CHARLESTOWN — At a remote meeting Tuesday, Town Council members concluded that they need more time to study the proposed contract for a townwide survey of residents.
The council allocated up to $75,000 for a professional survey to determine the needs of residents after voters rejected the proposed 2020 budget, which contained a $3.1 million line item for the construction of a community and recreation center.
Town Administrator Mark Stankiewicz told the council that National Research Center of Boulder, Colo., the firm selected by the town to conduct the survey, had submitted a lengthy contract, with a projected cost of $53,914.
“If the council is comfortable with what National Research says they’re going to do and how they’re going to go about it, the Town Solicitor and I can take care of any changes to the actual nuts-and-bolts contractual language,” he said.
Councilor Bonnie Van Slyke said she has not had enough time to study the contract.
“We got this contract to actually examine on Friday,” she said. “I personally would like to have a little more time to look at the scope of services. You know, it says in the contract that all the other promises that went before are superseded by this contract. I think we need to go over this with a fine-toothed comb.”
Stankiewicz noted that circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic has changed some survey parameters.
“COVID, everything that’s going on now, that may skew some of the result,” he said. “It may also help or hurt the response. People are home now. They have more time. Perhaps that will help the response rate. We really don’t know, because the survey work currently has been not going on mainly because of the inability to have large groups in Rhode Island and many states across the country.”
Council Vice President Deborah Carney said she believes the survey firm is looking for guidance from the council.
“They’re pretty much saying they can do it,” she said. “They just want to know how we want to proceed and however we decide, they can move forward with that. That’s the way I read this.”
Carney proposed, and the other councilors agreed, to hold a special council meeting on Aug. 24 to discuss the contract.
In other business, the council discussed grants from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management for the acquisitions of two properties, a 66.5-acre wooded parcel on Alton Carolina Road known as Tucker Estates, and a second, smaller property on Foster Cove.
The town has been awarded a $400,000 DEM open space grant for the purchase of the Tucker Estates parcel. Carney questioned the $725,000 appraised value of the property, saying she had an appraisal of $660,000 in her council agenda packet. She also had concerns about removing the parcel from the property tax role.
“We are losing young families, and while I understand the theory behind taking land off the tax rolls so that we don’t have to pay for people in town, there’s a limit, and I think we need to be a little more cognizant of the fact that young families don’t have the ability to move here, because there’s nothing affordable for them, and if we keep taking more and more land off the tax rolls, we’re going to have a big problem,” she said.
Council members also discussed the second DEM grant, for $213,000, to purchase a 4.3-acre property on Oyster Drive. The parcel, currently owned by the Sachem Passage Homeowners Association, is on the shore of Foster Cove on Ninigret Pond and abuts town-owned property on one side and U.S. Fish and Wildlife property on the other.
Council President Virginia Lee said she welcomes the opportunity to acquire the land.
“It’s rare that we meet these criteria where we have one keystone piece like this that links to other pieces in town that are already in open space that then hook up to U.S. Fish and Wildlife is a significant achievement,” she said. “I have been down there a couple of times to look at it in different conditions. It’s a beautiful spot.”
The property features a 6-foot-wide path to the water and a small parking lot. The town must determine which restrictions come with the waterfront property, since it is under the jurisdiction of the Coastal Resources Management Council.
Carney questioned whether the town would be able to modify the parcels to enhance public access.
“I know it’s about 6 feet wide, because that’s all CRMC will allow and they will only allow so many parking places down there and so much area to be cleared,” she said.
Lee made a motion to authorize Stankiewicz to negotiate a purchase price with the association, after the town has commissioned its own appraisal.
