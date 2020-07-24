RICHMOND — Traffic on Route 112 in Carolina has been restored to two lanes with the completion of a major phase of bridge repair work.
The road was reduced to a single alternating lane in October 2017, when crews from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation began repairing the three 70-year-old Carolina bridges that span the Pawcatuck River.
During the lane restrictions, which began with the closing of one side of the bridge and then switched to the other, temporary traffic lights equipped with sensors detected the presence of waiting vehicles. The lights kept traffic moving, but with about 5,000 vehicles using the road every day, there were still some delays.
Located between Butter Lane and Carolina Mill Lane on the Charlestown-Richmond line, the bridges had deteriorated to the point where the DOT had imposed weight restrictions on vehicles traveling over them.
DOT spokesman Charles St. Martin said that while the road is now open in both directions, some work remains to be completed.
“The project’s not done,” he said. “They have some curbing [and] sidewalk to do, some guardrail work. And they’re also placing stone, which in the industry they call riprap, like large pieces of stone to put in the river or at the water’s edge along the foundation of the bridge, so if you get a high flow even, or a storm, it helps prevent the erosion to the concrete by the water rushing by it. It hits the rocks and not the piers. It’s an anti-scour protection measure to put that bit of stone in there."
The project, expected to cost $9.4 million, is on budget. The work was scheduled for completion in 2021 but will likely be finished by the end of this year, despite environmental restrictions that necessitated halting work during certain times of the year.
“They’re scheduled to end by the end of the year, but they are running ahead of schedule and could finish sooner, late summer, early fall timeframe, depending on if the weather stays good,” St. Martin said.
The project is funded by RhodeWorks, Rhode Island’s ongoing infrastructure repair initiative.
