RICHMOND — The South County Prevention Coalition is participating in a new public awareness campaign warning adults of the consequences of buying alcoholic beverages for anyone under the legal drinking age of 21. Launched July 8, the “Sticker Shock” campaign involves affixing warning stickers to alcoholic beverage containers and placing posters and window decals in liquor stores.
The campaign is funded by a Partnership for Success grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration and is awarded by the Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals. The grant provides $363,000 per year for five years.
Kathy Gardner is managing the campaign for the coalition.
“The grant covers five communities, which are Narragansett, Richmond, Charlestown, Hopkinton and North Kingstown,” she said. “It’s an evidence-based program that is supposed to make environmental change by making people aware of not serving alcohol to youth.”
Members of the South County Prevention Coalition have visited every liquor store in the three Chariho towns, placing stickers on bottles and cartons and distributing window cling decals to store owners. Gardner said the campaign has been welcomed by the owners of all six liquor stores in the Chariho area.
“A big thing with this campaign was all about the liquor stores and how responsible they have been,” Gardner said. “The stickers go into the liquor stores and they’re put on cases of beer, wine coolers. There’s also the neckers that go over bottles of alcohol, the hard liquor.”
Some of the campaign’s messaging has also focused on the rise in alcohol consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic. A poster points to increased alcohol sales in March when Rhode Island's lockdown began, and the temptation of “day drinking” for people who are confined to their homes.
"COVID-19 has completely altered our daily routines,” the poster states. “The temptation to start cocktail hour early or to have a drink to take the edge off may seem less problematic for some adults these days. Off-premise alcohol sales were up more than 55% this March as compared to a year ago. Social media has been overwhelmed with ‘day drinking’ references, which our kids may be exposed to.”
The Yale Medicine website cites national statistics that confirm that Americans are indeed drinking more during the pandemic. For the week ending May 2, the site states that “total alcohol sales in the U.S. were up by more than 32% compared to the same week one year ago.”
Gardiner said that home deliveries of alcohol had also increased.
“People delivering alcohol has risen significantly,” she said.
Dan Fitzgerald is the executive director of the Chariho Youth Task Force, which has been conducting substance abuse prevention programs in the three Chariho towns for more than a decade. Fitzgerald said he liked the idea of communities working together to address the alcohol problem.
“It takes more than just a few people to impact change, and I think the best thing about this campaign is we’re working with local businesses,” he said. “I think we’re all stakeholders in this larger impact we’re trying to achieve, which is reaching underage drinking. I think the really cool thing about it is we’re working with our businesses and our community to do this.”
Gardner said she was grateful to local liquor stores for supporting the initiative.
“Kudos to the liquor stores that are so diligent in ID'ing people and making sure that minors are not buying alcohol,” she said. “It’s also a reminder to those older siblings. Most of the time, the kid does know the person that they get the alcohol from, and a lot of the time, it is family members.”
Information on substance abuse prevention and Rhode Island’s regional coalitions can be found at https://www.riprevention.org/
