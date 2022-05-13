MYSTIC — When the bridge bell alarm rings to give warning of the impending rise of the Mystic River Bascule Bridge, one of the oldest continuously operating bascule bridges in the U.S., it brings people running from all corners of downtown Mystic.
Children and families come running from the park, shoppers leave nearby businesses and tourists line East and West Main streets with cameras, looking to capture the photogenic magic of the bridge rising to make way for passing boats below. Occasionally, a legendary ship like the Mayflower II or Amistad can be seen traveling past the bridge on its way to or from Mystic Seaport.
It is a far cry from the sight on July 19, 1922, when the bridge was viewed as a connector between Groton and Stonington and drew very little fanfare when it opened to the public.
“They held a ceremony when it opened in which the selectmen in Stonington and Groton each marched to the center of the bridge before there was a small parade,” said Marilyn Comrie, a board member and past president of the Mystic River Historical Society, referencing details in an editorial markup of a 100th anniversary commemorative book that will be available beginning in late May.
“When we began researching, I expected to look back and see articles celebrating the construction and opening, but that wasn’t the case. It wasn’t seen as a big deal,” she said. “There weren’t even pictures from then; the first was later on of the first car passing over.”
For the past 100 years, the Mystic River Bascule Bridge, more commonly known as the Mystic drawbridge, has served as the centerpiece for a bustling, town-town village community that has grown into one of Connecticut’s top tourist destinations.
Bruce Flax, president of the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce, said the celebration continued with the release of a new special-edition beer on Thursday evening — “Walk Your Horses,” produced by the Outer Light Brewing Company, is an IPA named for the sign that once hung over the old bridges to denote speed limits — and will culminate in a final celebration and fireworks display sponsored by Foxwoods Resort Casino on Oct. 15.
“These days, this bridge is an incredibly popular attraction. We are anticipating a monster year and are preparing for a great turnout at the 100th anniversary celebration,” Flax said.
Built by the J.E. FitzGerald Construction Company of New London, the Strauss Heel-style bridge was designed by former Otis Elevator Company Chief Engineer Thomas Ellis Brown, according to the Historic American Engineering Record. The record lists the bridge’s movable span at 85 feet wide and 218 feet long, weighing 660 short tons.
It is currently operated by the Connecticut Department of Transportation and opens an estimated 2,200 times per year, carrying an estimated 11,800 cars per day. From May 1 to Oct. 31, the bridge opens hourly during daylight at 40 minutes past the hour, as well as on demand when safe to do so.
Humble beginnings
The sixth bridge to span the river between Groton and Stonington at that location, the Mystic drawbridge came from rather humble beginnings.
In the century before the bridge was built, there was a revolving door of structures that served as an overpass for people seeking to cross the river. The first wooden bridge at the location was built in 1819 as demand continued to spike, rendering ferry shuttle services at points north and south insufficient for those seeking to cross.
“The bridge was built, and with it the village of Mystic started to grow,” Comrie said. “A hotel was built where the Whaler’s Inn is now, stores developed on both sides and boatyards started to form along the river.”
By 1834, the bridge was replaced by a second wooden structure, but shipbuilding forced the need for a more sturdy crossing, and in 1854 a third bridge was constructed. It was upgraded again in 1864, adding the famous “Walk Your Horses” sign for which the special-edition beer was named in place of the original “Trot not on this bridge.”
The bridge would then serve as an important travel corridor, connecting New York to Boston, and the structure was renovated in 1904 to make it more stable to handle trolley traffic, including trains that ran from Groton to Westerly.
There was a problem, however — the bridge settled soon after, and was never the same.
“It would get stuck often, causing delays and problems. They tried adding a motor, they tried fixing it … nothing worked,” Comrie said.
In 1921, the towns of Groton and Stonington said enough is enough and came together to petition for a resolution, leading to plans for the drawbridge. It wasn’t an attraction when first built, and in fact, it wasn’t even the top attraction in Mystic on the day it opened.
