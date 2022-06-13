WESTERLY — The School Building Subcommittee, in conjunction with the project architect and project manager, will hammer out the details of the proposed school building project during the next few weeks.
The work follows the School Committee's approval in May of a project option that calls for a new elementary school to replace the current State Street Elementary School and renovations and possible small additions to Dunn's Corners and Springbrook elementary schools.
During its June 8 meeting, the subcommittee was informed by the owner's project manager that a detailed description of the project must be submitted to a construction cost estimator in about six weeks.
The subcommittee plans to submit a Phase II application to the state Department of Education in September. Representatives of the department are tentatively scheduled to walk through the district's schools next week and to make a presentation to the School Committee on the School Building Authority's process. The authority, which is a component of RIDE, oversees the school construction process to ensure that districts comply with provisions of the school construction regulations. Compliance with the regulations is needed for districts to qualify for partial cost reimbursement based on incentives offered by RIDE.
The Town Council has imposed a $50 million borrowing limit on the project.
During the meeting, the subcommittee established a working group that will work with representatives of JCJ Architecture in the coming weeks. Peter Bachmann, a principal with JCJ, asked the subcommittee to establish a working group due to the tight time constraints. Subcommittee members Michael Ober, Christopher Duhamel and Giuseppe Gencarelli agreed to serve on the working group along with a representative of the school district.
Bachmann and members of his staff reviewed preliminary ideas for where the new State Street School could be situated on the property as well as potential bus and parent drop-off areas. Plans call for the new building to be constructed while the current school remains in use, meaning the planing will have to allow for construction, use of the current building, access to the adjacent senior center and emergency access to the school.
"We will have to think about what the constraints are so that we do not have to do significant phasing," Bachmann said.
Design of the new school and the renovations to the two existing ones will be based on priorities that emerged when the architects met with teachers and district administrators, Bachmann said.
The priorities, Bachmann said, include buildings that integrate wellness and well being and are responsive to the district's curriculum. Efforts will also be made to design a building and improvements that inspire creativity, curiosity and a sense of belonging, he said.
Learning commons, or space for collaborative teaching and learning, will be a point of emphasis, Bachmann said.
