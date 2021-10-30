WESTERLY — The School Committee will soon solicit input from community members on a proposal to move eighth grade students from Westerly Middle School to an academy or "school within a school" setup at Babcock Hall on the Westerly High School campus.
School officials are considering the move both in conjunction with the school redesign project that the committee's Building Subcommittee is working on and separate from it.
Wednesday, the School Committee conducted its first in-depth discussion of the proposal, which has been floated previously by Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau as a means to reduce the number of students who choose to attend Chariho High School and other schools after eighth grade rather than moving on to Westerly High School. Proponents of the move say eighth grade students would benefit from being able to take elective courses the high school offers in mathematics, exposure to the high school's career and technical programs, marching band, and other music and art offerings.
After spending about one year reviewing several proposals and considering a $50 million borrowing cap imposed by the Town Council, the Building Subcommittee selected two potential redesign plans as being worthy of further consideration. Both plans call for moving eighth grade students to Babcock Hall.
"Whether it's believed that either of these two proposals are going to go forward or that totally apart Grade 8 is relocating from the middle school to the high school, the School Committee will have to make a determination and allow for adequate time to plan," Garceau said.
Garceau, Westerly High School Principal Michael Hobin, and Westerly Middle School Principal Paula Fusco walked through Babcock Hall several weeks ago to begin the process of determining whether the facility could accommodate the eighth grade. The building is currently used for high school art and cosmetology classes, the district's pre-school program, and central office staff.
"We determined that with careful planning and time to plan, it's a possibility. We would just simply need time to make it great," Hobin said.
If the School Committee wants the eight grade to move to Babcock Hall for the 2022-23 school year, Hobin said, a decision would have to be made by the end of the calendar year. The process, Hobin said, would involve seeking input from parents, understanding their concerns and answering their questions. The creation of an academy or school within a school, Hobin said, would help eighth grade students to have a sense of agency in their own space and address concerns about eighth grade students interacting with high school seniors.
Ongoing work to improve and sustain a culture of unity and academic excellence would be extended, Hobin said, to insisting older students respect younger students. "We recognize not everyone will like it. Our job will be to make sure every student feels supported and safe," Hobin said.
Transportation to and from school will have to be considered, and transportation for eighth grade student athletes who have to get to the middle school for team activities will also need to be addressed, Hobin said.
The grade reconfiguration will require the eventual support of the School Committee, school faculty, parents and students, Hobin said. If the School Committee opts to go forward with the change, Hobin said he hoped to appoint a staff member to head up the transition and use grant funds to provide compensation to the individual.
Fusco said moving the eighth grade to Babcock Hall would provide students a head start on jumping into areas of interest and opportunities that are not available at the middle school.
"This would give students a little more experience to find their passion and hone their spark," Fusco said.
School Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy said she supported the proposed change and would put the proposal on a future School Committee agenda to give residents a chance to address the committee and provide input.
School Committee members were mostly supportive of the proposal. Some recalled a previous era when the eighth grade was at the high school. Christine Cooke, a member of the committee, credited her eighth grade experience at the high school with cementing her interest in the high school band. The band was the "hook" she needed to get excited about high school, she said. Cooke also acknowledged concerns that exist but said, "the positives outweigh the negatives."
One School Committee member, Rebecca Fowler, voiced strong opposition.
"I am vehemently opposed to this. I do not like this plan. I have an eighth grader and I think she is where she belongs — in the middle school," Fowler said.
Fowler said many parents she has heard from do not like having fifth grade students at the middle school and she said she was worried the district would move fourth grade students to the middle school if the eight grade is moved out.
"I don't know why we are even talking about this. There were 16 plans and the two that made it to the top are ultimately the same," Fowler said.
Michael Ober, a member of the School Committee and the Building Subcommittee, said the subcommittee was working under the spending limit imposed by the Town Council. The subcommittee remains engaged in a review process and is soliciting input from residents before making a final recommendation, he said. The two building redesign proposals under consideration are "within the budget. That shouldn't be the driving reason, but it is one reason that we have to look at them seriously," Ober said.
Committee member Giuseppe Gencarelli, who said he supports moving the eighth grade to Westerly High School, said he had heard three primary concerns: transportation, athletics and ensuring eight grade students have their own space.
Marianne Nardone, a member of the School Committee, also spoke in favor of the proposal, saying she trusted the input of the district's leadership team and school principals. She related a story about a seventh grade student who attends a different school where students have access to high school coursework. The student is currently taking an advanced foreign language course, she said.
