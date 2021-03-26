WESTERLY — The Board of Finance is recommending a $95,072,632 combined municipal and schools budget for 2021-21, a 1.61% increase from current spending.
The board voted 3-0 Thursday on the proposed budget amount, which is expected to require an estimated 2.54% increase to the tax levy rate. The budget level funds the schools operations budget, except for an addition of about $220,000 to make up for an anticipated cut in state aid to schools of the same amount.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said the proposed budget would be felt.
"It will have a significant impact — a reduction in services and the supports that we provide. Level funding does not mean level services and does not mean that we will be able to maintain what we currently have," he said.
John Pagano, the school district's facilities director, said his department is seeing 20 to 30% increases in the cost of materials and predicted the budget reduction would hamper the district's ability to keep up with maintenance work.
"We'll be getting less work done than in previous years," he said.
Finance Board Chairman Steven Lynner proposed the school funding decision, saying he based it on an anticipated increase in the amount of tuition the district pays for students who choose to attend out-of-district schools, an anticipated reduction in incoming tuition and an overall decrease in student enrollment.
"It was our belief that level funding was most appropriate under those circumstances. I think it is further exacerbated by the fact that demographically we are losing students just because the student population is going down," Lynner said.
The finance board serves in an advisory role to the Town Council, which can accept the recommendation or change the proposed budget by increasing or decreasing it.
Garceau and the School Committee had submitted a $59,395,283 budget for 2021-22, a 2.32% increase from current spending that would have required a $1.6 million, or 3.32%, increase in the local appropriation, which is $48,459,463 in the current budget.
The finance board also recommended reductions to Town Manager J. Mark Rooney's municipal budget. Rooney had submitted a combined town and schools budget of $100,614,734 that carried a $4.8 million deficit. He recommended $3.5 million in proposed cuts to reduce the deficit and recommended a proposed tax rate increase of 3.75%.
Moving below a 3.75% tax rate increase would provide minimal relief to property owners and would help the town address capital projects that have long been deferred, Rooney said. "You're not moving the needle that much for a homeowner ... that's a bottle of good wine," Rooney said of the effect of one proposed rate.
Finance Board member David Bailey disagreed. "I'm not sure that is fair to say considering what we've had for the last 12 months, sir. I know why you want it but I'm just not sure why these past 12 months people haven't suffered enough."
Bailey later noted that both the school department and the town ended the previous fiscal year with surpluses. "The perception is you got the money to run the town but you didn't need the money," he said.
Finance Director Dyann Baker said the town surplus was realized through close scrutiny of spending and hiring once the COVID-19 pandemic began.
In addition to reductions recommended by Rooney, the board suggested cutting $300,000 to remove the Potter Hill dam, $48,000 for a public works dump truck, $50,000 from an account for grant matches, a combined $10,000 from two theater organizations, funding for a minimum housing officer and $61,000 for replacement of video cameras for police squad vehicles. Rooney also offered to defer hiring a new engineer for a month as a way to garner additional savings.
The board is expected to complete its work on the budget during a meeting scheduled for Tuesday and will conduct public hearings on the proposed schools and town budget on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Those wishing to watch or comment during the public hearing should go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81164125953. Participation will also be possible by calling 929-205-6099 or 877-853-5257. The meeting identification number is 811 6412 5953.
