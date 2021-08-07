STONINGTON — Her commitment began with a hug.
Marcie Brensilver of Stonington — a retired nurse who was recently named the honorary chairwoman for the Terri Brodeur Foundation's 16th annual "Walk to Find a Cure" — said the moment she received a heartfelt hug from the late Norma Logan some 17 years ago her mind was made up.
"I said to myself, 'I'll walk anywhere with this woman,'" said Brensilver, a breast cancer survivor and former sexuality educator who has contributed nearly $200,000 to the foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure for breast cancer.
"Norma Logan impressed me," Brensilver said one afternoon last week from the sunroom of her airy Stonington home as she sipped freshly made mint iced tea while classical music played softly in the background, "from the first time I met her ... which was on a training walk."
The story, which has become part of foundation lore, goes like this: Sandy Nunes Maniscalco, also a Stonington resident and co-founder, with Logan, of the foundation, invited Brensilver to participate in a three-day walk from New Hampshire to Massachusetts in honor of Norma, who was battling breast cancer at the time. Although she knew neither Logan nor Maniscalco — both of whom worked at Pfizer — Brensilver agreed to participate since she was a walker and since she'd always wanted to be part of a fundraising team of walkers.
During one of the Mystic group training sessions, Logan showed up, greeted her friends and walked around the group hugging each of them.
"When she got to me, I got the same hug as everyone else," Brensilver recalled. "That really got to me. I knew right then — I’d do anything for her."
The group, Norma Logan's "Bust a Move" team, completed that New Hampshire-to-Massachusetts fundraiser, and Brensilver was one of the top fundraisers, Maniscalco said in an email Friday afternoon.
"That was before the founding of our organization," she added. "We walked for a national breast cancer organization that year.
"Marcie has always been one of our biggest cheerleaders and supporters," Maniscalco said. "She has raised enough money to support two researchers working toward a cure for breast cancer."
The researchers each received grants in the amount of $100,000, Maniscalco added.
After that first walk, when Logan discovered that about 40% of what they raised went to administrative costs, she set out to start a new kind of nonprofit with 100% of fundraising dollars going to doctors and scientists doing breast cancer research, Brensilver said.
In January 2006, Brensilver and her husband, Howie, a physician, joined a group at Logan's house to talk about the idea of starting a new foundation. Everyone in the living room agreed to help, she said, and her husband volunteered to become a founding board member.
Brensilver said she and her husband made some of their best friends through their volunteer work with the organization.
"People we otherwise would never have met," she said. "It was such a great group of people."
The group decided to name the new group after Terri Brodeur, a young mother from Old Saybrook who was diagnosed with breast cancer and died in 2005, a year before Logan. In its 15 years, the nonprofit has raised more than $5 million and awarded 50 research grants.
This year, the foundation is marking its 15th anniversary and its 16th annual walk. The big 15th annual walk celebration, which was supposed to take place in October 2020, was put on hold because of the pandemic, although a virtual walk raised nearly $200,000.
This year, Brensilver pointed out, participants have the option of walking virtually or in person on Oct. 2, and can sign up for a full marathon, a half marathon, a quarter marathon or a 5K. The full marathon will begin in Old Saybrook and end in Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford. Registration is open and several training walks have been scheduled for this month.
Brensilver, who has two grown children and one 3½-year-old grandson, Ozzie, said she is in the process of finding spots to hang posters announcing the race.
"If anyone knows of a place," she said, "I have the posters."
Brensilver stressed that scientists who receive grants from the Terri Brodeur Foundation are usually just starting out in their careers and typically study cutting-edge treatments to try to find a cure and are in need of funding.
What she really hopes, she said with a smile, is to help the scientists find "the answer" ... a cure for breast cancer ... and put the foundation out of business.
"Like many of the founding members," Maniscalco said, "Marcie totally believed in Norma Logan's mission.
