WESTERLY — Candidates for state and local offices made their pitch to voters Thursday during a forum presented by the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce.
Questions posed by Corey Fyke, Westerly Sun editor, and Chris DiPaola, WBLQ owner, touched on topics of the day, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the town and state, race relations, the condition of the town's elementary schools, and rights of way to the shoreline. The event was conducted virtually and broadcast live on Facebook and through the municipal website. Most candidates participated from Town Hall but some were patched in through a digital meeting application.
The nine candidates running for seven open positions on the Town Council refrained, largely, from criticisms of each other and were responsive to most questions. The candidates, most of whom are incumbents or have prior experience on the council, are Sharon Ahern (Independent), Jarraid Belanger (Independent), Karen Cioffi (Independent), Caswell Cooke Jr. (Independent), Christopher Duhamel (Democrat), Suzanne Giorno (Democrat), Dylan LaPietra (Independent), Brian McCuin (Democrat) and Philip Overton (Republican).
When asked to discuss their position on potential development of Winnapaug Country Club golf course, Ahern, a lawyer, declined to answer noting the question is pending before the Town Council in the form of potential changes to the Comprehensive Plan and the town's zoning regulations. She noted that officials in other towns have been required to recuse after discussing items pending before them.
LaPietra said developing the property would require a zone change but that response conflicts with an opinion offered recently by one of the town's planning and zoning lawyers. The lawyer, Scott Levesque, said the owners of the course could develop the property with affordable housing under the state's Comprehensive Permit process, which works as an incentive for developers to construct affordable housing and waives many local regulations.
McCuin said the future of the golf course points to "a delicate balance" between the rights of property owners and neighbors.
Cooke explained that after saying, during a previous candidates forum, he did not believe systemic racism existed in Westerly, he attended a Sunday morning protest in front of the post office on High Street and spoke with demonstrators. "They feel there is systemic racism. If any of our constituents know there is then there is," Cooke said.
He went on to say he encouraged the protesters to work with the council. "There needs to be a dialogue. Whether we go to them or they come to us," Cooke said.
Racism, several candidates said, exists in the town but not systemically. Overton said the country "has moved beyond" systemic racism.
Duhamel said he believed there was no tolerance for racism or discrimination against others in Town Hall but said racism persists in the town and pointed to a recently filed federal unfair housing practice lawsuit as an example.
The council candidates were also asked for their views on a persistent issue — rights of way or public access to the shoreline. Giorno noted the state constitution provides a right for individuals to pass along the shoreline. She said she would fight for the town to hold onto all existing rights of way and push to develop new ones.
"... Over the years a lack of maintenance and accountability caused some [rights of way] to go away. We have determined to hold ourselves accountable," said Giorno, who is seeking a second term on the council.
Ahern, currently in her first term on the council, agreed that more should be done. "We own a small portion of beach front property. We need to investigate to see if the property we own can be used to increase access," she said.
While the state Coastal Resources Management Council has authority to formally designate rights of way to the shoreline, Duhamel said the main impetus has to be generated locally.
"Rights of way will not be solved by CRMC. They are the judge and jury, but we have to do the research and then give it to them," Duhamel said, adding that the current council has committed to looking for new rights of way.
Overton, who previously served for two terms on the council and is looking to return following a brief absence, prodded the current council for its position on Spring Avenue, a disputed right of way in Weekapaug. "They surrendered Spring Avenue. ... I will not surender any rights of way," he said.
Belanger encouraged residents to clear and maintain public rights of way themselves, if they find them overgrown.
The future of the Tower Street School Community Center, which the council recently decided to sell, was also a focal point. The decision to sell the property came despite a recommendation from the Planning Board that called for retaining ownership of part of the property for a community center and selling part of it.
"I was curious why they didn't take the Planning Board's recommendation," LaPietra said.
Cooke and McCuin called for selling the Tower Street property and using funds from the sale to renovate the former Bradford School for use as a community center.
There are seven candidates seeking election to four full terms and a single partial term on the School Committee. The candidates are Diane Chiaradio Bowdy (Democrat), Rob Cillino (Democrat), Christine Cooke (Republican), Rebecca Fowler (Independent), Giuseppe Gencarelli (Democrat), Timothy Killam (Independent) and Micheal Ober (Democrat).