Following a 7 p.m. opening, members of the Westerly Band played a two-hour summer concert in Mystic. As the show ended, it was finally dark enough for the real attraction to begin, and downtown Mystic was lit up with street lights for the first time to the excitement of many who had stayed to see the spectacle.
“Electricity was still brand new and many hadn’t seen anything quite like this before,” Comrie said. “No one really cared about a bridge … they had seen that. The street lights were the real entertainment of the day.”
Fire forges a new future
The towns continued to grow and prosper, the river banks were developed and a movie theater was erected in downtown Mystic as automobiles only served to make the village more bustling through the first half of the 20th century. When looking at pictures of those old days, it is easy to see the same designs and buildings hugging the river in historic Groton.
Stonington’s eastern banks were quite different then — and a damaging fire in December 1960 played a significant role in reshaping downtown.
The fire burned through the night on Dec. 12, 1960, doused only after a response from over 200 firefighters en route to burning up 17 businesses along the eastern banks both north and south of the bridge’s location.
Then-Mystic Fire Chief Frank Clay was quoted in papers pleading for aid. “Send help," he said in a telegraph message. "Send everybody to Mystic.”
From the ashes came new development. The bridge was untouched by that blaze, fortunately, and has continued to remain a staple of the downtown area.
A whole lot of history
Since it was first opened, Ted Garringer said in an article for the souvenir book, the bridge has gotten stuck just three times in its history. Garringer, a former bridge tender, noted that few people even recognized the first two closures because both were caused by weather damage — the Great New England Hurricane of 1938 and Hurricane Carol in 1954 each forced closures while the motors were cleaned of salt water that had flooded them. But they still delayed many who hoped to travel the corridor from Boston to New York.
That third closure, however, was less than ideal and created what Comrie described as “a giant mess for those in Mystic.”
In 1986, the motor along the north side of the bridge failed and the bridge needed to be hand-cranked in order to open and close for boats daily, running at times using the south motor only. Comrie said it was difficult, with the hand-cranks used, taking about 45 minutes to raise it and another 45 minutes to lower it again.
The bridge was eventually refurbished in 2013, and is now fully automated in service, with Bridge Tender Roderick Coleman proudly providing maintenance, keeping records and logs of those who pass, and making sure everything remains safe and properly operating.
As with any landmark that has stood the test of time, there are other interesting tales too. The bridge has seen many, many Irish parades, enjoyed visits from several U.S. presidents and is even a trademark part of the 1988 film Mystic Pizza.
“It closed for the day, Oct. 13, 1987, for the movie to shoot. That caused a lot of talk around town,” Comrie recalled.
Comrie said much of the success of the second half of the century was the result of the 1956 Highway Act by then-U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower, which authorized the construction of a 41,000-mile network of interstate highways that would span the nation, including Interstate 95 and the highway’s bridge across the Mystic River.
“That was the start of the bridge as a tourist destination,” she said. “As more of these kinds of bridges were replaced, the Mystic bridge has only become a more popular destination year after year.”
Celebrating 100 years
Flax said numerous businesses have come forward to work with the chamber and Foxwoods, and a program was created to raise money for scholarships in which various local businesses were able to make and sell one commemorative emblem-labeled product for the anniversary. Among products to be released are the special-edition beers, beer glasses, window stickers, several books and more.
On May 27, the historical society will begin selling its souvenir books to the public at just $10 each. A second, larger commemorative book will be compiled following all celebrations and will be sold in a special hardcover edition at the end of the year.
Children’s author Tish Rabe has also sketched an early version of a children’s story called “Mystic by the sea is the best place to be,” which will be available in July.
Efforts will finally culminate in that final celebration on Oct. 15, with Garden State Fireworks hosting a display courtesy of Foxwoods. For more information on the event and other 100th anniversary details, visit https://www.mysticchamber.org/mystic-events/100th-anniversary-of-the-bascule-bridge.
“We are excited to have this opportunity,” Flax said. “This is truly a 'once-in-a-lifetime' experience, and we are happy to lead the celebration.”
