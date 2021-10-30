MYSTIC — Susette Tibus was surprised one afternoon this summer to find Lisa Konicki, president of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, and Geraldine Cunningham, a longtime chamber member, standing in the doorway to her office at Simply Majestic jewelry on Williams Avenue.
She was even more surprised when they told her why they were there: She had been chosen as the recipient of the 2021 Athena Award.
"What?" Tibus asked, a look of confusion spreading across her face. "What do you mean?"
Then Cunningham, smiling broadly, placed an enormous bouquet of flowers in Tibus' arms and announced she had been chosen for the honor because of her efforts in helping other women achieve leadership roles and for being such a stellar community servant.
Tibus, who owns the jewelry store with her husband, Chuck Sneddon, has served in a number of leadership roles for local organizations. The Athena Award honors local women who have helped other women achieve leadership roles, excelled in their careers and been active in community service.
"For once in her life she was at a loss for words," Konicki posted on Facebook shortly after Tibus let the news sink in. "Stunned and humbled ... off camera she attempted to divert attention from her contributions."
"Susette Tibus meets all of the criteria perfectly," said Maria Pucci, the Ocean Community Chamber Foundation chairman, when announcing the award in a statement. "She has given generously of her time and talents to mentor many women over the years and has also worked to create job opportunities and advancement opportunities for women. Her community involvement is nothing short of spectacular, with dozens of regional nonprofits owing a huge debt of gratitude to her."
Konicki said the format for this year's Athena Awards is different than in years past. Instead of nominating several "wonderful women," there was only one Athena honoree for 2021.
Among her many community service roles, Tibus has served on the boards of directors for the Westerly Hospital Foundation and the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, served as president of the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce and chaired the Mystic Outdoor Art Festival. She has served as the vice-chair of the board of trustees for the Mystic Aquarium and has chaired both Stonington’s Police Commission and the Connecticut Police Commissioner’s Association.
In a statement on her website, Tibus pays tribute to her parents, who immigrated to the United States after World War II.
"It would be impossible to tell my story without first telling you about my parents and their influence on every aspect of my life," she writes, explaining that her father, an academy graduate in the Philippines, fought with both the Filipino Army and the American Navy during the war.
"An intelligence officer, he remained active in the resistance during the Japanese occupation and then transferred to an American submarine as the Allies retook the Islands," she writes. "This service facilitated his becoming an American citizen, bringing his schoolteacher bride to America, and continuing his Navy service until the launching of the Nautilus. After retirement, he opened a barbershop in Uncasville, where he served his Navy clients literally until his death.
"My parents remain the most patriotic Americans I have ever met, although they simultaneously honored their Filipino roots," she adds. "My father was able to serve his entire career at the sub base in New London and raise his children in Mystic. That is how I came to Mystic, grew up here, and built my life here. I consider myself well-traveled, but I cannot imagine a scenario where I would not live out my life here."
Her connection with the region is a two-way relationship, Tibus said.
"My parents set the example and I try to live up to the standard that serving my customers, my family, and my community are not separate aspirations; rather, they are parts of the same mindset," she said. "What a return on the investment of time I have received. In every case, I have gained more from the friendships and shared knowledge than I could ever have put in. No matter what happens, no matter where my journey takes me, those people and those experiences will be with me every day."
The Athena celebration will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Lake of Isles Golf Course in North Stonington. Tickets are $60 and may be obtained by calling 401-596-7761.