Two of the questions put to the School Committee candidates were related to the town's elementary schools, which were the focus of failed bond referendums in 2016 and 2019. Committee members seemed to agree that developing a plan that gains unanimous support of both the School Committee and the Town Council will be critical. The two previous plans were dragged down by divisions and active opposition by some members of both bodies.
Cooke, who currently serves as committee chairwoman, said the Town Council should be asked for a cost it would support and the project designed based on that figure. The district needs either two or three elementary schools depending on enrollment but must consider future needs of the town, she said.
"We need a number and have to back into it. That wasn't done the last times," Cooke said.
Killam said three elementary schools would serve the town well and called for development of a "staggered" model that would allow for pre-K-Grade 3 students to all learn together. A thorough review of all plans will be necessary, he said.
Cillino, a longtime public school teacher, said residents must decide whether they want to continue with a neighborhood school model or use a different approach. While moving away from the neighborhood plan could be disruptive to parents and students, he said, large elementary schools that segregate younger students from older ones have been successful.
"We need to figure something out. ... I think everyone can agree we have to do something," Cillino said.
Fowler said she supports a three elementary school approach and hoped that fifth grade students could be returned to elementary school from Westerly Middle School. She called for a building plan focused on elementary schools saying the middle school and Westerly High School had already been addressed in earlier phases of the town's Vision 2020 school building plan.
Gencarelli, a longtime teacher and school administrator, said the answer to how many elementary schools the town should have might have to be answered after discussions between the School Committee and the Town Council. He noted the state's "newer and fewer initiative," which offers reimbursement rates of up to 85 cents per $1 to districts that build new schools and reduce the number of older ones. Residents in the town may not be familiar enough with the state program, he said. "A lot of money can come back to us if we decide to go that way," Gencarelli said.
A new "mega" elementary school might work, Chiaradio Bowdy said, but she quickly questioned whether the town owns enough property to build one. She also said that while the elementary school portion of Vision 2020 has not yet been accomplished, both the high school and the middle school need work. A building project that focuses solely on elementary schools would have to be accompanied by a Town Council commitment to addressing needs at the other two schools through municipal capital funds, she said.
Ober said student enrollment has dropped since Vision 2020 was first developed. "It was based on the neighborhood schools, but the population shrank and it got harder and harder to keep them all open as they got older and repairs were needed," Ober said.
The lesson of the failed referendums, Ober said, is that residents must come together and support a new project. "I think people understand we need to do this together," Ober said.
Two candidates for state offices who are running unopposed were given an opportunity to briefly address voters. State Sen. Dennis Algiere, a Republican who represents District 38 and has served since 1993, said he would continue to help residents of the district. "Now more then ever it's essential that people have easy access to state services," he said.
State Rep. Blake Filippi, who has represented District 36 since 2014 and is also running unopposed, called on the General Assembly to exercise its oversight role and become more involved with Gov. Gina Raimondo's response to the pandemic. "In many cases these may be the right decisions but they can't be made in a vacuum and they can't be made by a single person," Filippi said.
Brian Patrick Kennedy, the incumbent Democrat, who is running against political newcomer Donald Kohlman II, a Republican, for the District 38 state House seat, could not attend the event due to a family medical emergency. He submitted a written statement that was read aloud my Lisa Konicki, Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce president.
In the statement, Kennedy provided a review of his accomplishments since first being elected in 2002. The statement referenced identity theft legislation, consumer protections laws and a bill that helped address the Copar quarry fiasco that rocked Bradford and the rest of Westerly for many years. "It has been an honor to serve as your voice on behalf of Westerly and Hopkinton at the statehouse for the past 32 years," Kennedy said in the statement.
Azzinaro, the incumbent Democrat who is seeking reelection to continue representing the 37th state House District, questioned the existence of systemic racism in the state but said racism exists throughout the country. "We need to learn from history. Tearing down statues and the destruction has to stop," Azzinaro said.
Azzinaro's opponent, Tim McLaughlin, said systemic racism exists in Rhode Island and elsewhere in the realms of education, housing and health care. "I believe it exists almost everywhere in every part of society to some degree. ... While we, ourselves, might not see it, we can't be oblivious to it," McLaughlin said.
Kohlman said the term systemic racism implies the governmental system was built on racism. While steps can be taken to curb racism, Kohlman said the system is sound. "... We are all created equal and we have the same opportunities," Kohlman said.
The forum was moderated by Betty-Jo Cugini Greene. Her father, Joseph Cugini, who died last year, served as moderator previously.
