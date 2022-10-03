STONINGTON — For many high school students, life after graduation is often characterized by choosing between attending college, joining the military or entering the workforce. A new pilot program at Stonington High School is aiming to offer a third alternative to those seeking a jump on post-secondary life: a jump-start on a trade careers in construction and culinary arts.
Stonington school administrators, top state officials, including Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov Susan Bysiewicz, teachers, students and community leaders came together Monday at Stonington High School to celebrate the launch of the new Pre-Apprenticeship Certificate Training, or PACT, in partnership with the Home Builders Institute (HBI), a national organization based out of Washington, D.C.
The program is the first of its kind in the state and the inaugural courses offer 18 students an opportunity to get hands-on training in culinary and construction trades. The courses are part of a specific curriculum designed in partnership with HBI, the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Connecticut Inc. (HBRA CT) and the Connecticut Department of Labor. Participants who complete all coursework will receive up to 150 hours of pre-apprenticeship credits.
“We are excited to be part of something like this, and I really hope that a whole lot of other schools in the state are taking note and will model these efforts,” said Jim Perras, CEO of the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Connecticut.
“We are pleased to be part of this, and the association has pledged to engage these students to provide mentorships, summer jobs and other opportunities that will help move them toward a promising career,” he said. “Locally, this gives our students new avenues to succeed.”
Superintendent of Schools Mary Anne Butler and Stonington High Principal Alicia Sweet Dawe said the district is proud to be the first in the state to have offered the program. The inaugural programs include a more direct focus on construction fields, including HVAC, pipefitting, carpentry, landscaping, manufacturing as well as culinary arts and hospitality.
Butler said the concept was one that was first brought to her attention in January, and after reaching out to the state for guidance and assistance, she said the district was able to obtain a $10,000 grant in April to launch the program without worrying about absorbing it in the 2022-23 school budget.
From there, it was a matter of coordinating logistics and building a solid and agreeable curriculum that would provide students with the best possible training and opportunities to work toward a career even before they finish high school.
“This class is a huge opportunity for me to get a leg up,” said Gage Trebrilcock, 17, a senior and student in Dean Rocha’s inaugural Pipeline and Manufacturing course.
Working on a draft design with Lamont standing to his left and Bysiewicz standing across from him, Trebilcock explained the need to learn aspects of design in order to understand how entire processes work together.
Despite the benefits of technology, Trebrilcock said there are still a lot of elements to a project that computers cannot replace, including physical labor and making real-time adjustments or decisions, and he hopes to one day be able to use the skills learned from the course to build a career at nearby Electric Boat. His goal is to get into pipefitting and welding, though he said he’d certainly consider a wide range of other jobs with the company to start.
“This course has been a great way to get hands-on training and it will give me 150 pre-apprenticeship hours. That’s something no one else graduating high school will have,” Trebilcock said.
Lamont, Bysiewicz and Connecticut Department of Labor Commissioner Dante Bartolomeo all spoke about how the new program will help the state better position itself for the future, as well as introducing today’s youth to promising careers with reliable income levels.
The state is in a tough position, with the average age of trade workers now almost 61 years old. Furthermore, the state is in need of infrastructure improvements and has seen new home builds reach a 15-year high in July, leading to a robust job market. There are holes in training, however, and Lamont said this program will provide the region with skilled workers, as well as providing students with a chance to hit the ground running on a career that can be both lucrative and rewarding.
“When you look at these students, these are the kids that are going to be designing the future and rebuilding our state over the next 50 years,” Lamont said.
Butler said she hopes the program will expand to offer additional opportunities in the future, extending into medical trade fields like nursing. Dawe said she would also like to see the program expand to offer a wider range of hospitality options, and to begin working with students in freshman or sophomore year to more efficiently help them build their own paths to success.
For the time being, however, the main focus is to make sure the program is both efficient in providing the appropriate training and can aid in providing students with post-graduate placement in apprenticeship or job positions. The HBI goal is to have the national program reach a minimum of 80% job placement for students who complete coursework.
“In Stonington, we are committed to making sure there is a wide range of post-secondary paths available to our students, no matter what it is they hope to achieve in life,” Butler said. “This is just another resource to give our students the skill sets and training they need to be successful.”
