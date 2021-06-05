WESTERLY — When speaking with Springbrook Elementary School teacher Rebecca Mason about teaching, there is one word and variations of it that repeat — excitement, excited and exciting. Her colleagues and superiors use the same word to describe her and what she brings to the classroom.
"She truly epitomizes all the best qualities of an elementary school teacher. I've never seen her without a smile on her face. She exudes warmth and kindness and excitement over learning," said Susan Martin, Springbrook Elementary School principal.
Mason, who has taught in Westerly for about 17 years, was recently named the school district's Teacher of the Year for 2020-21. She learned of the honor on May 26 when administrators, with her husband joining, surprised her with the announcement as her distance-learning students peered in through their internet connections.
"I tried to think about all of the experiences that built to that moment and realizing that it's such a team effort in Westerly and I think about all of the different teachers that shaped and modeled me. ... I've worked with many teachers and they all, in some way or form, shaped me into the teacher I am today, every single one of them and every student," Mason said in a recent interview.
Mason, who generally teachers first grade, has worked as a kindergarten distance-learning teacher this year. She said she tapped her experience with distance learning in the second half of the previous school year and did what she always does at the beginning of each academic year — get to know her students.
"Right off the bat I think it was about building relationships," she said.
Each digital learning day, Mason said, starts with a smile in the form of a knock-knock joke and then work to help students attain the goals she developed for each of them at the start of the year.
The initial experience with distance learning during the 2019-20 academic year showed Mason that, while daunting, teaching and learning through technology can work.
"Everything was so new. It was challenging but then we made it — being able to log in every morning and seeing the smiling faces and knowing we had students who still wanted to be with us and wanted to learn," Mason said.
Mason said she knew she wanted to be a teacher from the time she was a young girl. When it came time for college, she did not hesitate to pursue an education degree and was certain she wanted to teach elementary school-age children.
"Every day coming into school they are excited to be here and they are excited to learn. It's interesting to see them set goals for themselves," Mason said. "It's a balance of being able to have fun and enjoy yourself and be with your friends but have high standards. I love seeing that growth in them throughout the years. Seeing them learning to read and maturing and becoming good friends with one another, and the relationships they build — it's exciting to see."
The teaching methods and styles that her teachers in Narragansett, where she grew up, continue to help guide her, Mason said. "Especially my second grade teacher, Mrs. Zilly. I think about all the project-based learning we did. My memories of that class were learning and being challenged, but also having fun, and that’s what I like to bring into my classroom," Mason said.
As a young teacher in Westerly, Mason said she was fortunate to work in the same building as Stephanie Troupe, a more experienced educator and kindergarten teacher: "Mrs. Troupe challenged me to be the best teacher I could be. That's the thing I appreciate about Westerly — the collaboration we have with one another, because we learn from one another."
When she moved back to teaching kindergarten this year, Mason said she turned to Troupe.
"This year coming back to kindergarten, I was able to speak with Mrs. Troupe and say, 'Help me out here.' It's about building relationships not only with your students but with your colleagues," Mason said.
Martin has known Mason since Martin was named principal of the school in 2015.
"If I have a visitor to the building who I want to impress, Becca's room is one of the first places I go. She's everything we want in an elementary school teacher," Martin said.
Mason, Martin said, frequently serves on school committees, works with the school's parent-teacher organization, and attends school events, often bringing her own children. In the classroom, Martin said, Mason assesses each child and tailors her teaching style to meet the needs of each student.
"The excitement over learning is palpable. She instills in her students a genuine love of learning," Martin said "They are excited all the time and they leave her classroom believing that they can do anything."
A note Mason received recently from a former student who is now in middle school serves as proof of the connection she makes with children in her classroom.
"You made my world better because of your happiness and all my friends say I'm the nicest person [they] know," the note said.
Mason said the kind gesture from her former student is one of the things she hopes to be remembered for.
"When I look back at my career, I appreciate that students see that the first thing I do is build a relationship ... for him to remember that is amazing," Mason said.
