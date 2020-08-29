CHARLESTOWN — The ball is officially rolling on the renovation and expansion of the Charlestown Animal Shelter, thanks to a dedicated group of volunteers and animal lovers, generous donations from the community, support from the town — and a spoonful of patience.
After a decade of collecting donations both large and small, the Friends of the Charlestown Animal Shelter has been able to amass $175,000. Thanks to that money and $400,000 earmarked in the town of Charlestown’s budget approved this spring, the wheels have been set in motion for the project.
"This is very exciting," longtime Charlestown Animal Control Officer Kathy McA’Nulty said. “This will make such a difference for the shelter and our animals.”
The goal of the project is to create a space that can be used for isolation and quarantine of animals that need it because they are sick or nervous and need a quiet place, or they are mothers nursing little ones.
“Many times, we have encountered hoarding situations where we have to house a number of animals all at once. This addition will be used for cases like that as well,” Friends of the Charlestown Animal Shelter President Nancy Kohler said. “The extra space this project will allow us to have is more about the quality of care we can provide for the animals in need than it is about housing more animals.”
The seed for the dream of this project came when a local couple wrote a check to the shelter in the amount of $5,000. From there, the idea of an expansion took hold, and over the past 10 years, donations of all denominations have been adding up.
“We have a wonderful community of citizens in town, and we are so grateful for all the donations and support over the years,” McA’Nulty said.
“I think it is essential to live in a community that cares for the people here, as well as the animals,” Kohler said.
The shelter, located on Sand Hill Road, is equipped with indoor and outdoor areas for both dogs and cats. It has been a respite for lost animals, animals in need and unwanted animals for many years, a place where they are nursed back to health, given medical care and treatment, spayed and neutered if need be, and even retrained so they have the best possible chance at getting a new, loving home.
“Our goal for all the stray dogs, cats and other small animals is to find them a forever home, but while they wait to be adopted, they need a comfortable place to stay. Some animals need to be rehabilitated and conditioned to receiving love again before being adopted, so for some, the stay needs to be a bit longer," Kohler said. "The need is great. Right now, when you walk into the current building, there is just a funnel down the hallway and nowhere to quietly meet new animals. The idea is for this project to also encompass a new entryway, as well as space for a few new kennels and the isolation and quarantine room."
The town replaced the septic system at the shelter last year and purchased a new van for the animal control officer that was specifically designed and outfitted for the transport of animals.
“We are happy to be able to aid in funding this expansion project for the shelter,” Charlestown Town Manager Mark Stankiewicz said. “It’s been a long time coming. The key is with fiscal discipline to keep up the maintenance on the building so it will not need another rehab for another 20 years or so.
“There was no opposition to this project that I know of. This is a facelift for the building that will help the shelter provide expanded services, and the community is behind the project," Stankiewicz added. "We have a great group of volunteers in this town who get a lot done, and the support for this project is a testament to the great job that Kathy has continued to do over the years.”
Now that the money is in place, the next step is completing the architectural plans for the project, which will also include new HVAC and electrical systems. The town will then put the project out to bid.
According to Kohler, hopes are for a spring groundbreaking.
“Kathy and our shelter already do a great job of taking care of the animals in need," she said. "This project will allow us to do an even better job."
