip Effman, dressed in his Westerly Police uniform, stood outside the Westerly Middle School cafeteria providing cheerful greetings, offering an occasional fist bump and asking how students' days were going while also providing a watchful eye and helping to establish a safe atmosphere.
A 24-year veteran of police work, including 18 years in Westerly, Effman primarily worked third shift until recently applying for and receiving his new assignment as a school resource officer. The position, and a corresponding one assigned to Westerly High School, is part of the department's community policing initiative, an approach to law enforcement that emphasizes police forging relationships with members of the community, partnerships and problem solving.
"Relationships is really what I think the focus of policing should be and that has been the motivation. My theory is if we can start it even earlier, we will all be better off," Effman said during a recent interview.
Effman was assigned to his new position by Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella, who set filling the position as a priority soon after he became chief in March.
The department was using a single school resource officer for several months due to a temporary staffing shortage brought on by retirements and injuries. Once a new crop of police officer recruits made it through the training academy, Gingerella said he was able to fill the second school resource position.
In addition to his years of police experience and his commitment to community policing, Effman is certified to teach elementary school and he holds an undergraduate degree in psychology. He also holds advanced degrees in police administration and criminal justice. He previously taught at the elementary school level and worked as a counselor in group home settings before becoming a police officer.
"He was a teacher in the past and he's the kind of person who when he writes you a ticket people thank him. He's that genuine of a person," Gingerella said, explaining what Effman brings to the school position.
Effman learned about community policing at the source — from Robert Trojanowicz, the late Michigan State University criminologist who is credited with having developed the method. Effman was as a student of Trojanowicz's when he attended Michigan State.
The return of a school resource officer to Westerly Middle School came as a relief to school administrators who were struggling to address behavior and bullying problems, some with racist overtones at the school. Effman said he is focused on trying to prevent conflicts between students from getting physical and working with the school's administrative team to develop approaches and solutions for students when their conduct wavers from what is acceptable.
"We're trying to keep the environment safe for them so all they have to do is focus on learning," Effman said. "It makes this their safe place and makes teaching more productive."
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said Gingerella's ability to assign an officer to the middle school helped plug a hole. Similarly, Garceau brought in James Murano, a retired school administrator, to help at the school while Principal Paula Fusco was out on a leave.
"Kip has been on the force for years and he has an education background. When he was assigned, we were thrilled, and he's hit the ground running. He's a very affable guy," Garceau said.
Garceau said Effman has shown that he is committed to supporting students, but is also working in conjunction with the school's administrative team.
Effman gets to the school in the morning as students are arriving and greets them as they bound off the bus. He is trying to get to know each student.
"After a while you can tell when someone is having a bad day," Effman said.
After morning announcements, Effman said he usually walks around the outside of the school, checking for unlocked doors and making sure security cameras are working. He pops his head into most classrooms and finds out if any students are serving in-school suspensions. He also checks in with the school's administration and reviews the daily police arrest logs to see if incidents involving the parents of students have occurred.
"It's good for me to know if a student is dealing with a difficult situation at home," he said.
Transition times, such as when students get off and onto the bus or are in the hallway en route to their next location, are very important, Effman said.
"Everybody says you can judge a school's value by the transitions — how they come off the buses and how they are in between activities when they don't have direct supervision," he said.
While Effman said that he is prepared to make arrests if necessary, he is also hopeful that adults at the school can work with students when they get in trouble. In many cases, Effman said, students are in need of better coping strategies.
"If an arrest isn't going to make the situation better, that isn't ideal. Sometimes it is better to rehabilitate in school and work on reintegration, perhaps sitting and talking with a school psychologist or social worker," Effman said.
Effman praised school administrators for implementing a new cellphone policy in April. Students are now prohibited from having their phones out during the school day. Repeated violations lead to phones being taken away for the day and, eventually, parental notification.
"That has been a big help. We've seem almost an immediate improvement," he said.
A lot of the problems at the school involved students taunting each other or otherwise embarrassing each other on social media, Effman and school administrators said.
Talking with students and explaining that some of their decisions and conduct could have consequences as severe as being arrested, Effman said, seems to work as a deterrent. If he observes a student having a bad day, he tries to stop them for a chat.
"How come you are struggling today? That kind of thing," he said.
Fusco said Effman has quickly assimilated himself into the school community and become a "valued member of the team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.