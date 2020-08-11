WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High students’ scores on advanced placement exams rose significantly this year, with 82% receiving a 3 or higher out of a possible 5.
Administered by the College Board, which also administers the SAT college entrance exam, the AP exams were taken last May by 194 students. The exam results are scored from 1 to to 5, with scores of 3, 4 or 5 signifying that students are “qualified,” “very well qualified” or “extremely well qualified” to receive college credit for those courses.
In 2019, 77.8% of students received scores of 3 or higher, so 82% is a significant improvement for the district. Participation in AP exams has also grown from 164 students in 2017 to 194 this year.
Chariho Assistant Principal Andrea Spas said she was excited to see the school exceeding the 80% mark, especially since schools were closed last spring due to COVID-19.
“I just can’t emphasize enough how proud I am of the fact that we grew in performance and we did it at a time where there was uncertainty, at a time where schools were virtual,” she said. “Not only was taking the assessment itself virtual, but the instruction the weeks prior to the AP exams, which is a very critical window, that was virtual as well.”
Chariho Superintendent Gina Picard said the results were impressive, given the additional challenges posed by distance learning.
“Those are scores that every student and teacher should be proud of, because they’re not easy and it shows that you’re more than ready to take on college and career,” she said. “I think that the more that our families and educators see that it works here and it’s happening, it sort of inspires and it keeps that fire lit, so people know that they’re doing great work. When you realize that more students are taking those assessments, that means that their confidence is being built up. That means they feel ready.”
The scores, Spas noted, were a significant improvement over 2017, when just over half of students scored 3 or better.
“In 2017, we were at 57%,” she said. “The year after that, we jumped to 74% and then we jumped to 77%, and now we’re at 82%.”
Chariho has expanded its AP course offerings to 23. Courses include both humanities and STEM (science, technology engineering and mathematics).
“Our largest AP courses are U.S. history, our English language, English literature courses,” Spas said. “Those have some really high enrollment for those types of courses.”
For students who are taking several AP courses, the pressure is undeniably greater. Spas said the school offers support to help students manage their stress.
“Students who are in our AP courses, there are higher expectations for sure,” she said. “We do have students who take multiple AP courses in the same year. We want students to push their thinking and push themselves academically, but at the same time there needs to be a balance. We also don’t want them to overwhelm themselves, so our school counselors are skilled at having those conversations with students to make sure at the individual level they make the right choice for them, so they’re not putting too much pressure on themselves, but a healthy amount of pressure.”
In addition to the academic challenges, AP courses help students develop skills they will need in order to succeed in college.
“They definitely learn a lot of great study skills as well because of the amount of prep that goes into preparing for AP exams,” Spas said. “They learn test-taking time management skills, for example. They have a limited window to perform during the actual exam testing window. They have to be able to answer on demand and it is very high stakes.”
Spas pointed out that a third of the students taking the AP exams are enrolled at Chariho Tech, the district’s career and technical school.
“Our health careers students ... had a 92% pass rate on their AP exam and also noteworthy was the performance of computer tech students, who had an 86% pass rate,and criminal justice, who had 80% pass rate,” she said.
Many parents of Chariho Tech students want them to have the option of taking AP courses.
“We have a good amount of our CTC students who are taking AP courses,” Spas said. “Our CTC students are not only able to work towards four years of a CTC program, but at the same time, they’re also able to get AP credits for post secondary, which is fabulous, so they’re some of the best prepared students in the state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.