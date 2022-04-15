WESTERLY — The American Civil Liberties Union and an organization that represents transgender and gender-diverse people have announced their support for keeping "Gender Queer," a memoir that describes its author's experience in adolescence coming to terms with being a non-binary person, on the shelves of the Westerly High School library.
Steven Brown, executive director of the ACLU Rhode Island, and Ethan Huckel, board president of TGI Network of Rhode Island, a nonprofit organization that serves the transgender and gender-diverse communities, in a March 21 letter to Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau, said they have read about efforts to have the book removed from the library as well as school officials' stance that the book should remain available to students.
"As the complaint against the book makes its way through the school district’s review process, we are writing to express our strong support for the comments we have seen from school district officials advocating for the book’s availability to students. It is in keeping with the highest mission of the public school system to expose students to a wide range of views and make available an array of literature that reflects the varied and real-world experiences of teenagers," Brown and Huckel wrote in their letter.
The book has been targeted for removal from school libraries throughout the country and in Westerly by people who argue its graphic illustrations depicting sex acts and narrative content are not appropriate for circulation in a public school library.
Brown and Huckel, in their letter, said legal attempts to have the book removed are unlikely to succeed.
"This attempt to censor what students can read is, regrettably, part of a nationwide assault on academic freedom and First Amendment rights in the public schools. The claim that 'Gender Queer' might somehow violate state obscenity statutes is ludicrous on its face," a portion of the letter says.
The letter goes on to say that courts are unlikely to determine the book is obscene for various reasons, including because of its literary and artistic value. The book has received awards from the American Library Association and other organizations.
Garceau and some members of the School Committee have said the book could be helpful for young adult high school students who are considering their own identities as they prepare for the next phase of their lives. Brown and Huckel touched on similar themes in their letter.
"Just as important as its literary and artistic merit is the book’s capacity to provide comfort and affirmation to youth at a time when they may be exploring their sexual identities. The fight to censor a book like 'Gender Queer' — just like the fight to ban any critical discussion of race in the school — is nothing less than an attempt to suppress ideas themselves and to diminish students merely for being who they are," the letter reads.
While parents can raise concerns about curriculum and other issues to school officials, they should not be able to dictate what books students can read and take out of the library, Brown and Huckel said in their letter.
