In the 2020 election, Republican Justin Price was able to fend off a challenge from Democrat Megan Cotter en route to earning his fourth consecutive term as representative of Rhode Island’s 39th House District. If he hopes to return for a fifth term, he will need to defeat both Cotter and unaffiliated challenger Sean Patrick Comella on Nov. 8.
Voters in the 39th House District, which includes Richmond, Hopkinton and Exeter, will face a rematch with a twist when they take to the polls, with Price and Cotter entangled in an election rematch that now involves a third candidate in Comella.
All three candidates said this week they are unsure of how a third party may split the vote, and are hopeful they will get the opportunity to represent the district in the coming term. Each is focused on common goals, including spurring appropriate economic development and addressing educational needs, but the candidates have different ideas on how to accomplish their priorities.
Sean Patrick Comella
A Providence police sergeant, where he serves as the head of the department’s SWAT team, and a father of three with his wife, Jaime, Comella said his frustration with partisan politics and the fear no one was looking out for local residents led him to join the race in 2022.
A softball coach for Chariho High School and decorated officer, the 41-year-old Comella has spent most of his adult life serving the country. He was deployed to former Yugoslavia as a member of a NATO Stabilization Force in 2000 and served a yearlong combat deployment in Iraq before returning to Rhode Island and graduating from the municipal police academy in 2005. He started his career as an officer for Brown University before joining the Providence Police Department.
“When my time to hang up my handcuffs comes, I still want to serve my community as a state representative,” he said. “I will bring a lifetime of selfless service and experience to the State House.”
Comella said in email responses that, if elected, he would be focused on improving economic conditions and focusing on measures to aid those living on a fixed income, making sure they are able to make ends meet. He said the state must do more to reduce taxes and eliminate unnecessary restrictions that are negatively impacting businesses in the state.
“Nationwide inflation, record high interest rates and fuel costs are keeping the American dream out of reach for many families right now. We need to ensure that age-progressed folks who are living on fixed incomes are able to make ends meet,” he said. “The middle class are being crushed under the weight of inflation. No American should have to decide whether to eat, or have heat.”
As an officer in Providence, Comella has also seen firsthand the impact caused by drug abuse. He said in recent years, Rhode Island has “become soft” on possession of hard drugs such as cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.
If elected, he promised to take a stronger stance against what has become a nationwide issue and would focus on a multi-pronged approach that would treat those with addiction, seek to prevent use and create harsher penalties for those who are caught dealing, especially in cases where it results in death.
Megan Cotter
In her first attempt to defeat Price, Cotter fell 320 votes shy. The 38-year-old Exeter resident and sales manager, who received a bachelor’s degree in English, comparative literature and classical studies, said she is hoping for a different result the second time around.
Cotter is an active volunteer in the community where she serves as chairwoman of the Exeter Democratic Town Committee, bringing in new members, and has helped organize back-to-school supply drives, a blood drive, helped found the senior yard cleanup program with Department of Social Services staff and more. She has spent time working with RICAN, organizing collection drives, and when the need for the school supplies was greater than what was collected, she said she worked with state Rep. Julie Casimiro to secure a $1,000 grant.
“For me, the decision to run was based on my frustration with the fact that it did not seem like anyone was truly advocating for us,” she said. “I have been frustrated with issues, including a lack of school funding and the clear-cutting going on to make room for large-scale solar arrays, and this was the best way to make a difference.
If elected to office, Cotter said she would be focused on a number of issues but would place a high priority on developing a more fair, efficient school funding formula that would do more to bring funds back to regional school districts including both Chariho and West Greenwich-Exeter. In fact, she said the state could better serve students by incentivizing regional districts that will make better use of resources.
Cotter said in a phone conversation that the current funding formula is broken and must be adjusted in order to improve equality in education across the state, including making sure that small town communities are not lost or forgotten.
She said that, if elected, she would also be committed to an aggressive transition to renewable energy, with a goal of the state using 100% renewable sources by 2033.
We must ensure that we are making a sensible transition to renewable energy and reduce costs for our communities,” she said in an email. “Instead of giving tax incentives to indifferent developers to clear-cut for solar, we should be reinvesting in our communities by allocating that money to all 39 cities and towns to make that investment.”
Justin Price
A resident of Shannock Village in Hopkinton, Price said this week that he remains as committed to serving the community as ever, and hopes to have the chance to serve the district for a fifth consecutive term.
He was elected in 2014 on a platform that included improving the economic climate by lowering taxes as well as addressing the burden on businesses that comes with high energy costs and excessive restrictions, and to do what was right to provide a quality education to district students at an affordable cost. After serving as a member of the minority party over the past eight years, he said these goals remain as important as ever.
“When I first started serving after my time with the U.S. Marines, I had done so because I like helping people and I wanted to be part of the process,” said Price, 57. “I am as committed to that now as I’ve ever been.”
In his four terms in office, Price has been an active participant in Providence where he has served as a member of the House Municipal Government and Housing Committee, the House Small Business Committee, the House Special Legislation Committee and the House Veterans' Affairs Committee. During his time in office, he said he was active in championing support for broader consumer protection measures, pushed a gas moratorium to aid residents in absorbing the sudden cost increases and voted to pass a military service tax pension exemption to help those impacted by inflation.
If given another term, Price said he is prepared to continue his work to aid in economic recovery and development. He said he would also continue to make sure that parents are given an active role in education and that schools are better preparing students to deal with life beyond public school.
“I pledge to make sure that the local government ensures parents’ rights as well as a developmentally appropriate and transparent curriculum in our schools,” he said.
