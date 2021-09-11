WESTERLY — To be or not to be ... that might be the question ... or ... since all the world's a stage, what do you think about the stage used by the Colonial Theatre's Shakespeare in the Park program, the much-loved, 36-year-old tradition that takes place in Wilcox Park each summer?
Whatever the opinions may be about Shakespeare or his plays, the governing body of the Colonial would like to hear them.
Honoring its mission to "grow and better serve the community and our regional schools," the theater is holding two "public input meetings" next week in hopes of engaging the community to hear "what we do well, what we can improve upon, and receiving some guidance from our community on how we should grow in the next decade," according to Nicholas Moore, vice president of the Colonial's board of directors.
"We have received a lot of enthusiasm from the community and from our audiences during our shows,” Moore said, "and we want to provide an opportunity for community members to give us feedback in a formalized setting ... and perhaps to even become more involved with the Colonial moving forward.”
The sessions — the first scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17, at noon and the second for Saturday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. in the United Theatre's Micro Cinema — are part of a major new initiative for the theater, Moore said.
This initiative comes in the wake of "an enormously successful 2020-2021 season," he added, noting that last summer's "magnificent" production of "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)[revised]" in Wilcox Park was one for the record books.
Combined with the successful rollout of "our fully developed" Theater Internship Program for high school and college-age students and the company's successful pivot to online programing during the pandemic, including the popular "Virtual Auditioning Workshop" for students, as well as a series of "Table Readings of 'The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)[revised]'" for the public, Moore said, theater leaders believe that the time has come to hear what community members would like to see from the theater company, which was established in 1985.
The Colonial Theatre School Inc. remains committed to producing "professional theater of the highest quality, which includes both an outdoor summer Shakespeare festival, and associated educational programing and training opportunities for both children and adults," Moore said.
The Colonial Theatre is equally committed to its community, Moore added, by "providing broadly appealing and affordable entertainment for all."
Members of the community interested in learning more about the theater, the information sessions or the programs offered by the theater can visit https://colonialtheaterart.org/.
