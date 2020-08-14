WOOD RIVER JCT. — Members of the Chariho community are invited to apply to be part of a new task force to study racism in the school district. The goal, the invitation states, is “to examine policies, practices and curriculum through the lens of diversity, equity, inclusion and justice.”
The task force was approved at the July 21 School Committee meeting. Hopkinton committee member Lisa Macaruso, who requested that the item be added to the agenda, said the subject of racism is a hot topic in the community, as evidenced by the high attendance at the remote committee meeting.
“Over 120 constituents were on that call,” she said. “As far as I know, that is a record number of participation outside of the budget meeting. Also there were a tremendous amount of people of color.”
School Committee Chairman Ryan Callahan said the response by members of the community has been enthusiastic.
“It’ll be really interesting to see how the communities explore opportunities to improve our district within the task force,” he said. “I’m not sure what direction it will take but I’m looking forward to the dialogue.”
Macaruso, the only person of color on the School Committee, said she was encouraged by the initial support from Chariho Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard, who contacted her to discuss how they could work together.
“She reached out to me to collaborate on the force,” she said. “She’s certainly willing to do this with as much input from a BIPOC (Black, indigenous, people of color) person on the School Committee, which was just great.”
The composition of the task force, Macaruso said, will be critical to its success.
“This can be the beginning of systemic change in Chariho, but only if we are very cognizant of the composition of this task force, and this task force must represent and be representative of minority people in our community: Black, indigenous, people of color,” she said.
Black businessman and former Richmond Town Council President B. Joseph Reddish chairs the Rhode Island Commission on Prejudice and Bias. Reddish said Macaruso asked him whether he would be interested in serving on the task force, and he had submitted his name for consideration.
Asked about racism in the Chariho community, Reddish said he believes it's less overt and more cultural.
“It’s more, to be honest, heritage and upbringing, how people are brought up and not being taught that everybody is OK and that we should learn about each other,” he said. “I’ve experienced it more in the community, not necessarily at Chariho, and kids aren’t born this way. They learn it. And the only place they learn it is going to be at home.”
The School Committee was unanimous in voting to form the task force; however, Macaruso described the discussion that preceded the vote as occasionally uncomfortable.
“The conversation was complicated, and at times, there were school committee members who were certainly pushed into some discomfort around the conversation about naming the task force 'anti-racist task force,’” she said. “I think that that certainly caused an emotionality all around, but that is healthy, right? That is the work that is meant to be done, and these are the conversations we are meant to have. They are going to be complicated. They are going to be uncomfortable.
"And those that truly want to create an anti-racist Chariho are those who’ll be willing to sit with that discomfort, but more importantly, listen while they’re feeling uncomfortable, and that is challenging.”
People interested in becoming members of the task force are asked to complete a form, available on the Chariho website, that includes a question about relevant positions they currently hold or have held in the community. It also asks applicants to recount an experience that made them want to join the task force.
“We were able to ask really important next-level questions to really form a task force that is ready to do some reflective and deep anti-racist work,” Macaruso said.
Reddish added, “We also have to look at this as a total conversation. How do we get better as a whole and accept who each other are, respect each other, not prejudging a whole group of people by the actions of a handful.”
The Chariho website and the task force application can be found at https://www.chariho.k12.ri.us/news/what_s_new/chariho_anti-_racist_task_force
