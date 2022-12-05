WESTERLY — With a $50 million bond approved by voters to modernize the town’s three elementary schools, officials closely working on the project are looking ahead to a challenging period.
“We’re about to embark on a three-plus-year process,” School Building Subcommittee Chairman Justin Hopkins said.
On the horizon, the town is waiting for approval from the state Department of Education’s Council on Elementary and Secondary Education of Stage 2 of the Necessity of School Construction process, which RIDE uses to determine housing aid reimbursement to municipalities.
The town submitted its Stage 2 application to RIDE in September.
“We’re kind of in the beginning stages of figuring out how all of this is going to work as we wait for the Stage 2 approval,” Hopkins said.
The department of education will work with Downes Construction, the project management firm, to make sure the application meets all necessary criteria.
“We have to, to the best of our ability, get them this information,” Downes Construction Company Program Director Joseph DeSanti said.
Last week, the subcommittee approved keeping Downes as the project manager and drafting two requests for qualifications for design services — one for the new State Street Elementary School, and another for renovations at Dunn’s Corners and Springbrook elementary schools.
“Once that goes out, there’s going to be a few weeks of consultants asking Downes questions, and then we’re going to receive proposals. We’re going to need to set up interviews,” Hopkins said.
Selecting design firms for the work could be complete by mid to late January, DeSanti said.
The group also needs to get an understanding of how and when approved funds will become available, Hopkins added.
The project as proposed includes a $29.35 million budget for the construction of the new State Street School, $8.85 million for renovations at Springbrook Elementary School and $11.8 million for renovations at Dunn’s Corners Elementary School.
“Now we’re starting with a $50 million project, and within that there are hard construction costs and soft costs,” Hopkins said. Part of the soft costs are project management fees, architectural fees, materials testing, furniture and more, he said.
“We have the ability to negotiate these fees,” he said.
Under the plan, renovations at the Dunn's Corners and Springbrook elementary schools are tentatively scheduled to commence by December 2023, with work at both sites completed by August 2024. Meanwhile, the district would work to acquire design approvals for a new State Street School that would be built adjacent to the existing building, with work beginning in March 2024 and ending in 2025.
The community is eligible for a minimum state reimbursement of 35%, or $17.5 million. If all conditions are met regarding Rhode Island's safety and learning requirements, the town could receive a maximum reimbursement of up to 52.5%, or $26.25 million.
The town would be responsible for $32.5 million at the start of the project as indicated in the bond question, but could see incentives reduce Westerly's cost-share liability by as much as $8.75 million by the end of construction. Added incentives would be based on state evaluation of the completed work.
