RICHMOND — The Chariho Regional School District offered condolences to the community on Tuesday and is extending counseling services to any student in need following the death of a senior student who had attended Chariho High School.
Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard and Chariho High Principal Andrea Spas each said Tuesday was "a very difficult day" for students as many were faced with the challenging news. The student, who was not identified, was enrolled in the school’s construction technology pathway and was a member of the wrestling team.
The cause of death has not been released.
"We are thankful for our faculty and staff who continue to show concern for our students and one another," Spas said in a email statement Tuesday afternoon. "We are always impressed by our students ability to come together as a community and the resilience that they display during these difficult times. It is important that our students can turn to trusted adults in our school for support.
"We will continue to provide mental health supports to our students and community for the remainder of the week and as needed. It is times such as these that we rely on our Chariho family to support one another," she said.
In a message to families, Picard said staff moved to provide assistance for students as soon as the district was notified of the student's death. School counselors including both social workers and school psychologists were at Chariho and available for students throughout the day. Counseling will also be available to students upon request through the remainder of the week.
Picard told parents that, as with any death, it can be a difficult situation for children — and even adults — to navigate. She encouraged parents to talk with their children and offer support as they process the loss.
"Often when we hear of another’s death, our own feelings about death surface," Picard said. "Children, like adults, begin to think of their own experiences with death, and many normal feelings surface. These feelings may focus on the person who has died, another person that has died in the past, an impending death, or anxiety about death in general."
In the coming weeks, Picard said staff and students will also need continued support as they work through a range of emotions including "shock, denial, loss, sadness, grief, fear, guilt, anger, confusion, helplessness, loneliness, and eventually, acceptance."
It will also be important for district staff and parents to work toward keeping students in their typical routines as much as possible.
The district has already received considerable support including condolences from colleagues across the state, Picard said, as well as from numerous community members in Richmond, Hopkinton and Charlestown. In an email statement Tuesday afternoon, Picard said it will remain essential for the community to lean on one another.
"Our thoughts are with the family and their friends as we all work through this very difficult time," she said. "It is times like this where it highlights the importance of supporting one another. We will continue to offer supports throughout the week and as needed to all students and staff."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.