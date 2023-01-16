MARISSA PERKINS, Wheeler, Girls Basketball, Senior; Perkins scored 23 points and had 18 rebounds in a pair of games for the Lions. Perkins is averaging 7.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest.

JOSH MOONEY, Stonington, Boys indoor track, Senior; Mooney finished first in two events and second in another in an ECC developmental meet. Mooney won the 55 hurdles and high jump. He finished second in the 55 dash.

ABBEY DONATO, Westerly, Girls Swimming, Sophomore; Donato finished first in two individual races and was part of two winning relays in a victory over Cranston East. Donato won the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.

RYAN CURRIER, Chariho, Wrestling, Junior; Currier was named the most outstanding wrestler at the Chad Antoch Memorial Tournament. Currier finished first in the 152-pound class, winning all three of his matches in the first period. He wrestled a total of two minutes in three bouts. Currier is 12-1.

