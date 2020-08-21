WESTERLY — Two women, one from Providence and one from Boston, face misdemeanor criminal charges after they were observed early Thursday morning with bottles of red paint near the Christopher Columbus statue in Wilcox Park.
Police said they arrived just in time to prevent the statue, which has first unveiled in the park in 1949, from being damaged by the women and others they were with.
"If our response time had been one minute as opposed to 30 seconds, I believe we would have been dealing with a damaged statue," Police Chief Shawn Lacey said Friday.
The incident comes after months of national discussion and debate about statues and monuments. Likenesses of Columbus and other historic figures have been desecrated, removed or knocked down throughout New England and other parts of the country. The statue in the park is embraced by many as an iconic totem that reflects the town's Italian heritage and its granite industry. Others argue the statue is little more than a memorial to genocide.
A police dispatcher learned the statue might be about to be vandalized at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday and notified a patrol officer, who arrived at the statue about half a minute later. According to Lacey, a group of three or four people dispersed as soon as the officer arrived. The officer chased two of the people on foot through the park and detained them near the World War I monument at the corner of Grove Avenue and Granite Street. Arrested were Jasmina DeLeon Gill, 28, of Providence, and Toni S. Jonas Silver, 25, of Boston.
The two women were each charged with single counts of injury to public statues and monuments, and willful trespass. The trespass charges arise from their being in the park after its posted hours of visitation. According to Lacey, officers found water bottles with the caps removed filled with red paint and bags containing spray paint and gloves. Also found were stencils stating, "This is Stolen Land" and "You took Our Land."
"We assume they were going to dump the red paint on the statue," Lacey said.
The suspects were dressed in black and hooded tops. Lacey said the two women mostly refused to speak with officers but did say they were both Native Americans.
Police plan to increase their surveillance of the park and are looking for the other individuals who were observed near the statue Thursday morning, Lacey said.
DeLeon Gill and Jonas Silver were held overnight and presented in court Thursday. As part of the terms of their release, they were ordered not to return to the park. Their next court date is Sept. 25. Shannah Kurland, the lawyer representing both DeLeon Gill and Jonas Silver, declined to comment for this article.
Ownership of the statue is unclear. The board of trustees of the Memorial and Library Association, which manages the privately owned park, hired a lawyer in June to research whether the statue is on town property or the association's property. The research is ongoing, said Brigitte S. Hopkins, Westerly Library and Wilcox Park executive director, on Friday.
The association has acknowledged the ongoing national debate on statues and monuments and has said it hopes to eventually solicit public input on a potential resolution to questions pertaining to the statue once ownership is established.
"Thursday morning's incident in Wilcox Park is troubling and disappointing. Questions about a historic community asset like the Columbus statue should be addressed with thoughtful, respectful dialogue — not with vandalism on private property by out-of-towners in the middle of the night. We want to thank the Westerly Police Department for their diligence and promptness in addressing this situation. We look forward to arriving at a conclusion to this issue through a respectful process and thank the community for their support," the association said in a statement released Friday morning.
Research conducted by municipal staff determined the statue is owned by the library association, Town Manager J. Mark Rooney reiterated on Friday. The statue's artistic and cultural value is hard to quantify, Rooney said.
"Our research shows the statue was accepted by the library, but I'm going to take the same level of care to protect that property as I would if it were town property because of it's worth and artistic value. It's irreplaceable," Rooney said.
Because of the financial value of the statue, Rooney said, anyone found guilty of desecrating it could face "serious jail time."
The controversy, Rooney said, reminds him of something he was once told: "History is not there for you to like or dislike, it is there to teach you. If it offends you it's even better to learn from," Rooney said.
John Coduri, a lifelong resident of the town and a historian, feels a special connection to the statue that was made at Joseph Coduri Granite Co., the company started by his grandfather and later run by his father.
"It's a representation of the artistic talent of so many of the people who worked in the Westerly granite industry," Coduri said.
Historical research shows more than half of the town's population had a connection to the granite industry around 1900, Coduri said. He pointed to the many other examples of granite craftsmanship in the town: Town Hall, the former Industrial Trust Building and Christ Episcopal Church.
"This is what made Westerly famous," Coduri said.
The many individuals who immigrated to Westerly from Italy found in Christopher Columbus a common soul, Coduri said.
"They chose Columbus as a representation of someone who, like them, was bold enough to sail into the unknown, so to speak, and look for a better way of life. To take that jump took a little bit of courage," Coduri said.
Columbus, like other historical figures, including George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, was imperfect, Coduri said.
"There's a lot of guilt to go around in that regard, so why pick on Columbus?" Coduri said.
A frank community discussion of history and Columbus' life would help, Coduri said. He also joined in a call put out by some for the installation of an interpretive sign next to the statue to explain and acknowledge some of the famed explorer's exploits.
