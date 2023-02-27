CHARLESTOWN — Storm erosion along Charlestown Beach Road has been a persistent problem, and town officials are ready to take a fresh look at ways to mitigate the issue.
Charlestown’s Climate Resiliency Commission has recommended the firm RMA Environmental, of Wickford, to perform a “cost benefit analysis” of options for rehabilitating the road. Different climate change scenarios, including the effects of sea-level rise, will be part of the study.
The Town Council approved $30,470 for the work earlier this month.
“Last year, the council tasked the commission with recommending options for Charlestown Beach Road,” acting Climate Resiliency Commission Chairman David Prescott said.
Situated along a barrier beach, Charlestown Beach Road is particularly vulnerable to storm-surge flooding. It was dealt a severe blow during last year’s late December storm. Erosion and damage to the road have been observed after major weather events, including Superstorm Sandy in 2012.
Consultants, Prescott said, would develop proposals that look at a “suite” of alternatives for improving and maintaining the road.
The study would focus on the part of the road from the state parking lot at Charlestown Breachway in the west and proceed eastward to the town beach parking lot.
It would examine the risks of storm surge, hurricanes, sea-level rise, extreme tides and more, as well as their effects on the roadway.
Under direction from the town, the alternatives will include but not be limited to taking no action, repaving using conventional and non-conventional materials, elevating the road and alternate siting considerations. The final list of alternatives will outline each option’s feasibility and cost as well as risks such as erosion rates and beach access.
The town received three proposals for the work, and Prescott said the commission found that RMA, the lowest bidder, also had the strongest proposal based on several factors.
“They proposed the most options for alternative analysis, seven to 10,” he said. “The more alternatives we can get to the table, the better.”
The firm also frequently involved the commission and has extensive experience with permitting and strong references, Prescott said.
The other companies that submitted proposals were GZA GeoEnvironmental of Providence and RPS, based in South Kingstown.
The process would take about six months to complete, Prescott said. The firm would deliver an interim report after about three to four months and then a final report after six months, he said.
“They really want to meet with us frequently, and then come back and say, ‘Are we going down the right path? What are we missing?’” Prescott said.
To fund the work, Council President Deborah Carney said the town will spend $22,000 from the Environmental Resilience and Adaptation expense account, plus $8,470 from the Charlestown Beach Road engineering and permitting account, which has $16,080 available.
The council agreed to draw the funds from the beach road account.
“It’s appropriate to pull the funds out of there,” Councilor Stephen Stokes said. “It’s exactly Charlestown Beach Road permitting and engineering. And I would also imagine this process, with the time frame and buy-in, it’s going to be more extended than something quick and short.”
While the town is paying for the study, taking the steps to improve the road might involve partnering with the state Department of Environmental Management, at least for funding it.
“We will be reaching out to the DEM and there is potentially climate resiliency money available to do the project,” Carney said.
