WOOD RIVER JCT. — There was no live graduation celebration for the Chariho Class of 2020 this year, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be one when it’s safe to hold large gatherings.
Chariho Rotary President David Henley said the club wanted to find a way to help the graduating class with the celebration, whenever it takes place.
“As soon as things started shutting down and we realized there wasn’t going to be a graduation, we started talking about what we could do to help the Class of 2020 with something," he said.
After consulting with some of the seniors and Chariho administrators, it was decided that since there would ultimately be an in-person graduation celebration when it was safe to hold one, the Rotary could help fund that event. There are still plenty of commemorative bricks available for purchase in the Chariho courtyard, so the club will sell them and donate the funds to the graduation celebration.
“We realized we had plenty of bricks left and that some of the other classes, some of the parents, some of the groups, some of the teachers might all want to contribute and this would be a great way for everybody to be able to help out and also become a permanent part of the school,” he said.
Chariho Principal Craig MacKenzie said the school district appreciated the Rotary’s continued support.
“Our relationship with Chariho Rotary is emblematic of our community partner goals for all organizations,” he said. “They are embedded in our school community through their commitment to Interact, our service-learning club, through their close affiliation with our Stem and Humanities Fellows, Dana Hall and Susie Scanapieco, and through their investment in making our courtyard an active learning space that holds memories and associations to Chariho alumni. Through their many efforts, they invite and encourage student investment in our communities, and in doing so, foster citizenship. Their commitment to honoring the Class of 2020 is commendable. We are grateful for their support in bringing this class together to honor their achievement when conditions allow it.”
Chariho Development Officer Katie Kirakosian said she would help spread the word about the Rotary’s initiative on behalf of the graduates.
“I am incredibly thankful for the continued support of the Chariho Rotary,” she said. “I’m supporting this initiative by ensuring that it gets out to all our networks, and we really look forward to an even more beautiful courtyard and a proper celebration for our seniors, now graduates, when the time is deemed safe.”
Information on the commemorative bricks can be found at: https://charihorotary.com/
