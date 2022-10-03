STONINGTON — Improving education and job training, enhancing economic opportunities, reeling in taxes and addressing issues with affordability are among the top priorities for candidates in the 18th Senate District and 41st and 43rd House Districts.
Those seeking to represent the districts in the coming term each had a different approach to accomplishing these goals, candidates revealed during a Stonington Candidates Night hosted by the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce and the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce at the La Grua Center last week.
The forum gave candidates in each race the opportunity to share their views and provide insight on what solutions they would bring to Hartford if elected in November. One common theme across all parties was the need to assure that local voices become a more active part of the solution.
“The important decisions are made locally and not in Hartford, where they have been looking to pull away local control and oversight,” said Republican Robert Boris, who is running in the 41st District. “The philosophical approach I have to represent this district is that everyone’s voice here should be the first voice to address the issues.”
The forum, moderated by The Westerly Sun and Mystic River Press editor Corey Fyke, provided candidates five questions and let each answer individually. The answers were not separated by race, and questions were the same for all candidates. The questions targeted discussions on local issues and focused on inflation, affordable housing, women’s reproductive rights and education.
In the 18th Senate District, Republican incumbent Heather Somers and Democratic challenger Farouk Rajab each placed an emphasis on the need to make life more affordable for southeastern Connecticut residents, including addressing taxes, eliminating the red tape and restrictions on businesses, and working collaboratively to improve mental health and healthcare.
When asked what his top goals would be, Rajab said he would seek to eliminate the car tax, eliminate or greatly reduce the gas tax and to use the surplus of funds that the state has to reinvest in businesses, whether through tax relief or other programs. He said the state also must invest more heavily in broadband services and other infrastructure crucial for education.
“It is not good enough to simply build a rainy day fund,” Rajab said. “It is a rainy day now — welcome to reality.”
Somers said she certainly supported any efforts to reduce tax burden, but noted that the state’s budget is projected to fall back into deficit in the coming years and therefore must be cautious in how money is spent in order to not simply punt that burden down the road a few years.
In recent years, local issues have also exposed concerns over local control, and Somers said she believes more needs to be done to take the state out of local politics and give residents more of a voice in what goes on in their community.
“As far as affordable housing is concerned, especially in Pawcatuck, a lot of it is driven by Planning and Zoning committees and state policy surrounding affordable housing,” she said. “There is no question there is a need for affordable housing, but a senator should be advocating local control, and more is needed to explain how zoning works and how the town can set the right zones for affordable housing.”
In the race for the 41st House District, a new region as a result of redistricting that will represent residents in both Stonington and Groton, independent candidate James “Jake” Dunigan joined Republican Robert Boris and Democrat Aundre Bumgarner at the forum in the three-way race for the open seat.
A newcomer to politics, Dunigan told the audience he entered the race this year after feeling “fed up” with the division and frustration that neither party was truly representing his views. With affordable housing in the community costing upward of $1,400 and stories of people working two part-time jobs and still not making ends meet, he said he felt compelled to seek change.
Dunigan said among his top priorities would be to restructure districts in a manner that was less partisan and more representative of the people. He said he also wanted to work on incentivizing businesses to hire full-time employees and address healthcare costs so that “people can have meaningful careers, meaningful lives and afford the kinds of services they deserve.”
“One of the things driving politics these days are the candidates, and each party is going further away from center,” Dunigan said. “One thing we can do is come together to take the power away from the parties and put it back in the hands of local residents.”
In his responses, Boris called on greater accountability from state offices and said he is not interested in partisan politics or being a traditional politician. He said he got into the race to “put control back in the hands of local voters” and said his top priority would be to work across party lines to address inflation concerns and improve affordability.
He said one of the components to this will be elimination of the gas and car taxes, and further efforts should be put into education in order to build a ready, skilled workforce for the future.
For Bumgardner, the decision to run was based on the skyrocketing costs that his family, friends and neighbors were facing. He said after watching COVID-19 present challenges followed by the recent signs of recession, he is ready to roll up his sleeves and find solutions that will reduce tax burden without eliminating services to residents.
He said that across the state, including at Branford Manor in Groton and Smiler’s Wharf in Mystic, residents have gotten together in order to address concerns. He said that if elected, he hopes to represent those grass-root local activists.
“People have risen up, and neighbors across the district are demanding a leader who will represent them on these issues,” Bumgardner said. “I am willing to be that person.”
For the candidates for the 43rd House District, which represents Pawcatuck and North Stonington, addressing cost of living for residents, improving education and developing a more robust workforce, and improving access to healthcare while reducing costs, have been part of their campaign platforms.
Republican incumbent Greg Howard and his challenger, Democrat Ashley Gillece, had some varying ideas on how to accomplish these goals, however.
As a single mom with extensive experience serving on local committees, Gillece said the impact of inflation rates and rising energy costs along with frustrations over Republican approaches convinced her that she needed to run for office.
If elected, she said her top priority would be affordability and quality of life, including working toward more affordable healthcare options, reducing and offsetting growing food costs, and providing resources for families. She was also critical of Howard’s perceived “lack of support” toward women’s reproductive rights due to his vote on a bill that would have codified abortion rights in the state.
“A ‘no’ vote on that is a ‘no’ vote on women’s rights as far as I am concerned,” she said.
Howard said that he only voted against it because he believed it did nothing but promote what already exists and encouraged the state to continue to work toward more sensible, fair laws surrounding reproductive rights.
If elected to a second term, Howard also said he would continue to seek a reduction in tax burden, including finding additional tax cuts and providing much needed tax relief to farms throughout the state.
He said another important focus would be education and the need to have students in the classroom and learning directly. He said he would also target unnecessary mandates and seek to find ways to reduce disruptive testing that has been counterproductive.
“One thing that is continuing to cripple local budgets are the state mandates,” he said. “These mandates need to be eliminated, and we need to work to return efforts back over to local control.”
