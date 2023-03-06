WESTERLY — A public comment period for proposed dredging at the Watch Hill Yacht Club will be reopened for 30 days.
The state’s Coastal Resources Management Council and the Department of Environmental Management closed an objection period for the dredging application on Feb. 18.
The yacht club subsequently submitted further mapping of the water, Town Manager Shawn Lacey said.
“As a result of that, it’s going to go back to reopen for public comment,” he said.
The dredging is drawing criticism from some in town, though not because of the proposed work to remove sand from the shallows around the club so that boats may dock there.
Rather, concerns arose that submitted plans have not designated Fort Road, which passes by the club and the work area, as a right of way to Napatree Point.
“Their application is incomplete and it does affect a town right of way,” Town Council member Joy Cordio said.
“Just because the yacht club has been asked to produce more mapping doesn’t mean that they’re going to produce a map that says, ‘Fort Road right of way,’” she said. “It’s not about the dredging. It’s not about the conservation. It’s about protecting what is the town’s. Until we can see what’s on that permit, we should be objecting.”
Lacey said he would confirm with CRMC that the public comment period would reopen, which officers of the club had told him would happen.
The council, meanwhile, had an agenda on Monday night’s meeting for a possible vote to authorize legal research of Fort Road. However, the council has given the matter to solicitor William Conley Jr. to research and report on later this month, on March 20.
“Obviously this is an issue of concern for all of us,” Council President Ed Morrone said. Unintended consequences are already taking place, he said.
“Water’s draining from the bay onto Fort Road,” Morrone said. At a recent high tide, “the road was impassible,” he said. It will also affect Bay Street shops this summer.
“They will have to get sand bags because of the water,” he said.
The town has received several objections to the proposed work in Watch Hill.
James Tarbox wants the town to oppose the project.
“The application makes no reference to Fort Road, which was designated as a town right of way,” he said in a letter to the council. “Fort Road is also included in the Harbor Management Plan, recognized by the CRMC.”
The council adopted a resolution in October 2008 declaring Fort Road a public 20-foot-wide right of way to Napatree Point in perpetuity. That language does include a portion of the road that traverses a plat owned by the fire district.
It also notes that officials of the Watch Hill Fire District, which owns the majority of the land on Napatree Point and land where Fort Road intersects with Bay Street, have consistently said that the public has an unrestricted right to access Napatree Point via Fort Road.
Jason Jarvis said he harvests a variety of fish from Watch Hill Cove. He’s concerned about the ecological impact the work would have on those populations, and especially to the horseshoe crab.
“The horseshoe crab population is in trouble,” he said. “This entire shoreline is important for the horseshoe crab spawning season.”
The dredging would involve removing about 765 cubic yards of sand in the marina area along the yacht club sea wall, according to the application. The work will affect about 12,200 square feet on the yacht club building’s west side and 4,200 square feet on the east side.
The yacht club is doing the work in order to make sure there is sufficient depth for its boats to dock at the club’s existing floating docks. The dredge depth will be about 3 feet, according to the plans.
The dredged sand will be hauled by dump truck through the parking lot and onto Bay Street and then to the adjacent Watch Hill Beach, where it will be spread out.
Dredging work typically takes place between mid-October and the end of January, meaning any work is on hold until then.
