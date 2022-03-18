STONINGTON — When she was brought on with Stonington Public Schools five years ago, Assistant Superintendent Mary Anne Butler was tasked with revamping the district’s curriculum in a manner that would enhance student engagement and provide greater career opportunities for students.
With a district that is only now beginning to return to some sense of normalcy following a worldwide pandemic that significantly disrupted student learning, Butler will take the reins from retiring Superintendent of Schools Van Riley and look to steer the district back in the direction that administrators hoped to take it before the entire U.S. education system was derailed by COVID-19.
Butler said Tuesday that she’s ready for the challenge.
“I am very fortunate to be able to come into a situation where I already have well-established relationships with teachers, board members and others in the community,” Butler said. “It will allow us to begin taking care of the social-emotional needs of our students and help me to be able to truly hit the ground running.”
A 25-year educator with a career that includes experience teaching, working on curriculum development and district level administration, Butler was named the next superintendent of schools on Thursday night. She will officially begin her tenure on July 1, when Riley retires after nearly a decade at the helm in Stonington.
Board of Education Chairman Farouk Rajab said although Butler’s experience with the district certainly aided in the comfort of members selecting her, the board wasn’t necessarily looking to hire from within. Instead, the board conducted a full application and search process that simply sought to find the best candidate to continue building on Stonington Public Schools' solid foundation and record of success.
In the end, he said Butler proved to be the most adaptable and qualified applicant to meet the district’s needs.
“We sought community input and looked to find someone who truly shared the vision of our board and our community,” Rajab said. “Many of our parents and staff felt that we had great leadership right here, and after conducting a full and thorough process, we agreed.”
The district selected Butler from a pool that included 24 qualified applicants interested in taking over the role. It was an ideal situation for many would-be superintendents, with an established school system that has a history of successes and an opportunity for growth, board members said, which increased interest.
Following a review of resumes, the board settled on five applicants and conducted a full interview process before narrowing the candidates to a final two. The selections were made using a series of criteria established in focus groups with board members, parents, staff, students and other community stakeholders.
In the end, Rajab said the board felt Butler brought a number of strengths that would help with some of the district’s top priorities and has already shown that she shares a similar vision for the future of Stonington Public Schools.
“In Mary Anne, we have someone who is caring and intelligent, someone who has proven herself to be a good listener, someone who understands the community, and someone we know shares the same vision moving forward,” Rajab said. “When we look at the leadership she has already provided for our district, she is someone that our board can rely on and lean on when we need assistance.”
In a press release sent to parents, the board praised Butler’s “vision and commitment,” crediting her with developing a curriculum that “is both pragmatic and innovative,” while also helping to establish more forward thinking in areas including diversity, equity and inclusion.
A resident of Noank, where she lives with her husband, John, Butler has a bachelor’s degree in biology from St. Mary’s College/Notre Dame; a Juris Doctor, or JD degree, from the Western New England School of Law; and a sixth-year certificate in educational leadership from Central Connecticut State University. She spent the first decade of her career in Somers, Conn., working as a classroom teacher before transitioning into a career in school administration.
Butler also serves as chairperson of the NCAA High School Review Committee, is a freelance writer for Penguin Random House, is a national presenter on science education for the Bureau of Education and Research, and is an alumni of the Fulbright Finland Leaders for Global Schools. She also serves locally as a member of the La Grua Center board of directors.
Butler was hired by the district in 2017 and had begun work to enhance student engagement, but efforts were thrown off course in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic brought operations to a halt.
In recovering from challenges that left many students and families feeling isolated, it will be more important than ever to make student engagement a top priority with a focus, Butler said. This will involve improving interactions in the classroom and motivating students to be positive, active community partners.
“We are working alongside researchers with (Eastern Connecticut State University) to maximize student engagement and strategize ways to keep students more engaged in the future,” Butler said.
She said another goal in the coming years will be to enhance ongoing efforts to provide alternative career paths for students from all walks of life. Butler said that to prepare all students, it is crucial to expand offerings in vocational skill courses, technical career courses and other areas of focus. One example has been the addition of culinary arts instructor Victoria Esser, who will allow the district to expand some offerings to focus on the tourism and hospitality industry that is a staple of Stonington’s economy.
The district is also looking for other ways to partner to offer pre-apprenticeship and apprentice work in areas including HVAC, carpentry and more.
For the time being, however, she said the district is committed to maintaining a friendly and welcoming learning environment while restoring some of the more traditional programming lost over the past couple years.
“Our top priority must be making sure we return to academic excellence post-pandemic,” she said.
Friese on medical leave
Stonington High School’s future principal will take over earlier than expected, albeit for an interim period, after Principal Mark Friese announced in a letter to parents Wednesday that he would be out until May for an undisclosed medical procedure and recovery.
In a letter to families, Friese said Alicia Dawe will take over as the acting principal and Manny MacDonald will serve as the vice principal.
“My anticipated return is early to mid-May,” Friese said.
Dawe was named last week as Friese’s successor as principal at Stonington High School. He had notified district administrators of his intent to retire last fall and will be leaving at the end of the school year.
Her appointment came after an exhaustive search that included 22 applicants who interviewed with groups of teachers, staff members, parents, students, community members and Board of Education members.
Dawe has served as the high school's assistant principal the past two years after seven years as the principal of West Vine Street and West Broad Street elementary schools. In 2019, she was named Connecticut Elementary Principal of the Year. West Broad Street School was also named a School of Distinction for Academic Performance in 2016 during Dawe's tenure.
