WESTERLY — The year was 1956, rock 'n' roll was all the rage and Dwight D. Eisenhower was the president of the United States.
It was the same year Elvis Presley made his first appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, the same year Marilyn Monroe married playwright Arthur Miller and the same year a 19-year-old from Pawcatuck, by the name of George "Bunky" Kent, took over for Florence Larkin to become the first full-time organist and choirmaster at Westerly's Christ Church.
Sixty-five years later, almost to the day, Kent sat in his basement office looking more like a seasoned New England lobsterman than a celebrated organist and choirmaster with a lifetime of achievements: earning degrees from the University of Rhode Island and the New England Conservatory of Music; studying with Donald Willing, George Faxon and Roger Voisin; founding and directing the prestigious Chorus of Westerly; spending a career as a member of the faculty at URI's music school; making records with trumpet virtuoso Edward Tarr; touring and lecturing throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Japan; founding a music camp in New Hampshire; and earning any number of awards and honors, including the Governor’s Arts Award, one of Rhode Island’s highest honors in the arts.
"Everyone has been very kind," said Kent, who was wearing a pair of faded jeans and a blue, plaid flannel shirt. "The people are all wonderful to work with and that's what makes it all so special."
It was vintage "Bunky," as those who know him best say about the man of enormous talent who has created a large, devoted family of followers and fans: quiet, unassuming and shy.
"Bunky," the nickname given to Kent by his parents, is currently being honored by the town, the state, his choir, his church, his friends and his legion of admirers for the 65 years he has spent leading the Christ Church choir and inspiring generations of musicians and music lovers.
"It's a remarkable feat," said Ryan Saunders, executive director of the Chorus of Westerly. "I mean when you think about it, how many people have been in such a position for 65 years? The queen and Bunky.
"It's an important milestone," added Saunders, for a man who has "been there for so many important days for so many people.
"Weddings, baptisms, funerals," Saunders continued. "He's been a good shepherd for Christ Church."
"He created a second family for my family," Stonington native Michael Freitas said, "and second homes at Christ Church and at the Chorus Hall, which bears his name."
"He changed lives," artist and longtime Christ Church parishioner Betsey Rice said. "We are very fortunate he decided to stay in Westerly and didn't leave us."
"He's been a big part of my life," said Westerly Town Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr., who serves as senior warden at Christ Church and as the executive director of the Misquamicut Business Association. "He's been that father figure for so many."
Cooke, who has been both a choir member and a chorus member, said Kent has the ability to "take you on a musical journey and make it interesting."
"What a gift we are to have him at Christ Church, Cooke added. "I relish every moment I have with him ... it's a gift."
"I am grateful to God that I am able to learn from a person who has such great talent," said the Rev. Sunil Chandy, the Christ Church rector. "He may be our music director, but he's really more like a priest. God is working through George. ... He is a beautiful example of Christian witness."
In 1996, Kent received a Doctor of Divinity degree (honoris causa) from the General Theological Seminary in New York City, an honor typically reserved for members of the clergy.
"It's quite an honor for someone who is not a priest," said Saunders, stressing Kent's quiet abilities as a minister of church music.
When you were a member of George Kent's choir, Saunders said, you also got lessons in musical history and the liturgy. "He looks at music and he gets it," then he teaches it. "You don't get that link very often."
Now that Kent has recovered from a heart ailment that curtailed his organ playing for a while, and now that pandemic protocols have eased up, Kent can be found in the choir loft each Sunday.
"I'm happy he's getting to play again," said Saunders, noting that in-person services have returned to the church. "I'm glad he's back on the bench."
Both Freitas and Cooke have arranged for written accolades to be compiled in honor of Kent's impressive milestone.
Earlier this month, the town of Westerly awarded Kent with a citation from the Town Council that listed Kent's achievements, while Freitas gathered congratulatory letters from abbeys, cathedrals and churches throughout Italy and the United Kingdom.
They were from "People and institutions [who] understand and appreciate his dedication to excellence, to his profession, to Christ Church, and to all of us," Freitas said.
"He's quite a guy," said Janet Kitchen, another longtime chorister who is married to Kent's best friend, Charlie Kitchen. "He commands in such an enormously quiet way. He never has to say anything."
"He's a wonderful best friend," added Charlie, who was not only a student of Kent's at Rhode Island College but is the grandson of Florence Larkin. "I lobster with him, too."
"The aura he has is an amazing thing," Janet said. "You can't find a more humble man ... but he gets embarrassed very easily."
"It's a wonderful occupation and very fulfilling," Kent said quietly, as he sat in his office surrounded by papers, books and musical scores. "But I have had a lot of help."
The son of the late Louis and Edwina Kent, Kent was born at the Westerly Hospital, was raised in Pawcatuck, attended Stonington Public Schools and took music lessons from an early age.
"I guess I studied the trumpet first," Kent said with a slight chuckle. "I had buck teeth and the dentist recommended the trumpet."
Kent said he dabbled with music in his early years but it wasn't until he was a college student that he got serious about music as a career.
Kent, who received a Distinguished Alumni Award from the New England Conservatory and the Encore Award for Individual Achievement from the Arts and Business Council of Rhode Island, has retired from the University of Rhode Island, but is a professor of music emeritus there and still teaches music classes as an adjunct professor.
"I never regretted that I didn't move away," said Kent, who, along with his wife, Lynn, raised their five children in Charlestown. "I'm a New Englander and I love the sea."
"I'll be back fishing soon," he added. "I do enjoy being on the sea."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.