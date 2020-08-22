WESTERLY — The Planning Board hopes to delve into what one town official described earlier this year as the "black hole" of the Tower Street School Community Center's finances before making a recommendation to the Town Council on what should be done with the property.
On Tuesday, the board agreed to put off issuing a recommendation to the Town Council on the potential sale of the building and the surrounding 11-acre parcel when some board members said they needed more information on how much it cost to run the center, where a mixture of Westerly Public Schools programs and related educational, social service and recreational activities have been offered at times since the building ceased being used strictly as a school in 2009.
"I want to get a feeling for whether it’s a net very expensive venture or not, and does the Town Council even understand those numbers," said Richard Constantine, the board's vice chairman.
To assist the board with its deliberation, municipal staff provided a lengthy list of programs and activities that have occurred over time in the center. Some of the programs were available at minimal cost for low- and moderate-income families. From 2017-2018, 3,400 people participated in programs at the center, according to a summary provided to the board by Town Planner Nancy Letendre.
According to state law, in fashioning its recommendation, the board is required to find the property has become "unsuitable or has ceased to be used for public purposes" before it is sold, leased or conveyed for other uses.
Board member Joseph Montesano said the information provided was enlightening but he also requested additional facts.
"It seems to me we don't have enough information to have a conversation about what my recommendation might be," he said, later adding, "I was not aware that all of these public services were offered in the building prior to tonight."
One board member, Christopher Lawlor, suggested he was ready to make a recommendation.
"The primary question was whether the property has become unsuitable or ceased to be used for public purposes, and obviously that is not true. I don't think it has become unsuitable or ceased to be used. From what I can read, many programs have been forced to move out," Lawlor said, adding that he belonged to a club that used the center.
"There is absolutely, I believe, a need in town for a community center. It obviously assists many groups of people, and based on whatever numbers we can get, I'm sure there's some way that people in town, if they really want to keep this center going, we could come up with different ways to come up with additional funding to cover the expenses," Lawlor said.
Although the building stopped being used as a school about 10 years ago, the School Department continued to oversee its use and paid for part of the operational costs. In May, during budget deliberations, the School Committee voted to turn the building over to the town. The decision came as the committee faced a $1.6 million budget gap between its proposed budget and funding approved by the Town Council. School officials said the move would free up about $366,000, including $205,900 in building operations costs.
The effort to isolate building costs such as utilities and maintenance and distinguish them from the cost of salaries and benefits, as well as the role of grant funds and positions that are shared by the center and other parts of the School Department, proved challenging.
"As we know, the Tower Street budget has always been a black hole, quite honestly. It has always been trying to discern what this is because it's not cut and dried. It's a hybrid of lots of different things," Christine Cooke, School Committee chairwoman, said in May.
Since the vote to end its ties with the center, the School Committee has looked for alternative sites for some of the programming, and its members expressed hope the Town Council would assist. Some members of the council engaged in what they called a fact-finding endeavor to see if new locations could be found for some of the programs.
In July, the Planning Board discussed the possibility of the Tower Street School property being sold and used for residential development, including potential low- and moderate-income housing. Use of the property for athletic fields has also been floated.
Noting its reliance on grants, Planninng Boad Chairman James A Hall IV said the center points to a need for the town to hire a grant professional. Town Manager J. Mark Rooney has pushed for the position, as did former Town Manager Derrik M. Kennedy.
"This is a prime example of why we need a grant writer, someone that is dedicated to securing funds. If someone said to you, 'This is Westerly Incorporated and Westerly Incorporated said to you, 'We could get a person for $80,000 to $100,000 per year that could get you $1 million a year.' What officer of the company would say no to that?" Hall said.
Max Hence, a town resident and co-founder of the Ayers Foundation, encouraged the board to recommend continued use of the Tower Street School building as a community center. The foundation ran a popular organic garden program at the center for 10 years, teaching children about farming and food choices. Hence also urged the board to closely study the center's finances, suggesting grants could sustain the facility.
Gina Fuller, a resident and former School Committee member, also pushed for continued use of the Tower Street building as a community center.
"The programs and services offered at Tower Street serve the entire community, are multi-generational and cover a wide spectrum of educational, recreational and supportive services," Fuller said in a written submission to the board. "Much of the programming was meant to meet the needs of families for outside of school time and based on family schedules and budgets. Tower Street provided all the things you expect to find in a true community center. While there are other organizations in town which offer some of these options, their mission does not match that of a true community center like we had in Tower Street."
Fuller, who works as district manager of the Southern Rhode Island Conservation District, was instrumental in helping the Ayers Foundation garden program get started.
"I would like to point out the Tower Street garden is a U.S. Department of Agriculture certified organic school garden. It serves as a model for school-age and adult education about sustainable agriculture and food security," Fuller said. "It would be a great loss to the community if this garden was turned into housing. The Southern Rhode Island Conservation District is committed to working with Ayers and the town to identify and apply for grants, as well as find partners and other funds to keep the garden and programming active."
The Town Charter requires any proposal for the construction of a public facility, acquisition of land for public use, or sale of capital assets be first submitted to the Planning Board for its recommendation. The charter gives the board 30 days to make a recommendation. The board's recommendation is advisory to the Town Council, which does not have to follow the board's wishes.
The town has given the School Committee until Sept. 1 to discontinue use of the Tower Street School building and has received bids for the potential demolition of the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.